Police on Wednesday evening arrested a 45-year-old Cecil Place woman and charged her with risk of injury to a child. At about 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 23, the woman contacted police to report that her 8-year-old child was home alone and had cut their head and was bleeding, officials said. The woman indicated to police that the child had sustained the cut and then contacted her mother via telephone to tell her about the injury, according to a police report. After contacting the woman, the child went to a neighbor’s house for help, the report said.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO