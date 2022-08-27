Read full article on original website
Former Keystone XL Pipeline worker says Biden, green agenda could lead to fuel shortages
A former Keystone XL Pipeline worker pinned blame on both the Biden administration and climate activists as the Northeast battles low fuel inventories, prompting concerns of a potential energy catastrophe. Neal Crabtree joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why he believes both parties bear responsibility as some worry severe...
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Biden blasted for mocking ‘brave’ Second Amendment defenders: 'You need an F-15' to fight America, not a gun
President Biden took another swipe at supporters of the Second Amendment during his speech in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Biden appeared in the battleground state to tout his latest "Safer America" agenda to promote efforts to support law enforcement and deter crime. Although his speech was primarily focused on his policies, Biden later turned his attention towards his political opponents, attacking Republicans for opposing actions on gun control.
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Biden's student loan handout makes it official: Democrats have given up on middle America
Their timing couldn’t be worse. Just as inflation retakes center stage, the 62% of Americans who are not college grads will be doubly angry over more reckless Democrat spending, which a majority of the country blames for soaring prices. Not only will they be asked to shoulder the debts of people who stand to out-earn them over their lifetimes, but the extra half-trillion dollars tossed into the economy will drive inflation even higher.
Border Patrol agents slam Karine Jean-Pierre's 'ignorant' claim that illegal immigrants not 'walking' across
EXCLUSIVE: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's claim that illegal immigrants aren’t just "walking across" the southern border has sparked anger and shock from Border Patrol agents — who witness hundreds of migrants flooding across the border every single day. "How out of touch can this administration possibly...
Gov. Noem rips Biden administration's 'hypocrisy' on vaccine mandate as unvaccinated migrants flood border
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem ripped Biden's "hypocrisy" on the vaccine mandate, accusing the the White House of applying a double standard as it pertains to unvaccinated migrants crossing the southern border. Noem joined "Fox & Friends," Wednesday, to discuss how the policy has affected the economy of her state while the migrant crisis rages on.
Katie Pavlich: Biden Can’t Claim To Be Interested In Unity While Also Calling Half The Country Semi-Fascists
Host of the new Fox Nation show “Luxury Hunting Lodges of America” Katie Pavlich joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to explain why she does not have very high expectations for President Biden’s upcoming address in Philadelphia about the ‘soul of the nation’. “He...
Chang sounds alarm on Taiwan: US military must be ready for war with China in hours, not years
Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang warned the U.S. military is not prepared for war with China, urging Biden to prepare Americans for war after a Chinese drone was shot down over the Taiwan Strait. Chang joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why he believes war could be coming in a matter of hours, as opposed to years.
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
Biden unsettles Marine Band members by campaigning for Democrats at official event where they played
EXCLUSIVE: President Biden unsettled members of the U.S. Marine Band when he campaigned for Democrats at an official White House event where they played, a source familiar with the inner workings of the band told Fox News Digital. On Tuesday, Biden visited the Keystone State with the Marine Band in...
Dana Perino: The White House press secretary should have known that these questions were coming
Dana Perino and co-hosts of "The Five" discuss White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre deflecting questions about unvaccinated migrants coming over the border. DANA PERINO: Well, it's interesting. I think partly they're thinking if I ask her about immigration, I won't get on air tonight because my company, my media company is not covering it. I'm not going to get on air. My story is not going to be on the front page. I need to ask things like about MAGA Republicans and Trump so that I can get on air. Now here at Fox, you know, that Bill Melugin and Griff Jenkins, Casey Stegel, Matt Finn, they've been doing amazing work down at the border. I'll ask them, do you see any of the reporters down there today? Nope. You know, when they did, they finally saw reporters or at least cover the issue when Governor Greg Abbott decided to send some migrants to New York and Washington, D.C., and then they were forced to. I have to say that from her perspective, the press secretary, she should have known that these questions were going to come. Okay, because it's pretty obvious that we have got a problem at the border with everybody coming across. And you've got Novak Djokovic and the U.S. Open about to start. And he can't come if you don't know that that is going to be a story from Friday to Monday. You need better support staff.
Donald Trump's Favorite Newspaper Turns on Him
The New York Post said that many voters in 2020 were sick of Trump's "self-indulgent" behavior and Republicans must move on.
General in charge of Afghanistan warned against withdrawal, says Trump, Biden shared 'common' desire to exit
The general in charge of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan pinned blame on both the Trump and Biden administrations for what critics have called a "botched" exit one year later. Retired General Frank McKenzie, who was in charge of executing the withdrawal, joined "Fox News Sunday" to discuss the operation...
Kevin McCarthy slams Biden's 'MAGA' rhetoric on 'Fox & Friends': 'He doesn't understand the soul of America'
House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., criticized President Biden and the White House for comparing MAGA Republicans to "semi-fascists" and pushing the narrative that millions of Americans are a "threat to democracy." On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, McCarthy argued Biden's attempts to vilify law-abiding Americans who want a "stronger, safer" nation show he "doesn't understand the soul of America."
Rep. Green slams Biden's 'intentional deception' on border crisis: 'It's insane what the president is doing'
Rep. Green slams Biden's 'intentional deception' on border crisis: 'It's insane what the president is doing'
Republican governor says he knows why Biden keeps blasting MAGA Republicans with 'angry rhetoric'
MANCHESTER, N.H. – EXCLUSIVE — GOP Gov. Larry Hogan argues that President Biden’s repeated jabs the past week targeting "MAGA Republicans" who have embraced "semi-fascism" is "pretty divisive, angry rhetoric." Hogan, in an exclusive national interview with Fox News during a brief stop in the battleground state...
