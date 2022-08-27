Read full article on original website
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
NASCAR: Another Joe Gibbs Racing announcement coming?
Joe Gibbs Racing still have a seat open for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races, but the driver for one of them should be considered a lock. Joe Gibbs Racing announced in June that reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion and current points leader Sammy Smith is set to drive the “star car”, the #18 Toyota, in eight of the remaining races on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. His schedule has since been expanded to nine races.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits He Fell Short of His NASCAR Potential by Being Too Busy Playing Video Games
Dale Earnhardt Jr. admits video games was more important to him at times than strapping into his car to run practice laps before races. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits He Fell Short of His NASCAR Potential by Being Too Busy Playing Video Games appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Richard Childress Addresses Rumors Kyle Busch May Be Joining The Team Next Year: “You Said That, I Didn’t”
Well this is a team I could’ve never envisioned in NASCAR. For those of you die hard racing fans, you probably remember the fight between Kyle Busch and Richard Childress at the Truck Series race at Kansas Motor Speedway back in 2011. After Childress’s driver, Joey Coulter, beat out...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Opens Up On The Loss Of His Father And Dale Sr.’s Leadership: “I Had This Odd, Strange Feeling Of Being Freed”
February 18th, 2001 was a dark day in NASCAR history. It was the day Dale Earnhardt Sr. tragically passed away after being killed on impact during the final lap at the Daytona 500. And his son, Hall of Fame driver and now-broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently opened up about how...
NASCAR World Reacts To Surprising Bubba Wallace News
Just last week, the NASCAR world learned that Kurt Busch wouldn't be competing in the playoffs after a lingering injury. While the news is tough for Busch, it opened a unique opportunity for Bubba Wallace. According to a report from NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, Wallace will be taking the seat in the No. 45 car for the owners playoffs.
Daytona race winner penalized; Removed from NASCAR Playoffs
NASCAR issues stiff L2 penalty after Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCRA Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report after Daytona below. Jeremy Clements drove to victory lane during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The...
Richard Childress Put Kyle Busch in a Headlock and Punched Him During 2011 Confrontation
Richard Childress is a product of the old-school, wild-west days of NASCAR. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-born businessman got his start as a NASCAR driver back in the ’70s and has thrived as the owner of Richard Childress Racing since the mid-’80s. When it comes to stock car racing, the man’s pretty much seen it all.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Brutal Penalty News
Earlier this week, NASCAR handed out a tough penalty for Jeremy Clements after his car was found to be in violation of federation rules. The No. 51 NASCAR Xfinity Series Chevrolet of Jeremy Clements Racing was levied an L2-level penalty by NASCAR officials, according to a report from NASCAR.com. "Brutal...
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace will drive the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing
23XI Racing announces that Bubba Wallace will drive the No. 45 car for the remainder of the NASCAR season while Ty Gibbs will continue to drive the No. 23 car.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. gearing up to race at North Wilkesboro
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was among the thousands of excited fans who gathered at North Wilkesboro Speedway in the Brushy Mountains of North Carolina Aug. 2 as one of stock car racing’s oldest tracks returned to life. Like so many others, Earnhardt had to see it to believe it. Mostly...
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
Chase Elliott’s Southern 500 car has special design, meaning
When 16-year-old Dani (Gamel) Cuevas pondered how to capture her stay at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in a design of Chase Elliott’s Cup car, she quickly found inspiration. “When I was in the hospital, I spent a lot of time with therapy dogs,” Dani told NBC Sports.
Ty Dillon remains ‘very positive’ about his unsure NASCAR future, evaluating best landing spots
Ty Dillon continues to be "very positive" about his future in NASCAR while he works through options for 2023. What organizations would make sense for Dillon?
Bubba Wallace curses out NASCAR over lack of safety
The turning point of this past Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 came on Lap 138 when a sudden rainstorm in Turn 1 caused almost the entire field to crash. NASCAR received a lot of criticism from fans and drivers about not stopping the race earlier but Bubba Wallace was more vocal about the seemingly innocuous hit he took during that wreck.
NASCAR playoff picture: Sizing up Elliott, Larson, Logano and the field
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs start this week, and after listening to defending champion Kyle Larson try to explain the favorites, one thing is clear: There aren’t many favorites. Chase Elliott is the only driver with more than two wins this year and the only driver who has earned...
NASCAR news: Denny Hamlin to attempt big Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway
Denny Hamlin will drive the No. 18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing in this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.
NASCAR penalizes Jeremy Clements for Daytona infraction
Jeremy Clements is no longer in the Xfinity Series playoffs because of a penalty found after his victory last weekend at Daytona International Speedway. NASCAR cited Clements’ team for an intake manifold violation found after post-race inspection was completed. The violation was found at the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina. Clements’ victory will not count toward playoff eligibility.
