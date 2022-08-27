ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Fox News

Biden blasted for mocking ‘brave’ Second Amendment defenders: 'You need an F-15' to fight America, not a gun

President Biden took another swipe at supporters of the Second Amendment during his speech in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Biden appeared in the battleground state to tout his latest "Safer America" agenda to promote efforts to support law enforcement and deter crime. Although his speech was primarily focused on his policies, Biden later turned his attention towards his political opponents, attacking Republicans for opposing actions on gun control.
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
Fox News

Biden's student loan handout makes it official: Democrats have given up on middle America

Their timing couldn’t be worse. Just as inflation retakes center stage, the 62% of Americans who are not college grads will be doubly angry over more reckless Democrat spending, which a majority of the country blames for soaring prices. Not only will they be asked to shoulder the debts of people who stand to out-earn them over their lifetimes, but the extra half-trillion dollars tossed into the economy will drive inflation even higher.
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Dana Perino: The White House press secretary should have known that these questions were coming

Dana Perino and co-hosts of "The Five" discuss White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre deflecting questions about unvaccinated migrants coming over the border. DANA PERINO: Well, it's interesting. I think partly they're thinking if I ask her about immigration, I won't get on air tonight because my company, my media company is not covering it. I'm not going to get on air. My story is not going to be on the front page. I need to ask things like about MAGA Republicans and Trump so that I can get on air. Now here at Fox, you know, that Bill Melugin and Griff Jenkins, Casey Stegel, Matt Finn, they've been doing amazing work down at the border. I'll ask them, do you see any of the reporters down there today? Nope. You know, when they did, they finally saw reporters or at least cover the issue when Governor Greg Abbott decided to send some migrants to New York and Washington, D.C., and then they were forced to. I have to say that from her perspective, the press secretary, she should have known that these questions were going to come. Okay, because it's pretty obvious that we have got a problem at the border with everybody coming across. And you've got Novak Djokovic and the U.S. Open about to start. And he can't come if you don't know that that is going to be a story from Friday to Monday. You need better support staff.
POTUS
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy slams Biden's 'MAGA' rhetoric on 'Fox & Friends': 'He doesn't understand the soul of America'

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., criticized President Biden and the White House for comparing MAGA Republicans to "semi-fascists" and pushing the narrative that millions of Americans are a "threat to democracy." On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, McCarthy argued Biden's attempts to vilify law-abiding Americans who want a "stronger, safer" nation show he "doesn't understand the soul of America."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

