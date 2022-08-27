Read full article on original website
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
'A hive of activity': Final preparations underway for Kuna Rodeo
KUNA, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The first annual Kuna Rodeo kicks off Friday, and according to Lini Chytka, preparations are moving at a dizzying pace. Lini and her husband Cody Chytka are the owners of the Crooked 8, the venue hosting the rodeo...
KLEWTV
Meridian man on this season of "Survivor"
Survivor has announced the 18 new castaways competing on the 43rd Edition, and joining them is Idaho resident, Mike Gabler. Originally from Texas, now living in Idaho, 52-year-old Mike Gabler is a heart valve specialist. "Working in the operating room under high stress, I think is the perfect way to...
Non-profit Bruce's Legacy recovered Jose Nunez's body from Lucky Peak Reservoir last week
BOISE, Idaho — Thanks to a non-profit from Wisconsin, an Idaho family now has closure. Bruce’s Legacy found 47-year-old Jose Nunez on August 22, after he drowned in Lucky Peak. “It's been a struggle,” said Nunez’s girlfriend, Sarah Gracia Mendoza. “It's been a long struggle.”
Fascinating Sears Instant House Kits: Many Still Stand in Boise Today
Growing up, one of the best parts of the holiday season was the arrival of the Sears “Wishbook” on your front doorstep. When the big catalog showed up in August or September, you’d grab a big marker and start circling the things that you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. When you share those memories with your kids, they blink and look at you like you’re crazy. They’ve never known a time when they couldn’t log on to Amazon and easily add things to a wish list.
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic takes off this week
BOISE, Idaho — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic will take to the skies over Ann Morrison Park this week, its 31st year flying over Boise. The event is free and runs from Friday, August 31 through Sunday, September 4. All launches are weather-permitting, with most taking place between 7:15 and 9 a.m..
Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise
According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
Why to Close Your Eyes as You Drive Through the Ugliest Town in Idaho
Idaho is one of the most beautiful natural states you will ever see. One of the things that makes it so pretty is how much of it is untouched, and some parts look like they should be screen savors. The mountains, the lakes, the canyons, the rivers, and all of it combined make for a sight to see and a state many circle as must visit to take in the beauty. Many of the towns and cities are beautiful as well. Boise has a beautiful backdrop with the mountains, and Twin Falls sits between mountains in the distance, with the canyon running on the north side to compliment it all. With so much beauty, a word you rarely hear to describe Idaho is ugly, but that word is used to describe one such town in the gem state.
One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills
Cogongrass is the latest of a fast-growing number of invasive plants threatening Idaho’s fire-prone rangelands. The post One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills appeared first on Columbia Insight. One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills was first posted on August 30, 2022 at 9:06 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
KREM
'Outwit, outplay, outlast' | Idaho man set to be oldest contestant in upcoming 'Survivor' season
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is returning for its 43rd season and welcoming 18 new contestants to the island. Among those 18 brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season. Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike "Gabler" Gabler currently lives...
'The growth isn't gonna stop': Failed bonds concern Idaho school districts
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Vallivue School District and Middleton School District failed to pass bonds on the Aug. 30. ballot; bonds that would have funded new schools. Both school districts called the election results "disappointing." New schools are necessary to keep up with continued growth throughout the Treasure Valley, Vallivue Public Information Officer Joey Palmer said.
Idaho has beautiful islands… am I the only one who didn’t know this?
No, Idaho doesn’t have an ocean. But we do have a lot of lakes and rivers, and near some of these massive bodies of water, there are also absolutely breathtaking islands and groups of land. Don’t you just love Idaho? How could you not?. To my surprise, these...
More mosquito pools test positive for West Nile in Canyon County
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Three mosquitos samples in Canyon County tested positive for West Nile virus. Two of the samples were collected near Parma, and the third was collected near Wilder. The findings were announced Wednesday by the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District.
Empty chairs on the statehouse steps represent 353 Idahoans who died from drug overdose
BOISE, Idaho — Empty chairs lined the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday. Each chair represented one Idahoan who has died from drug overdose last year. In total 353 chairs were on display, a visual representation of the 353 Idahoans who died in 2021. “The purpose of today's event...
Boise dog owner believes his dog was kidnapped and is being held for ransom
BOISE, Idaho — Most of us remember the joy of getting our first pet, something that Chico McKinney's son Chase remembers vividly after getting his first puppy a month ago. That is until his puppy went missing a short time after. On August 2, Chase's dog got out of...
Idaho Humane Society Hopes Someone Will Adopt This Senior Dog
If there is one thing we know about folks in the Treasure Valley, it is that they love their pets. Just about every patio in town is dog-friendly and you will be hard pressed to find a trail, hike, or park that doesn't have a bunch of happy doggos running around.
KTVB
Final week to float the Boise River before services shut down for the year
Boise Parks and Rec. said Monday will be the last day to rent rafts and use the shuttle service between Ann Morrison and Barber Park.
idahoednews.org
CDA levy fails; Middleton, Vallivue bond issues fall
Big-ticket ballot measures failed Tuesday in Coeur d’Alene and Canyon County. Here are the mixed results from a $261.4 million statewide school election day:. Coeur d’Alene: a 10-year, $80 million plant facilities levy failed. The levy received 50% support, falling short of the 55% supermajority needed to pass.
KREM
Idaho economics expert details impacts of proposed tax rebate checks
BOISE, Idaho — By the end of this week, the State of Idaho could be preparing to send another round of rebate checks to Idaho tax payers. The proposal: a tax rebate of 10% of tax amounts paid in 2020 or $300 for individual filers, whatever amount is greater. The idea was announced by Governor Brad Little last week. This week, Idaho lawmakers will vote on the package that includes rebate checks, income tax cuts, and investments into public education.
KIVI-TV
Eviction filings continue to rise in the Treasure Valley, more expected by the end of the year
IDAHO — The Treasure Valley has experienced a 40% increase in rent in the last two years along with a massive increase in home prices as the area combats growth. With an increase in rent, more people are facing eviction than ever before. “We have seen an increase in...
