ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Lee County, sheriff says

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An argument between two men Wednesday night led to a deadly shooting on Bulbs Drive off Browntown Road in Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon. Simon said two men got into an argument and that’s when one pulled out a gunshot...
LEE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man killed in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Marion County, SC
Marion County, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Marker#Sheriff#The Sheriff S Office#Marion County Sheriff
wpde.com

69-year-old Lumberton man killed in crash, trooper says

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Tony Locklear, 69, died in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Barker Ten Mile Road at East Powersville Road in Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Locklear's car failed to yield and collided with another car at the...
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

23 child exploitation charges for Horry County men in 2 cases

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Horry County men were arrested and charged with a combined 23 sexual exploitation of a minor charges in separate cases, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. Travis S. Norbury, 28, of Conway, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
wpde.com

Police investigating after shots fired on a street in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after several shots were fired Tuesday evening on Fletcher Street in Bennettsville, according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. Miller said no one was hurt in the shooting. He added they’re following all leads to track down the person or persons involved...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Man, 17-year-old charged after shooting in Laurinburg: Police

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — On Tuesday around 2:50 p.m., the Laurinburg Police Dept. heard gunshots and saw a male, later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, remove a firearm and discharge the firearm toward a vehicle on Alexander Avenue from the parking lot of Ahlams First Stop, according to a release from police.
LAURINBURG, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy