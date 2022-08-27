ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Dot Foods breaks ground on second Tennessee distribution center

MANCHESTER, Tenn. – Dot Foods, Inc., broke ground on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee and the new distribution center will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999

23-year-old LaResha Walker was a responsible young woman who grew up in Nashville, Tennessee. In 1999, she was working at the Peterbilt Motors Company in Nashville, had just moved into a new apartment, and was living a quiet and normal life. She had a 2-year-old son, Rayvon, whom she was very protective of, and LaResha was private about her personal life.
Franklin police officer to return to Tennessee after suffering severe heart attack abroad

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer will return home from abroad after suffering a severe heart attack on his honeymoon last week. Family members said Franklin Police officer Scott Legieza had passed all of the medical tests and procedures needed to get him home and that he feels OK after suffering from a major heart attack while on his honeymoon cruise with his wife. He was then air-lifted off the ship and taken to a hospital in St. Maarten.
Franklin BOMA, planning commission discuss additions to Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club

The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Franklin Municipal Planning Commission discussed a development plan revision to Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club last week proposing a 7,615 square-foot addition to the Legends Clubhouse and an 11,600 square-foot reconstruction of the Team Clubhouse on the more than 300-acre property off of Franklin Road.
For years, teens came to Nashville to ask for a judge’s permission to get abortions instead of telling their parents. That’s done, leaving ‘zero options.’

For years in Tennessee, teens have traveled to Nashville to get a judge’s approval for an abortion, instead of asking their parents. But that’s no longer an option, and that leaves young people with few places to turn. Davidson County Juvenile Court judge Sheila Calloway remembers the faces...
Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police

Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
