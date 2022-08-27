ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

UNLV slot machine celebration is all sorts of epic

By Vincent Frank
 4 days ago

When in Vegas. UNLV Football knows this full well. Playing iside Allegiant Stadium right off the famed stip, the long-downtrodden football program is looking to liven things up a bit.

After posting a mere 2-16 record in Marcus Arroyo’s first two seasons as head coach, the Rebels are looking to start the 2022 campaign on a high note. It looked good out of the gate against Idaho State in the season opener at Allegiant on Saturday . That included UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake intercepting a Tyler Vander Waal pass and returning it 46 yards in the first half.

However, it’s not the interception that made headlines. Rather, it’s all about UNLV bringing a slot machine on to the sideline as part of the celebration.

That really is pretty darn epic stuff right there.

It was also part of a first-half onslaught that saw UNLV rack up 45 points en route to earning just the third win of the Arroyo tenure. Doug Brumfield threw for 356 yards and four touchdowns while former Michigan State three-star recruit Ricky White caught 8 balls for 182 yards and two touchdowns in his Rebel debut.

College Football standings 2022: Georgia battles to repeat

Things could be looking up for UNLV Football in 2022

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to White, the Rebels landed a Louisville transfer in running back Aidan Robbins to the mix ahead of the 2022 season. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound back chipped in two touchdowns on the ground Saturday after seeing very limited playing time in two seasons with the Cardinal.

Meanwhile, Brumfield got the start under center over Harrison Bailey. Arroyo likes what he has in the one-time portal transfer candidate despite keeping QB1 a mystery ahead of Saturday’s game.

“We don’t know that yet. Once we get to Saturday kickoff, you’ll have a guy out there in the game,” UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo on starting quarterback .

It must be noted that UNLV was taking on an inferior Idaho State team and was 23-point favorites heading in. Things get much more difficult moving forward with a game against CAL in Berkeley in two weeks. UNLV is also slated to take on No. 5-ranked Notre Dame in South Bend on Oct. 22 in addition to its Mountain West Conference schedule.

For now, Saturday’s 52-21 win over Idaho State coupled with that epic celebration has things looking up for the Rebels.

