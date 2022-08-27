Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Separate Orangeburg County crashes kill 2 seniors
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have died as a result of Orangeburg County vehicle crashes, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. One of the crashes happened just before 6:20 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 301 at Shillings Bridge Road between Edisto and Cope. A 2006 Ford Econoline van was...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this spot in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Former Clarendon County Superintendent passes away
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The former Superintendent of Clarendon County School District One and Two, Dr. Rose Wilder has passed away. Her death was announced by the Clarendon County School District on a Facebook post. Wilder is known as the first Black female superintendent in the state of South...
More than 350 acres added to this South Carolina State Park
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — South Carolinians who enjoy the outdoors have one more reason to celebrate this week. Over 350 acres of land -- comprised of three tracts -- have been added to Lee State Park, just east of Bishopville in Lee County. South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation &...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina
Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store is projected to open first quarter of 2024 and will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
abccolumbia.com
Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project introduces ‘phase 2’
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia residents are getting a better idea of the second phase of the Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project will look like once it has been completed. The state department of transportation is making changes to what is commonly referred to as malfunction junction. Drivers gathered...
FOX Carolina
University of South Carolina announces new name for live mascot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina Athletics announced the new name for their live gamecock mascot. According to officials, the live mascot will now be known as “The General” in honor of the Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter, whose nickname “Fighting Gamecock” created the original moniker for South Carolina athletics.
WIS-TV
South Carolina marks Overdose Awareness Day as overdose deaths continue to rise
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, organizations across the state recognized International Overdose Awareness Day, which is the opportunity to remember the lives lost to overdose, reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorder and promote treatment and recovery options. This comes as data from the South Carolina Department of Health...
WIS-TV
Troopers: Single-vehicle van crash leaves 1 dead, 7 injured
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Wednesday morning crash near the Edisto area. It happened on US-301 at Shillings Bridge Road around 6:20 a.m. A 2006 Ford Econoline van traveling east crossed all lanes of US-301, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell. The...
Publix announces new location in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A northeast Richland County community will be getting a new grocery store at some time in the future. Publix Super Markets announced on Tuesday that it had executed a lease on a new store location in the Pontiac community. While details are still extremely limited, Publix announced that the store will be located on the northwest corner of Spears Creek Church and Earth roads.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Right lane blocked after crash on I-77 near Bluff Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 south near Bluff Road has blocked the right lane. The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. Thursday, according to SCDOT. Injuries have been reported, according to troopers. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it....
7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s […]
AOL Corp
Check your wallet, a six-digit winning lottery ticket was sold in South Carolina
A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was recently sold in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Now the search is on for the person who bought the Palmetto Cash 5 game at a gas station/convenience store, lottery officials said Monday in a news release. The winning numbers —...
wfxb.com
Earthquake Reported near Elgin, South Carolina
Another Earthquake was reported near Elgin, South Carolina. Data from the United States Geological Society shows the newest quake in the series struck Saturday afternoon and was initially reported with a 1.3 magnitude, that magnitude has since been upgraded to 1.6. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, approximately 10 to 15 earthquakes are recorded annually in the state.
WIS-TV
Loaded gun found at C.A. Johnson High School, teen charged
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old has been arrested after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to C.A. Johnson High School. According to the Columbia Police Department, around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a school administrator of C.A. Johnson High, located at 2219 Barhamville Road, received a tip that a student had a loaded gun on the campus.
South Carolina deputy fired after inmate escapes hospital
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A deputy has been fired for her role in an inmate’s escape from a Monck’s Corner hospital on Saturday, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan David Ellis escaped from Trident in Moncks Corner after he was taken there for a “medical emergency,” according to authorities. He was found […]
247Sports
South Carolina football recruiting: Gamecocks in 'best spot' for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor
South Carolina has previously been mentioned as the "hot school to watch" for 2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor, and now the Gamecocks may be leading for the nation's top-ranked athlete. South Carolina's recruiting momentum continued following Monday's commitment from four-star edge Desmond Umeozulu, leading 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn to mention the Gamecocks' pursuit of Harbor.
sharkattackonline.com
Soldier Dies in Fort Jackson, South Carolina
This morning at around 10 am a 17-year-old soldier in Fort Jackson, South Carolina died due to unknown reasons during physical training. PVT. Alyssa Cahoon passed away with her family by her side, after she had been participating in physical training. Corbin McConville says “It’s absolutely tragic, a truly unbelievable...
