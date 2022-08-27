Local fire departments participate in a mock wildfire in Black River Falls

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — The DNR started the fire.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources held a mock wildfire exercise today in Black River Falls.

Crews simulated a large wildfire starting in the Town of Brockway and spreading northeast.

Over fifteen local fire departments participated and got to practice a safe and effective wildfire response.

“Having these entities come together to work together now in a mock environment helps it in case there were a real event,” said Emergency Management Coordinator in Jackson County Jack Workman.

Property owners who participated also got the chance to have their land inspected for safety.

The DNR reports that nearly 700 wildfires have occurred in Wisconsin since the beginning of 2022.

For more information on fire safety and planning for wildfires, visit the DNR’s website.

