AUBURN, Alabama — To make things even more comfortable for Jayson Jones, his home-state homecoming to Auburn this offseason came with a few familiar faces. Jones certainly wasn’t the only transplant from Oregon’s 2021 team to head south and join the Tigers. In addition to fellow transfers Robby Ashford and D.J. James, first-year Auburn D-line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh was an analyst for the Ducks last season. Jones worked with him every day in practice in Eugene.

AUBURN, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO