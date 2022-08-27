ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black River Falls, WI

Local fire departments participate in a mock wildfire in Black River Falls

By Alexia Walz
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXeyO_0hY7VsNP00

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — The DNR started the fire.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources held a mock wildfire exercise today in Black River Falls.

Crews simulated a large wildfire starting in the Town of Brockway and spreading northeast.

Over fifteen local fire departments participated and got to practice a safe and effective wildfire response.

“Having these entities come together to work together now in a mock environment helps it in case there were a real event,” said Emergency Management Coordinator in Jackson County Jack Workman.

Property owners who participated also got the chance to have their land inspected for safety.

The DNR reports that nearly 700 wildfires have occurred in Wisconsin since the beginning of 2022.

For more information on fire safety and planning for wildfires, visit the DNR’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Black River Falls, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Black River Falls, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Emergency Management#Fire Safety#Dnr#Rewritten
WLUC

Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out

BESSEMER & WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The purchase of the Big Snow Resort in Gogebic County by a Minnesota family has been finalized. The Skinner family bought the resort, which includes Indianhead and Blackjack hills. The resort will be re-branded over the next few months to Snowriver Mountain Resort. Blackjack...
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Wisconsin

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Wisconsin offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of America's Dairyland along the scenic Osceola and St. Croix Valley Railway.
OSCEOLA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Where are the mosquitoes?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
GREEN BAY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy