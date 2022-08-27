Read full article on original website
Related
Homeless campsite fully cleaned out in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless campsite by Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner was cleaned out by volunteers last week. Since then, it has been fully cleaned out. The mountain of belongings was removed, and the entrance to the lot has been blocked off with a no trespassing sign posted. Many wondered where the homeless were […]
Big Bad Breakfast puts new spin on the morning meal in midtown Mobile
It turns out the secret to catching midtown Mobile’s new Big Bad Breakfast with plenty of empty seats is to come early. Real early. Otherwise, you’ll find the conditions that have prevailed since the restaurant opened at the Shoppes at Midtown next to the Dew Drop Inn in early June: Full tables and booths inside, often more of the same outside despite the summer heat, and a tight supply of parking places on-site.
Sacred Hart film, television series bringing inspiration to Historic Black Pensacola community
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Sacred Hart, a new movie and drama television series, concluded filming today in Pensacola. Sacred Hart Hospital’s medical director, Dr. Darin Brooks, is a man burdened by his tragic past, while just trying to make it through to fight another day. The father of four, whose children have all followed his […]
MCPSS investigating threat at Alma Bryant High School
BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public School System administration has confirmed they are investigating a threat made at Alma Bryant High School. A student at Bryant posted a picture on Snapchat of writing on a bathroom wall at the school that said, “BHS going to be shot up 9-1-22.” According to the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Agonizing’: Cassie Carli’s family gets update on ‘unacceptable’ autopsy process, investigation into Florida mom’s death
The family of Cassie Carli, a Florida mother found dead in April after disappearing on the Florida Panhandle, has received an update on the lengthy autopsy process in Alabama that they are criticizing as "agonizing" and "unacceptable."
utv44.com
Woman says she was jumped by group at Mobile park
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A vicious attack took place at a Mobile park in front of children. Several adults, women and men, allegedly ganged up and beat up on one woman. The victim claims it was all over a volunteer cheer coach position. The cuts and bruises tell some...
Special report: Local addicts share horror stories with Fentanyl addiction
It's a drug so dangerous that just touching it can kill you, yet some addicts in our area are abusing it every day. We are talking about Fentanyl.
Mobile will have downtown Iron Bowl block party, city announces
The city of Mobile has announced plans for a downtown Iron Bowl Block Party on Nov. 26. The event will feature live music and an outdoor holiday market, with the game itself to be shown on a large screen positioned on Dauphin Street between Cedar and Lawrence Streets. “In Alabama,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New restaurant coming to Fairhope Municipal Pier
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– Fairhope city leaders announced plans to transform the vacant restaurant on the municipal pier to a new restaurant, The Blind Tiger. Nothing beats enjoying a meal while watching the sunset on the Eastern Shore, but only a few locations offer such an experience. The Blind Tiger restaurant will claim the spot once held […]
apr.org
Mobile event shines light on drug addiction and overdose
Tomorrow is National Overdose Awareness Day. The Centers For Disease Control says the number of drug related deaths in Alabama jumped by 20 percent last year. Fentanyl overdoses are now the leading cause of death in adults between the ages of 18 and 45. The CDC estimates that overdose deaths in the United States increased nearly 15 percent from the year before.
utv44.com
Mobile mortuary gives away $5,000 in free gas
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Smalls Mortuary--giving back to the community Wednesday. They asked churches across the city to hold raffles—pulling names out of a box for folks to get a free $30 gas card. “Oh yes, this is a blessing, it really is a blessing!” says driver Felicia...
WALA-TV FOX10
Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette plans Dogs on Hand event
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Dogs on Hand is one of several community events the Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette is putting on in the Community. Funds raised will go to installing hydration stations in Bay Minette and putting on various events for the community. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Craig Pittman's Welcome to Florida: The KKK in Florida
The Gas and Oil Party (GOP), wants Floridians to believe that it's possible to both promote drilling in the Gulf of Mexico AND protect Florida beaches from the inevitability of oil spills which is, of course, ridiculous. This week's guest is Jamin Wells, a professor and researcher at the University of West Florida in Pensacola. Wells is helping lead a project analyzing the deep involvement of one of Pensacola's most prominent historic citizens, T.T. Wentworth, in the Ku Klux Klan.
thepulsepensacola.com
Local Organizations Call for Solutions to Closure of Oyster Harvest Areas
The undersigned organizations and businesses call on local and state officials to identify solutions to increased bacterial contamination causing the State of Florida to close additional areas of the Pensacola Bay system to the harvest of oysters. These new closed areas are triggering the relocation of an existing oyster farm in East Bay, significantly reducing the areas available for the harvest of oysters, and come as millions of dollars are being spent to restore oyster reefs and establish shellfish aquaculture in local bays.
WALA-TV FOX10
Downtown Mobile events in September
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 to talk about some upcoming September events in Downtown Mobile. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Remembering Hurricane Katrina 17 years after the storm
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 24, 2005, thousands of people across the Gulf Coast turned on their televisions and radios to the news of a storm that was coming right for them. They didn’t know at the time, but Hurricane Katrina would develop into a Category 5 storm that left devastation and chaos in […]
Dachshund misses owner, needs family
Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a five-year-old dachshund named Donovan.
Popculture
Beloved Morning Show Host Mark Jacobs Has Died
Beloved Florida morning radio show host Mark Jacobs has died. Jacobs, who hosted the Cat Pak Morning Show and Pensacola's NewsRadio 92.3, passed away on Monday, Aug. 22 "peacefully with his family at his bedside" after several months of battling pancreatitis, Cat Country 98.7 confirmed. According to the radio station, Jacobs suffered a pancreatitis attack in May and was "working to recover and return when things took a turn."
WKRG
Lalah Shannon of Mattie T. Blount High School
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — She has a 4.1 grade point average, three years of Honors classes, dual enrolls at Bishop State, is a member of National Honors Society, and is on track to complete her certified nursing assistant certification this school year. She also plays two sports. That’s why Lalah Shannon of Mattie T. Blount High School is WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week.
Comments / 0