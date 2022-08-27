ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse’s Passing Game Will Determine 2022 Success

As seen in the countdown of the top ten most important players to Syracuse football in 2022, the offense was highlighted significantly. But, when it comes to a unit, or overall gameplan, how SU fares on passing downs and situations will determine how many games this team wins and how far they go in 2022.
Week One Depth Chart Takeaways

It’s game week ladies and gents! Syracuse football opens up its 2022 campaign this weekend against Louisville in the Dome. There’s a lot of anticipation with the fresh season upon us. There was also a lot of build up around what the week one depth chart would look like for the ‘Cuse. Well we don’t have to wait anymore because the two-deep has dropped. Here are the surprises and big takeaways from the first rendition of Syracuse’s depth chart.
