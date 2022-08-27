ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

NASCAR: Another Joe Gibbs Racing announcement coming?

Joe Gibbs Racing still have a seat open for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races, but the driver for one of them should be considered a lock. Joe Gibbs Racing announced in June that reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion and current points leader Sammy Smith is set to drive the “star car”, the #18 Toyota, in eight of the remaining races on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. His schedule has since been expanded to nine races.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Surprising Bubba Wallace News

Just last week, the NASCAR world learned that Kurt Busch wouldn't be competing in the playoffs after a lingering injury. While the news is tough for Busch, it opened a unique opportunity for Bubba Wallace. According to a report from NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, Wallace will be taking the seat in the No. 45 car for the owners playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Daytona race winner penalized; Removed from NASCAR Playoffs

NASCAR issues stiff L2 penalty after Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCRA Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report after Daytona below. Jeremy Clements drove to victory lane during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Brutal Penalty News

Earlier this week, NASCAR handed out a tough penalty for Jeremy Clements after his car was found to be in violation of federation rules. The No. 51 NASCAR Xfinity Series Chevrolet of Jeremy Clements Racing was levied an L2-level penalty by NASCAR officials, according to a report from NASCAR.com. "Brutal...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. gearing up to race at North Wilkesboro

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was among the thousands of excited fans who gathered at North Wilkesboro Speedway in the Brushy Mountains of North Carolina Aug. 2 as one of stock car racing’s oldest tracks returned to life. Like so many others, Earnhardt had to see it to believe it. Mostly...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
NBC Sports

Chase Elliott’s Southern 500 car has special design, meaning

When 16-year-old Dani (Gamel) Cuevas pondered how to capture her stay at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in a design of Chase Elliott’s Cup car, she quickly found inspiration. “When I was in the hospital, I spent a lot of time with therapy dogs,” Dani told NBC Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Bubba Wallace curses out NASCAR over lack of safety

The turning point of this past Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 came on Lap 138 when a sudden rainstorm in Turn 1 caused almost the entire field to crash. NASCAR received a lot of criticism from fans and drivers about not stopping the race earlier but Bubba Wallace was more vocal about the seemingly innocuous hit he took during that wreck.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR penalizes Jeremy Clements for Daytona infraction

Jeremy Clements is no longer in the Xfinity Series playoffs because of a penalty found after his victory last weekend at Daytona International Speedway. NASCAR cited Clements’ team for an intake manifold violation found after post-race inspection was completed. The violation was found at the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina. Clements’ victory will not count toward playoff eligibility.
CONCORD, NC

