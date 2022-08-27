ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

Man killed in double shooting at SE Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - One man is dead following a double shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex. Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 5900 block of Selinsky. Authorities said a man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a woman was taken to the hospital...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman injured in drive-by shooting while asleep in SW Houston apartment

HOUSTON - A woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting while asleep in an apartment in southwest Houston, police say. The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of Dashwood Drive. The woman was in a downstairs bedroom area when a vehicle drove through the parking...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman shot by ex in truck in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON (CW39) — In east Houston, a woman was shot and injured by her ex-boyfriend as she was driving home with her new boyfriend on Tuesday night. It happened at the 7900 block of Elwood Street. Police said the ex-boyfriend shot into the passenger side of the victim’s truck and ran-off on foot.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Houston Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Young girl dies at hospital after falling into Harris County pond: sheriff

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A young girl died at the hospital after she wandered off and fell into a Harris County pond on Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Details are limited but the sheriff said in a tweet that deputies were called out to the 4400 block of Waterside Cove Lane, near Sam Houston Tollway and Summerlyn Drive.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Arrest made following fatal SE Houston shooting of 18-year-old in June

HOUSTON - Houston police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred back in June. According to police, Dione Mathis, also known as Dione Brown, 23, is now charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Kelvin Shaver. The shooting occurred back on...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man, dog fatally struck by vehicle on Houston freeway

HOUSTON - A man and a dog died after they were struck by a minivan while crossing a Houston freeway, police say. The deadly crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday in the inbound lanes of the I-45 Gulf Freeway near Lockwood. Police say the man, who had a dog with...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy