wpde.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Lee County, sheriff says
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An argument between two men Wednesday night led to a deadly shooting on Bulbs Drive off Browntown Road in Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon. Simon said two men got into an argument and that’s when one pulled out a gunshot...
WMBF
Two-county chase led to deadly crash involving Marion County sergeant, crash report states
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A chase that started in Horry County led to a deadly crash in Marion County back in March, according to a South Carolina Highway Patrol crash report. WMBF News obtained the report through a Freedom of Information Act request and received it on Tuesday...
Man killed in Robeson County crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
wpde.com
Search called off for suspect wanted on 12 outstanding warrants in Marlboro Co.: Sheriff
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to the New Bridge Road area outside McColl due to a barricaded suspect Tuesday. Marlboro County Chief Deputy Larry Turner said the search for the suspect has been called off, but they did not find the man they were looking for.
wpde.com
Man arrested on outstanding warrants after Scotland County traffic stop: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested for outstanding warrants after a traffic stop Wednesday on Highway 79 at the South Carolina state line. Tommie "Monk" McLaurin's warrants stemmed from a narcotics search warrant on his property that happened on June 17, according to the Scotland County Sheriff's Office.
wpde.com
Conway Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints throughout September
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers with the Conway Police Department said they will be conducting public safety checkpoints in the month of September. These checkpoints are put in place to deter driving under the influence and aggressive driving, according to the department. Checkpoints, according to the department, are also...
wpde.com
Crash with injuries reported on Highway 501 near Myrtle Beach: SCDPS
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are responding to a collision with injuries on Highway 501 Southbound, according to reports from the SC Dept. of Public Safety. The crash has caused a backup of traffic and SCDPS said the roadway is blocked. ABC15 will update if more information is...
wpde.com
Victim identified, woman in critical condition after Florence shooting
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — The victim of a shooting in Florence Tuesday night has been identified. Kalique Allen, 26, of Florence died in a shooting in the 500 block of South Cashua Drive, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. von Lutcken added a female victim that was...
wpde.com
Marlboro Co. man arrested for not filing tax returns, made more than $407K in 6 years
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marlboro County man has been arrested and charged with six counts of failing to file Individual Income Tax returns, pay taxes, and keep records. George Ray Grier, 59, of McColl, failed to file Individual Income Tax returns for tax years 2014-2019 while he...
wpde.com
69-year-old Lumberton man killed in crash, trooper says
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Tony Locklear, 69, died in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Barker Ten Mile Road at East Powersville Road in Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Locklear's car failed to yield and collided with another car at the...
wpde.com
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Florence shooting on South Cashua Drive: Police
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting Tuesday night on the 500 block of South Cashua Drive at Highland Avenue in Florence, according to Lt. Bob Drulis with Florence police. Drulis said that one person is dead and another is in critical condition. There is no suspect...
23 child exploitation charges for Horry County men in 2 cases
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Horry County men were arrested and charged with a combined 23 sexual exploitation of a minor charges in separate cases, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. Travis S. Norbury, 28, of Conway, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, […]
wpde.com
NC officers taken to hospital for possible secondary narcotics exposure have been released
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WPDE) — Three officers with the Sunset Beach Police Department were transported to the hospital on Sunday following a possible secondary exposure to narcotics. Police say officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Seaside Road for reports of two people possibly under the influence of...
wpde.com
Woman charged in deadly Darlington County overdose has history of other offenses: Report
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crystal Dawn Blackburn, 37, is being charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of Charles Collins back in March off of Lamar Highway, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. A judge granted Blackburn a $30,00 surety bond. Hudson said over the...
wpde.com
'Armed & dangerous' suspect in deadly Georgetown shooting arrested, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting Tuesday morning that left 51-year-old Cornelius Smith, dead. Stevion Marsh, 25, was taken into custody in Darlington County Wednesday night after being wanted for one count of murder. Officers were dispatched to Prince Street around 1 a.m....
wpde.com
Florence apartment shooting confirmed as murder-suicide; 2 killed identified by coroner
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Several police officers are gathered Sunday evening at the Sedgefield Apartment apartment complex on Valparaiso Drive off of Second Loop Road in Florence. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed two people were killed after a shooting incident took place at that apartment complex; Tamika...
wpde.com
Man barricaded at Myrtle Beach motel swallowed bags during arrest: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a Myrtle Beach motel last week. Darryl Dashawn Jones, 35, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with resisting arrest, according to Myrtle Beach Police Dept. On Aug. 23, Jones called officers around 5 a.m. to...
wpde.com
Police investigating after shots fired on a street in Bennettsville
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after several shots were fired Tuesday evening on Fletcher Street in Bennettsville, according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. Miller said no one was hurt in the shooting. He added they’re following all leads to track down the person or persons involved...
wpde.com
Man, 17-year-old charged after shooting in Laurinburg: Police
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — On Tuesday around 2:50 p.m., the Laurinburg Police Dept. heard gunshots and saw a male, later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, remove a firearm and discharge the firearm toward a vehicle on Alexander Avenue from the parking lot of Ahlams First Stop, according to a release from police.
WIS-TV
Williamsburg Co. deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing child. Jeterrius Daniels, 16, was last seen at her home Friday on Damascus Road in Kingstree, deputies say. She stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Deputies...
