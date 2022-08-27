Read full article on original website
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
williamsonherald.com
Local boys, families still 'living the dream' after Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – A group of 13 Williamson County boys lived out their dreams by playing in the Little League World Series this month. They took their coaches, families and the rest of Tennessee – and the Southeast – along for the ride. There was Nolensville Little...
muddyrivernews.com
Dot Foods breaks ground on second Tennessee distribution center
MANCHESTER, Tenn. – Dot Foods, Inc., broke ground on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee and the new distribution center will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
POWER NATION, This Weekend on the Rutherford County Line at the Nashville Superspeedway
(WILSON COUNTY, TN) On the Rutherford / Wilson County line this weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway, there will be lots of noise and power heard from miles away, as they co-host the Power Nationals, presented by Summit Racing Equipment. The inaugural POWER NATIONALS will be on Saturday, Sept. 3 and...
fox17.com
Kroger stores in Clarksville, Hopkinsville give 10% discount to military on Wednesdays
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Some Kroger stores in Tennessee will begin offering military members and their dependents 10% discounts on Wednesdays. The grocery store chain announced on Tuesday the discount will be offered at three stores in Clarksville and one in Hopkinsville. To get the discount on Wednesdays, military members and dependents will...
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999
23-year-old LaResha Walker was a responsible young woman who grew up in Nashville, Tennessee. In 1999, she was working at the Peterbilt Motors Company in Nashville, had just moved into a new apartment, and was living a quiet and normal life. She had a 2-year-old son, Rayvon, whom she was very protective of, and LaResha was private about her personal life.
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize
A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.
WSMV
Franklin police officer to return to Tennessee after suffering severe heart attack abroad
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer will return home from abroad after suffering a severe heart attack on his honeymoon last week. Family members said Franklin Police officer Scott Legieza had passed all of the medical tests and procedures needed to get him home and that he feels OK after suffering from a major heart attack while on his honeymoon cruise with his wife. He was then air-lifted off the ship and taken to a hospital in St. Maarten.
New Tennessee law requires hospitals to report fatal overdoses to police
Tennessee hospitals have already had to report deaths from poison or suffocation to law enforcement. The new law, which went into effect in July, adds the words ‘fatal drug overdose’ to the list.
williamsonherald.com
Franklin BOMA, planning commission discuss additions to Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club
The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Franklin Municipal Planning Commission discussed a development plan revision to Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club last week proposing a 7,615 square-foot addition to the Legends Clubhouse and an 11,600 square-foot reconstruction of the Team Clubhouse on the more than 300-acre property off of Franklin Road.
williamsonherald.com
Franklin's Green releases book on local railroad's importance in the Civil War
Franklin resident and history buff Walter Green has siphoned his obsession with Civil War railroads into a work of nonfiction years in the making. His book, "The Nashville and Decatur in the Civil War – History of an Embattled Railroad," was published with McFarland this year. It is available...
Groups raise awareness on International Overdose Awareness Day
Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. Local groups are holding events tonight to raise awareness and save lives.
williamsonherald.com
Football Preview: Brentwood treks to Summit for Region 7-6A opener
SPRING HILL – Williamson County’s high school football equivalent of a North-South battle fires up again Friday night when Brentwood travels to Summit in the Region 7-6A opener for both. “Being 1-1 is one thing but being 1-0 in the region would be huge for us,” said Bruins...
wpln.org
For years, teens came to Nashville to ask for a judge’s permission to get abortions instead of telling their parents. That’s done, leaving ‘zero options.’
For years in Tennessee, teens have traveled to Nashville to get a judge’s approval for an abortion, instead of asking their parents. But that’s no longer an option, and that leaves young people with few places to turn. Davidson County Juvenile Court judge Sheila Calloway remembers the faces...
fox17.com
Where to see a $3 movie in theaters across Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Scrambling for some Labor Day weekend plans? You can see a movie in theaters this Saturday for barely nothing!. Movie tickets across American theaters will cost only $3 for one day, Sept. 3, for "National Cinema Day." The Cinema Foundation said the super deal aims...
Goodlettsville homeowners say they are out $4K after pool contractor fails to finish work
During the summer and spring months, the Better Business Bureau says these types of scams are common.
Man killed in hit and run in Nashville identified
Metro Police are investigating a fatal hit and run accident that happened last Thursday, August 25th, on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive.
WSMV
Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police
Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
