21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
Police: Bronx rapper 'Tiny B' arrested in connection to Bridgeport shooting
A Bronx woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Bridgeport back in February, according to police.
MURDER-SUICIDE: Two Dead In Woodbridge
Two people died in a murder-suicide in Woodbridge Wednesday, Aug. 31, authorities said. The call initially came in as an unresponsive female on a front lawn, but responding officers found two people dead on Soren Street around 4:40 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. "At this stage of the...
Milford police looking to identify man accused of impersonating fire official
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are seeking help from the public to identify a man accused of impersonating an employee from the Milford Fire Department. The suspect was seen entering the Bon Jour Café at the Connecticut Post Mall just after 6 p.m. on Saturday. The suspect stated his name was “John” and he was […]
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Woman, 45, Charged with Risk of Injury to a Child
Police on Wednesday evening arrested a 45-year-old Cecil Place woman and charged her with risk of injury to a child. At about 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 23, the woman contacted police to report that her 8-year-old child was home alone and had cut their head and was bleeding, officials said. The woman indicated to police that the child had sustained the cut and then contacted her mother via telephone to tell her about the injury, according to a police report. After contacting the woman, the child went to a neighbor’s house for help, the report said.
‘It needs to stop’: Vigil held for victim of Thompson Street shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As loved ones mourned the death of 26-year-old Michael Judkins, they asked for peace and no more violence in the Newhallville neighborhood. A vigil was held Wednesday night on Thompson Street. Friends, family, and community members showed up to support Judkins’ family and to honor his memory. Nicknamed Mango, Judkins was […]
14-Year-Old Accused Of Igniting Car Fire In Stamford
A 14-year-old boy has been apprehended for starting a car fire in Fairfield County with stolen fireworks. The fire took place in Stamford on Sunday, June 5, in the parking lot of 587 Elm St. According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, firefighters responded to the scene and...
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim Michael Judkins, known as “Mango,” who was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Thompson Street
Register Citizen
Ex-Norwalk official accused of murder to be released from custody
STAMFORD — Former Norwalk official Ellen Wink, who was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her tenant earlier this year, is expected to post bond after a judge modified the terms of her release on Wednesday. Despite objections from state prosecutors, Judge Gary White will allow Wink...
NBC Connecticut
CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides
Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
New Details Emerge Into Allegations Of Unreported Abuse At Plymouth Elementary School
The arrest report for a Connecticut teacher accused of sexually abusing young female students reveals that as many as 13 victims had reported the teacher's alleged actions to the principal or other authorities for several years. News of the Litchfield County teacher's actions became public on Tuesday, Aug. 23, with...
Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized following Bridgeport crash
Bridgeport police responded to the scene of a serious accident involving a motorcycle Tuesday.
Police: Shots fired between police and individual in the Bronx
The NYPD says a shooting incident occurred between police and an alleged shooter in Morrisania.
Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport man led cops on a second chase, had ghost gun
BRIDGEPORT — A local man, awaiting trial for allegedly leading police on a chase with drugs and guns in his car, was arrested again Monday afternoon after police said he led them in a new chase before crashing his car into one that had a young child inside. Following...
Two Rockland County men indicted on kidnapping charges
Two Rockland County men were indicted on kidnapping charges for holding a man against his will for hours in a Garnerville motel room.
Middletown Woman Sentenced For Seriously Assaulting Infant Granddaughter
A Hudson Valley grandmother has been sentenced to prison for seriously assaulting her 7-month-old granddaughter leaving her blind and with brain damage. Orange County resident Kimberly Bennett, age 46, of Middletown, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years post-release supervision on Tuesday, Aug. 30. On Wednesday, Oct....
Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
Police identify 29-year-old man who died in fall from Newburgh Beacon Bridge
Police have identified the man who died Tuesday night after falling off a bridge.
