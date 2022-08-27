Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
Related
WTNH.com
In Your Neighborhood: Rich Coppola speaks to students at Maloney High School
(WTNH) – News 8’s very own Rich Coppola has the honor of visiting and speaking with students at Maloney High School on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Speaking to the future generation of leaders, Coppola was asked to address the students on professionalism, and what it’s really like to be in the working world.
Yale Daily News
Yale pre-orientation program draws criticism for clearing local homeless encampment
Yale’s FOCUS orientation program is changing its New Haven partnerships after a local site leader instructed students to remove people’s belongings from a recently-cleared homeless encampment. FOCUS on New Haven, one of the University’s five “Camp Yale” orientation programs for incoming first-year students, is centered around community service...
WTNH.com
Nyberg: NXTHVN empowers artists and curators through education
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’ve spent any time in the Old City, you know it’s very art driven. An organization in New Haven is a new national arts model, empowering artists and curators through education and access to a vibrant ecosystem. There are mentors, collaborations, and local engagement to push ahead the careers of the next generation of artists.
The Only Painting to Ever Make Me Cry is Back on Display in Connecticut
Have you ever wept in a Museum? Strange question, but I ask because it's happened to me. It wasn't because the kid in front of me bought the last dinosaur magnet at the Peabody. I cried because an artist had captured emotions and feelings that I had felt, and transformed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
zip06.com
Local Trio Collects Medals at Connecticut’s Equestrian Finals
Equestrian is one of the most exhilarating experiences to participate in as an athlete. Three local horseback riders recently had a chance to display their passion for the sport when they competed at the 38th annual Connecticut Medal Finals, and each member of the trio turned in a great performance that resulted in them collecting a medal.
greenwichfreepress.com
Governor Lamont Responds to Viral Project Veritas Video
On Wednesday afternoon, after Greenwich Schools announced that the administrator portrayed in a viral video from Project Veritas talking about not wanting to hire Catholics or people over 30, had been placed on administrative leave by Greenwich Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones, Governor Ned Lamont released a statement about hiring practices at local school districts, saying, “Discrimination of any kind has no place in Connecticut, especially in our public schools. This is not aligned with our Connecticut values.”
Register Citizen
Miniature horse in North Haven who recently got a wheelchair dies, sanctuary announces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Turbo, a baby miniature horse that was born with little use of his hind legs and recently gained some mobility from a wheelchair, died on Monday, the Road To Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven announced on Instagram. Road...
WTNH.com
Doctor discusses when to get a hernia looked at
(WTNH) – Hernias are a very common condition affecting about one million people in the nation yearly. Knowing when to have a hernia looked at is important to one’s health. Dr. Emilia Genova, a board-certified general surgeon with Hartford HealthCare’s Medical Group is discussing more. Watch the...
RELATED PEOPLE
southernct.edu
Retired Police Chief Takes on New Role
Retired Southern Police Chief Joseph Dooley, MBA ’10, is joining Wallingford-based public safety company Mutualink as its newest Director of Public Safety and Security Solutions. With more than 41 years of law enforcement experience, including managing public safety of Southern Connecticut State University, Dooley will be a key asset...
NewsTimes
Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, August 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. August's celebrity highlights include the "Jersey Shore" crew rolling into Connecticut for filming and several big-name musicians performing in front of hungry fans during the Hey Stamford! Food Festival. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
Bristol Press
After over 40 years, CT Bike & Skate to close doors
BRISTOL – After over 40 years serving thousands as a local icon in skating and extreme sports for families and athletes alike, CT Bike & Skate is set to close its doors Sept. 27. Headquartered at 80 South Street, the business is owned and run by Jim and Marie...
Register Citizen
Norwalk's Pau Pau's Pizza Cones food truck putting twist on CT's favorite food
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pizza-crazed Connecticut is home to some of the country's best pies. Now a new food truck is turning that tradition on its head — and into a cone. Pau Pau's Pizza Cones, a new food truck that's been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m Calling the Grammar Police on the Thomaston Ave McDonald’s in Waterbury
Do you spell out numbers? Do you type 'one' or '1'? There's a difference when it comes to saying you're first, and saying that you're #1, right? Well, according to the Waterbury Grammar Police, the Thomaston Avenue McDonald's is catching online shade because they're boasting that they're the #1 McDonald's in Waterbury, and people aren't having it.
Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County
Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
How much sleep do students actually need?
(WTNH) – Sleep, shut-eye, whatever you want to call it, your child needs it. The question is, are they getting enough before school begins? “The fact is, sleep-deprived teenagers are impaired in a way that people who are inebriated are impaired,” said Dr. Craig Canapari, a Yale Medical School sleep expert. The list of health […]
CTtransit apologizes for recent service disruptions
According to the statement, the bus service has experienced a “much higher-than-normal level of absenteeism” among its drivers. The post CTtransit apologizes for recent service disruptions appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Britain Herald
Annual Apple Harvest Festival set for 53rd year
SOUTHINGTON – The 53rd Annual Apple Harvest Festival will bring fireworks, fritters, a parade, entertainment and vendors galore to the town green over the course of two weekends, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 and Oct. 7 through 9. David Lapreay, apple harvest festival coordinator and director of Recreation, Youth...
Register Citizen
Lawsuit over Fairfield smoothie shop incident ends in settlement
BRIDGEPORT — A Fairfield investment broker, caught on video angrily berating four teenage girls in the Robeks smoothie shop after he claims they put peanut butter in a smoothie for his son who has an extreme nut allergy, has agreed to pay a settlement to one of the workers.
The Cheapest Home in Connecticut Just Went On the Market
Connecticut, the land of $1.2 million dollar postage stamp-sized parcels. Over the past two years, it's gotten even more insanely expensive to live here, especially for renters. Once in awhile, an incredibly cheap home comes up for sale, like this one in Berlin. It was just listed, and the estimated mortgage by Zillow is $82 a month.
New Details Emerge Into Allegations Of Unreported Abuse At Plymouth Elementary School
The arrest report for a Connecticut teacher accused of sexually abusing young female students reveals that as many as 13 victims had reported the teacher's alleged actions to the principal or other authorities for several years. News of the Litchfield County teacher's actions became public on Tuesday, Aug. 23, with...
Comments / 1