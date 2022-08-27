ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yale Daily News

Yale pre-orientation program draws criticism for clearing local homeless encampment

Yale’s FOCUS orientation program is changing its New Haven partnerships after a local site leader instructed students to remove people’s belongings from a recently-cleared homeless encampment. FOCUS on New Haven, one of the University’s five “Camp Yale” orientation programs for incoming first-year students, is centered around community service...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Nyberg: NXTHVN empowers artists and curators through education

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’ve spent any time in the Old City, you know it’s very art driven. An organization in New Haven is a new national arts model, empowering artists and curators through education and access to a vibrant ecosystem. There are mentors, collaborations, and local engagement to push ahead the careers of the next generation of artists.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Waterbury, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Cromwell, CT
zip06.com

Local Trio Collects Medals at Connecticut’s Equestrian Finals

Equestrian is one of the most exhilarating experiences to participate in as an athlete. Three local horseback riders recently had a chance to display their passion for the sport when they competed at the 38th annual Connecticut Medal Finals, and each member of the trio turned in a great performance that resulted in them collecting a medal.
MADISON, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Governor Lamont Responds to Viral Project Veritas Video

On Wednesday afternoon, after Greenwich Schools announced that the administrator portrayed in a viral video from Project Veritas talking about not wanting to hire Catholics or people over 30, had been placed on administrative leave by Greenwich Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones, Governor Ned Lamont released a statement about hiring practices at local school districts, saying, “Discrimination of any kind has no place in Connecticut, especially in our public schools. This is not aligned with our Connecticut values.”
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH.com

Doctor discusses when to get a hernia looked at

(WTNH) – Hernias are a very common condition affecting about one million people in the nation yearly. Knowing when to have a hernia looked at is important to one’s health. Dr. Emilia Genova, a board-certified general surgeon with Hartford HealthCare’s Medical Group is discussing more. Watch the...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
southernct.edu

Retired Police Chief Takes on New Role

Retired Southern Police Chief Joseph Dooley, MBA ’10, is joining Wallingford-based public safety company Mutualink as its newest Director of Public Safety and Security Solutions. With more than 41 years of law enforcement experience, including managing public safety of Southern Connecticut State University, Dooley will be a key asset...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, August 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. August's celebrity highlights include the "Jersey Shore" crew rolling into Connecticut for filming and several big-name musicians performing in front of hungry fans during the Hey Stamford! Food Festival. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

After over 40 years, CT Bike & Skate to close doors

BRISTOL – After over 40 years serving thousands as a local icon in skating and extreme sports for families and athletes alike, CT Bike & Skate is set to close its doors Sept. 27. Headquartered at 80 South Street, the business is owned and run by Jim and Marie...
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post University#College
WestfairOnline

Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County

Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WTNH

How much sleep do students actually need?

(WTNH) – Sleep, shut-eye, whatever you want to call it, your child needs it. The question is, are they getting enough before school begins? “The fact is, sleep-deprived teenagers are impaired in a way that people who are inebriated are impaired,” said Dr. Craig Canapari, a Yale Medical School sleep expert. The list of health […]
CHESHIRE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
New Britain Herald

Annual Apple Harvest Festival set for 53rd year

SOUTHINGTON – The 53rd Annual Apple Harvest Festival will bring fireworks, fritters, a parade, entertainment and vendors galore to the town green over the course of two weekends, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 and Oct. 7 through 9. David Lapreay, apple harvest festival coordinator and director of Recreation, Youth...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Lawsuit over Fairfield smoothie shop incident ends in settlement

BRIDGEPORT — A Fairfield investment broker, caught on video angrily berating four teenage girls in the Robeks smoothie shop after he claims they put peanut butter in a smoothie for his son who has an extreme nut allergy, has agreed to pay a settlement to one of the workers.
FAIRFIELD, CT
i95 ROCK

The Cheapest Home in Connecticut Just Went On the Market

Connecticut, the land of $1.2 million dollar postage stamp-sized parcels. Over the past two years, it's gotten even more insanely expensive to live here, especially for renters. Once in awhile, an incredibly cheap home comes up for sale, like this one in Berlin. It was just listed, and the estimated mortgage by Zillow is $82 a month.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy