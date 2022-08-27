Effective: 2022-09-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you have not packed your evacuation kit yet, now is the time to do so. This includes items like important documents and essentials you cannot live without. Fill your vehicle`s fuel tank. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley; Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624 * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * AFFECTED AREA - In NorCal...For the watch...all of fire zones 284 and 285. This includes all of eastern Siskiyou county and all of Modoc county. - In Oregon...For the Watch; Fire weather zones 625 and 625. This includes almost all of Lake county, and all of Klamath county except for north of Klamath Lake west of Chiloquin and Chemult. * WIND...10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to or in excess of 35 mph, especially along ridges. * HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

MODOC COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO