Woman's Car Plows Into Berks County Turkey Hill Store: Police
An 85-year-old woman's car smashed through the front of a convenience store in Berks County, authorities said. The Lexus barreled into a Turkey Hill on St. Lawrence Avenue when the Reading woman accidentally hit the gas around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Central Berks Regional Police Chief Ray Serafin said.
Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County dispatch. The fire is located along the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township, Lancaster County, also according to dispatch. Dispatch also confirmed that there...
York County Judicial Center to remain closed due to refrigerant leak
The York County Judicial Center is closed Wednesday due to a leak in one of the building's cooling units.
Garbage truck catches fire in Lebanon County
SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A garbage truck caught fire in South Lebanon Township, Lebanon County. It happened just before noon Tuesday in the 400 block of East Evergreen Road. Emergency dispatchers said no one was hurt.
Central Pa. courthouse closed Wednesday after building leak
The York County courthouse is closed Wednesday because one of the building’s cooling units is leaking, a county spokesman said. The York City Fire Department, the county’s Hazmat team and the York County Judicial Center’s maintenance crew are on the scene handling the leak, but the courthouse will be closed all day, according to Ted Czech, spokesman for the York County Office of Emergency Management.
Cows, horses killed in Lancaster County barn fire
EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dozens of animals died in a barn fire near Ephrata, Lancaster County. The fire at the dairy barn in the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township was discovered shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said 48 cows and five horses inside the barn...
Pa. Lottery scratch-off worth $1M sold in Lancaster County
Pa. Lottery scratch-off worth $1M sold in Lancaster …. Clothing closet helps released inmates in Lycoming …. Remembrance during National Overdose Awareness Day. President Biden’s ‘prayer for America’ while visiting …. Local Teacher Shortage. President Joe Biden Visits NEPA. Black owned business provides care for seniors in...
Woman seriously hurt in Lebanon County pedestrian crash: police
A 54-year-old woman was seriously hurt when she was hit by a car Saturday morning crossing a Lebanon County street, police said. Mary Slobozien, of Palmyra, was crossing Palmyra Road in South Londonderry Township around 8:44 a.m. when she was hit by a car headed west on Northside Drive, and in the process of making a left turn onto Palmyra Road, police said.
State police: Two men arrested after pursuit in Lebanon, Dauphin counties
Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested two men who led troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle. Troopers received a call around 11 a.m. Tuesday from a woman who reported her stolen car was traveling into Lebanon County on Interstate 81. State police said they tried to pull the...
Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
1 person taken to the hospital following shooting in Lancaster City
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County dispatch has confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on 2nd and Pearl Streets Tuesday night. The call about the shooting came in at 9:55 p.m. on Aug. 30. The extent of the person's injuries are currently unknown. This...
Northern York County police officer catches commercial burglars red handed
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP – police in northern York County were able to capture two suspects...
Man ID'd After Being Found In Debris At Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg
A 30-year-old man has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, authorities say. Steven Garrett Graby, of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner's office. The...
York sewer system gets new owner, how to pay your bill
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If a sewer system near your changes ownership, do you need to send the bill to a different place? The answer depends. Some people have been confused since PA American Water took over the city of York’s wastewater management system. The sewer system also serves surrounding communities and municipalities.
Portion of East Market St. to close for five weeks due to bridge replacement
YORK, Pa. — A bridge in East Market Street located by the Interstate-83 overpass between Belmont St. and North Hills Road in Spring Garden Township will be closed on Sept. 22 until the end of October. "They're going to replace the bridge to do some approach work and some...
3 warehouses totaling 2 million square feet proposed for former farm near Carlisle Pike
Land that was once home to a beloved Cumberland County horse farm is finally being developed. Three warehouses totaling close to 2 million square feet of space have been proposed for the Hempt Farm across from Cumberland Valley High School off of the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
Amber Alert update: Berks County girl found
Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for a 13-year-old girl last seen in Reading City, Berks County.
York County fire leaves 6 displaced
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Six people are displaced after a fire in York County Sunday morning. Emergency crews responded to the fire on the 100 block of Wellsville Road, Warrington Township just before 6 a.m. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say while nobody was injured in the fire,...
York neighborhood burned in 2009, now has new homes
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — In the city of York, a new homeowner’s property is in a place where it was once impossible to imagine. Thirteen years ago in 2009, sixty people were left homeless after sixteen homes burned. Now Chestnut Street in York is lined with Habitat for...
East Penn Railroad train derailment in Chester County part of "very scary" trend
NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information on a train that derailed in Chester County, narrowly missing a woman's home. Eyewitness News first showed you the scene two weeks ago.It was the second time an East Penn Railroad train jumped the tracks in her yard.Everything has been cleaned up, but Trudie Powell's yard is completely torn up.Powell's been scared ever since this happened and now, she's even more concerned after learning the railroad that passes through her backyard has had a number of other accidents over the years."You can see where the grass is brown," Powell said. "That's where...
