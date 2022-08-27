Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Billings Central's 'Three-Headed Monster' threatens the rest of Class A
BILLINGS- Billings Central Football went 7-3 and advanced to the second round of the Class A Playoffs a year ago. It's a good season for most programs, but for the Rams, championships are often the expectation. "You look at high schools all across Montana and I don't think there's a...
KULR8
Rocky and College of Idaho Football set new game time for Saturday
BILLINGS, Mont., Aug 29, 2022- In an abundance of caution, Rocky Mountain College and College of Idaho have agreed to move the start time for Saturday’s football game to 11:30 a.m. (MST) due to a high heat index forecasted in Billings for Saturday afternoon. Gates for Saturday’s game at...
KULR8
Absarokee adjusting to 6-man football, working toward a more competitive season
ABSAROKEE- Last year, the Huskies played 8-man football with just ten guys on the roster. Now do the math. That means during the game, there would be just two guys standing on Absarokee's sideline, while the team they were playing would sometimes boast over forty. "You know you look at...
KULR8
Hardin cross country finds success running in packs
The first thing people often notice about the Hardin cross country team is that when there's one Hardin runner, there's usually multiple. In practice, the team trains in a pack so that they can push and compete with one another.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KULR8
Senior volleyball shares a workout with Billings Firefighters
BILLINGS- High school teams around the state are working hard to get in tip-top shape for their season. On Wednesday, the Billings Senior volleyball team got some help from the Billings Fire Department. On Wednesday afternoon, the Lady Broncs came to the fire station to test their fitness and strength...
KULR8
Governor Gianforte meets with registered apprentices at KOA future site
Billings, MT- The mentorship program, called the Registered Apprenticeship Program, is apart of Governor Gianforte's Montana Comeback Plan. The plan focuses on building up the workforce in Montana. Through this program, the governor says Montana added over seven hundred new apprentices in just the first half of 2022. Additionally, the...
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Billings, Montana
Montana is well known for being the home of Glacier National Park, as well as the northern gateway to Yellowstone National Park. But it is also blessed with 55 State Parks that are well worth checking out too. Showcasing everything from stunning mountain ranges and picturesque meadows replete with gorgeous...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KULR8
Yellowstone Nat’l Park suspending Tower Junction to Slough Creek visitor vehicle day-use tickets
YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Visitors to Tower Junction to Slough Creek will no longer need a day-use ticket starting Sept. 8. The day use-program was initially put in place to expand access to the impacted area in the northern part of Yellowstone following the historic flood event in June.
Police Chase in Montana Reaches Speeds of 150mph Before Crash Near Huntley
A fiery crash east of Billings began with a high-speed pursuit along Interstate 94 on Monday morning (8/29), according to the press release from the Montana Highway Patrol. The incident began around 8:39 am Monday on Interstate 94 when a Sargeant from the MHP spotted a grey sedan "cutting off other vehicles" while going 95 mph in a 55 mph construction zone.
yourbigsky.com
Areas of Montana saw up to 3 in. of rain over past week
The National Weather Service in Billings said via Twitter Sunday that several areas of Montana over the last week received precipitation from various thunderstorms. The moisture level varied between certain areas of the state; some areas saw up to three inches of rain. According to the map on the NWS...
406mtsports.com
Photo: Driver extricated from crashed cement truck on I-90
Billings Fire Department personnel extricate the injured driver of a Croell cement truck on I-90 Tuesday morning. One lane of I-90 and the King Avenue exit was closed for the accident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rollover crash reported on I-90 in Billings
A rollover crash involving a large commercial vehicle has been reported on Interstate 90 in Billings.
yourbigsky.com
Food Truck Battle big winner for Vets
It was the perfect combination of giving back to the community and eating some of the most delicious foods at this year’s Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone put on by the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings. The Food Truck Battle brought in thousands of dollars specifically for Veteran’s...
Gearheads Rejoice! Annual Burn The Point This Weekend in Billings
It's finally time for one of Billings' longest-tenured events, and this year's outing promises to deliver as always. Burn The Point will take place downtown in the Magic City this Friday and Saturday (09/02, 09/03), and will feature the parade of hot rods we've all come to know and love. But, if you want to check out the cars more up close, Saturday's event will show them all off again.
Billings Clinic CEO steps down
Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Scott Ellner has resigned his position, effective immediately, the hospital announced Friday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Billings Clinic employees say patient safety weakened under CEO's leadership
As soon as Billings Clinic employees started soaking in the news that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Scott Ellner had resigned, effective immediately, the relief was palpable, said Registered Nurse Kathy Dabner, who has worked at The Clinic since 1981. “It was like a weight had been lifted off. There was...
yourbigsky.com
Billings’ “traffic jam” on 24th Sunday as road work continues
It looks like a big city traffic jam on this beautiful, sunny Sunday in Billings. Please be patient on our roads! Traffic is being narrowed into a single lane for the entirety of 24th Street between Grand Avenue and King Avenue. Drive safely and kindly; You’ll more than likely appreciate...
Owners of new Brazilian Steakhouse hoping to find success in Billings
Another challenge hovering over restaurant owners? A labor shortage that has forced many other Billings establishments to close for good.
yourbigsky.com
Free giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes in Billings!
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Billings, Montana, is giving away free cakes to the first 25- people that come to the bakery on Thursday, September 2. The giveaway is part of a celebration for the company’s 25th anniversary of being in business. The franchise bakery started its business in Billings...
Comments / 0