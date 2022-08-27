ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

FOX 43

Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County dispatch. The fire is located along the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township, Lancaster County, also according to dispatch. Dispatch also confirmed that there...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. courthouse closed Wednesday after building leak

The York County courthouse is closed Wednesday because one of the building’s cooling units is leaking, a county spokesman said. The York City Fire Department, the county’s Hazmat team and the York County Judicial Center’s maintenance crew are on the scene handling the leak, but the courthouse will be closed all day, according to Ted Czech, spokesman for the York County Office of Emergency Management.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Cows, horses killed in Lancaster County barn fire

EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dozens of animals died in a barn fire near Ephrata, Lancaster County. The fire at the dairy barn in the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township was discovered shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said 48 cows and five horses inside the barn...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Pa. Lottery scratch-off worth $1M sold in Lancaster County

Pa. Lottery scratch-off worth $1M sold in Lancaster …. Clothing closet helps released inmates in Lycoming …. Remembrance during National Overdose Awareness Day. President Biden’s ‘prayer for America’ while visiting …. Local Teacher Shortage. President Joe Biden Visits NEPA. Black owned business provides care for seniors in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman seriously hurt in Lebanon County pedestrian crash: police

A 54-year-old woman was seriously hurt when she was hit by a car Saturday morning crossing a Lebanon County street, police said. Mary Slobozien, of Palmyra, was crossing Palmyra Road in South Londonderry Township around 8:44 a.m. when she was hit by a car headed west on Northside Drive, and in the process of making a left turn onto Palmyra Road, police said.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
OCEAN CITY, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

York sewer system gets new owner, how to pay your bill

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If a sewer system near your changes ownership, do you need to send the bill to a different place? The answer depends. Some people have been confused since PA American Water took over the city of York’s wastewater management system. The sewer system also serves surrounding communities and municipalities.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

York County fire leaves 6 displaced

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Six people are displaced after a fire in York County Sunday morning. Emergency crews responded to the fire on the 100 block of Wellsville Road, Warrington Township just before 6 a.m. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say while nobody was injured in the fire,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York neighborhood burned in 2009, now has new homes

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — In the city of York, a new homeowner’s property is in a place where it was once impossible to imagine. Thirteen years ago in 2009, sixty people were left homeless after sixteen homes burned. Now Chestnut Street in York is lined with Habitat for...
YORK, PA
CBS Philly

East Penn Railroad train derailment in Chester County part of "very scary" trend

NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information on a train that derailed in Chester County, narrowly missing a woman's home. Eyewitness News first showed you the scene two weeks ago.It was the second time an East Penn Railroad train jumped the tracks in her yard.Everything has been cleaned up, but Trudie Powell's yard is completely torn up.Powell's been scared ever since this happened and now, she's even more concerned after learning the railroad that passes through her backyard has had a number of other accidents over the years."You can see where the grass is brown," Powell said. "That's where...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

