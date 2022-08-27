ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

veronapress.com

Girls golf: Verona takes 13th in Coaches vs. Cancer Invitational

The Verona girls golf team finished 13th in the Coaches vs. Cancer Best Ball Invitational on Monday, Aug. 29, at the Maple Bluff Country Club in Madison. The Wildcats shot a 74 and were 13th out of 20 teams. Big Eight Conference rival Middleton clipped Tomah for the team title 62-63.
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Girls tennis: Verona’s doubles sparks win over Madison East

Verona swept all three doubles matches to knock off Madison East 5-2 in a Big Eight Conference dual match on Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Madison. The Wildcats then lost a nonconference match to Kettle Moraine 6-1 on Monday, Aug. 29. With the loss, Verona drops to 5-3, 2-1 Big Eight.
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

Home Talent League: Verona outduels Middleton in Round 1 of Championship Series

Verona held on for a 5-2 win over Middleton in the first round of the Home Talent League’s Final Four Championship Series on Monday, Aug. 29, at Stampfl Field in Verona. Verona played the first two innings in Middleton on Sunday, Aug. 28, before the rain hit and forced a suspension with the Cavaliers leading 3-1 in the third inning.
MIDDLETON, WI

