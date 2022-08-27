Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open SoonTom HandyHouston, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Related
Have you seen her? Missing 43-year-old Spring woman last seen over 2 weeks ago
Have you seen her? Crystal Baughman was last seen on foot near Autumn Springs Lane in Spring on Aug. 12.
Man's body in early decomposition stages pulled from manmade lake in southeast Houston, police say
Police made the grim discovery on Tuesday, but it wasn't immediately known if foul play was involved, or how long the remains were there.
Click2Houston.com
Grief-stricken families band together after bodies of 2 men found in grassy fields near each other in SE Houston
HOUSTON – Two families that didn’t know each other before the summer started are banding together trying to get answers after separate tragedies brought them together. “I just want to know what happened. I think we deserve to know what happened,” Lavinia Escamilla said. Her 29-year-old brother...
fox26houston.com
No injuries reported after suspect fired shots toward officer, Houston police say
HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for a group of males after one of them fired shots toward an officer, Houston police say. The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Gulfton Drive. Police say the incident began when a security guard turned away a group of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
Man killed in double shooting at SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON - One man is dead following a double shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex. Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 5900 block of Selinsky. Authorities said a man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a woman was taken to the hospital...
fox26houston.com
Woman injured in drive-by shooting while asleep in SW Houston apartment
HOUSTON - A woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting while asleep in an apartment in southwest Houston, police say. The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of Dashwood Drive. The woman was in a downstairs bedroom area when a vehicle drove through the parking...
cw39.com
Woman shot by ex in truck in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON (CW39) — In east Houston, a woman was shot and injured by her ex-boyfriend as she was driving home with her new boyfriend on Tuesday night. It happened at the 7900 block of Elwood Street. Police said the ex-boyfriend shot into the passenger side of the victim’s truck and ran-off on foot.
Robbery suspect dubbed 'Little Red Robbing Hood' strikes again at NW Houston bank, HPD says
In both instances, the suspect has given the tellers a threatening note and demanding cash. This time, he switched up his wardrobe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman injured when gunman fires multiple rounds into SW Houston apartment with rifle, HPD says
Investigators believe someone drove by the apartment and fired several shots into the downstairs area. Several rifle shell casings were found in the parking lot.
Woman in hospital after ex-boyfriend opened fire on her as she drove home, Houston police say
The woman's ex-boyfriend was standing on the sidewalk as he opened fire on the new couple in east Houston, police said.
fox26houston.com
Deadly Harris County crash: Suspect accused of driving off after hitting motorcyclist
HOUSTON - A Harris County teen is accused of driving away after hitting a 21-year-old motorcyclist who died days later. Alejandro Pascual Monsibais, 19, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced Wednesday. The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. August 19 in...
Suspect shoots 2 sisters in Friendswood, later shoots himself 70 miles away, deputies say
The young women were just entering careers when someone shot them, family says. A man suspected in the shooting turned the gun on himself as deputies closed in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old killed in double shooting believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend who was out on bond, HCSO says
A teenager is now being remembered as a hardworking, kind-hearted, down-to-earth girl who cared a lot about her family after her life was taken on Monday night. Redha Sayed was an 18-year-old pharmacy technician who had just started college, her brother told KPRC 2. Redha was killed by gunfire Monday...
fox26houston.com
Young girl dies at hospital after falling into Harris County pond: sheriff
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A young girl died at the hospital after she wandered off and fell into a Harris County pond on Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Details are limited but the sheriff said in a tweet that deputies were called out to the 4400 block of Waterside Cove Lane, near Sam Houston Tollway and Summerlyn Drive.
fox26houston.com
Robber steals from a dozen Houston food trucks; violent crime down this year across city
HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for the man seen on surveillance camera robbing several food trucks. Throughout the last month, police say the man on video has robbed at least a dozen food trucks across Houston. BACKGROUND: Houston police searching for suspect involved in at least 12 food truck...
fox26houston.com
Houston man charged with murder after admitted to shooting mother's boyfriend, police say
HOUSTON - A man accused in the death of his mother's boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder, Houston police say. According to HPD, Omar Alexander Quiroz admitted to shooting and killing the 35-year-old man. HPD officers and Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to a shooting at the Bankside...
fox26houston.com
Arrest made following fatal SE Houston shooting of 18-year-old in June
HOUSTON - Houston police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred back in June. According to police, Dione Mathis, also known as Dione Brown, 23, is now charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Kelvin Shaver. The shooting occurred back on...
fox26houston.com
Man, dog fatally struck by vehicle on Houston freeway
HOUSTON - A man and a dog died after they were struck by a minivan while crossing a Houston freeway, police say. The deadly crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday in the inbound lanes of the I-45 Gulf Freeway near Lockwood. Police say the man, who had a dog with...
fox26houston.com
Woman shoots man who crashed through gate at Pasadena business, attacked her: police
PASADENA, Texas - Police say a woman fatally shot a man who crashed through a gate outside of a Pasadena business and attacked her when she confronted him. Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after midnight on August 31 in the 1400 block of South Houston Road.
fox26houston.com
'Real life horror story,' Houston man sentenced to life for trying to cover up 2 murders
HOUSTON - A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison for two murders, both of which authorities said he tried covering up. PREVIOUS: Man charged with mom's murder after her body was found in pickup near LaPorte. The Harris County District Attorney's Office said Luis Moron Romero, 40,...
Comments / 0