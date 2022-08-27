When: Thursday, September 1 at 8 p.m. Which Nittany Lions Show: Penn State flashed two distinctive looks in 2021, the pre-Sean Clifford injury one that started 5-0, and was having its way against no. 3 Iowa, and the one that showed up after Clifford was knocked out and lost six of its final eight games. Optimism and Big Ten title hopes glowed around this program less than 12-months ago, but that excitement has never felt further away. Can Penn State get it back with another big road win to open the year?

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO