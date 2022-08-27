Verona held on for a 5-2 win over Middleton in the first round of the Home Talent League’s Final Four Championship Series on Monday, Aug. 29, at Stampfl Field in Verona. Verona played the first two innings in Middleton on Sunday, Aug. 28, before the rain hit and forced a suspension with the Cavaliers leading 3-1 in the third inning.

MIDDLETON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO