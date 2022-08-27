ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, CT

WTNH

Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

MURDER-SUICIDE: Two Dead In Woodbridge

Two people died in a murder-suicide in Woodbridge Wednesday, Aug. 31, authorities said. The call initially came in as an unresponsive female on a front lawn, but responding officers found two people dead on Soren Street around 4:40 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. "At this stage of the...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Ansonia, CT
Massachusetts State
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Ansonia, CT
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Woman, 45, Charged with Risk of Injury to a Child

Police on Wednesday evening arrested a 45-year-old Cecil Place woman and charged her with risk of injury to a child. At about 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 23, the woman contacted police to report that her 8-year-old child was home alone and had cut their head and was bleeding, officials said. The woman indicated to police that the child had sustained the cut and then contacted her mother via telephone to tell her about the injury, according to a police report. After contacting the woman, the child went to a neighbor’s house for help, the report said.
NEW CANAAN, CT
WTNH

‘It needs to stop’: Vigil held for victim of Thompson Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As loved ones mourned the death of 26-year-old Michael Judkins, they asked for peace and no more violence in the Newhallville neighborhood.  A vigil was held Wednesday night on Thompson Street. Friends, family, and community members showed up to support Judkins’ family and to honor his memory. Nicknamed Mango, Judkins was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

14-Year-Old Accused Of Igniting Car Fire In Stamford

A 14-year-old boy has been apprehended for starting a car fire in Fairfield County with stolen fireworks. The fire took place in Stamford on Sunday, June 5, in the parking lot of 587 Elm St. According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, firefighters responded to the scene and...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Ex-Norwalk official accused of murder to be released from custody

STAMFORD — Former Norwalk official Ellen Wink, who was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her tenant earlier this year, is expected to post bond after a judge modified the terms of her release on Wednesday. Despite objections from state prosecutors, Judge Gary White will allow Wink...
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides

Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
EAST GRANBY, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Bridgeport man led cops on a second chase, had ghost gun

BRIDGEPORT — A local man, awaiting trial for allegedly leading police on a chase with drugs and guns in his car, was arrested again Monday afternoon after police said he led them in a new chase before crashing his car into one that had a young child inside. Following...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
WATERBURY, CT

