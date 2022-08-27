Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
BBC
Greek dog attack: Family 'looked death in the face' on mountain
A family has described the horror of being attacked by a pack of wild dogs on a mountain trail while on holiday in Greece. Greek national Stamatis, 52, his son Danny, nephew Teddy and niece Roxy, had gone to see a dormant volcano to the west of Athens on 13 August.
BBC
Russian oil chief Maganov dies in 'fall from hospital window'
The chairman of Russia's Lukoil oil giant, Ravil Maganov, has died after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, reports say. The company confirmed his death but said only that Maganov, 67, had "passed away following a severe illness". Russian media said he was being treated at Moscow's Central Clinical...
BBC
False widow spiders: Mum's warning after baby is bitten
A mother whose baby was bitten by a noble false widow spider has urged people to be aware of the dangers of the invasive species. Sarah Jane Dennelly was speaking after a study revealed that the venom from false widow spiders is 230 times stronger than native Irish spiders. Scientists...
BBC
Guinea's military junta to release funds to host Africa Cup of Nations in 2025
Guinea's military junta has insisted it is committed to hosting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and will release funds and fast-track access to land to help the country's preparations. The announcement on Monday came ahead of a two-day visit by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to monitor Guinea's...
BBC
California freeway split in half by monsoon floods
Thousands of travellers and truck drivers bound for Arizona had to be rerouted after floodwaters washed out a section of Interstate 10 near the Arizona-California border. The flooding was triggered by seasonal rain and the road has since been reopened. This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the...
BBC
Saudi Arabia seizes record 46 million amphetamine pills hidden in flour
Authorities in Saudi Arabia say they have seized 46 million amphetamine pills that were smuggled in a shipment of flour - a record for the kingdom. Security forces tracked the shipment as it arrived at the Riyadh Dry Port and was taken to a warehouse, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control said.
BBC
West Country Concrete Products: Second man dead
A second man has died after an incident at a concrete works, police confirmed. One man was pronounced dead at West Country Concrete Products in Shebbear, north Devon, after emergency services were called on 23 August. Another man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth but died of his injuries on...
BBC
Lake District mountain rescuer warns of more fatalities
The number of people dying in accidents on the Lake District's mountains and waters will rise, a rescuer has warned. There have been 26 deaths so far this year compared to 12 in 2019, the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association said. Association chairman Richard Warren said there would...
BBC
Solomon Islands halts naval visits after US, UK ships denied entry
The Solomon Islands has temporarily halted all naval visits after failing to grant access to US and UK ships earlier this month. Honiara said the vessels had not sought access in time, and this prompted a review of arrival procedure. But the move marks a departure from routine and has...
France’s Cité Films Backs New Films by Chile’s Niles Atallah, Turkey’s Yesim Ustaoglu (EXCLUSIVE)
Adding to its slate of auteurs from all over the world, Raphael Berdugo’s Cité Films has boarded “The Fire Doll,” from Chilean director-to-track Niles Atallah (“Rey”) and “Left Over,” from San Sebastian Gold Shell winning Turkish director Yesim Ustaoglu (“Pandora’s Box”). Produced by Catalina Vergara at Chile’s Globo Rojo Films, “The Fire Doll” (“La muñeca de fuego”) is one of the 14 projects to be pitched at this month’s San Sebastian Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum, one of the Spanish festival’s centerpiece industry events. Atallah, whose second film, “Rey,” won a Rotterdam Special Jury Prize in 2017, turns in “The Fire Doll” to...
BBC
Covid-19 booster available in NI in mid-September
The autumn Covid-19 booster vaccination programme in Northern Ireland is due to start on Monday 19 September. Care home residents and staff will be among the first to be offered the vaccine. The booster will help top up immunity and cut people's risk of becoming severely ill. Many of those...
BBC
US chip makers hit by new China export rule
Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
BBC
Shamima Begum: Canada will investigate spy smuggling allegations
Canada says it will "follow up" claims that one of its spies smuggled three UK schoolgirls into Syria in 2015. A BBC investigation revealed Shamima Begum, who fled the UK and joined the Islamic State group with two friends, was smuggled by a Canadian agent. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said...
BBC
Saltcoats man rescued boy adrift on inflatable unicorn at Southerness
An athletics coach from Ayrshire has described how his summer holidays ended up with him rescuing a boy swept out to sea on an inflatable unicorn. Paul Brennan, from Saltcoats, was at Southerness on Sunday with his family when the 10-year-old got into trouble. His father jumped into the water...
BBC
Sizewell C: Boris Johnson says 'go nuclear, go large'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged £700m for a new nuclear power plant on the Suffolk coast, with a call to "go nuclear and go large and go with Sizewell C". In a speech at Sizewell, he said he was "confident" the plant would go ahead. The project, which...
BBC
In Canada fears of 'dangerous' politics mounting
Online threats, racist or misogynistic insults, public harassment and outright physical intimidation are just some of the behaviours that officials warn are changing the face of Canadian politics. The issue was highlighted last weekend, when a man was filmed launching an expletive-laden verbal assault at Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
