ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung, NY

2022 champions crowned at Chemung Speedrome

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUTVT_0hY7PJi400

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Division champions were crowned at the Chemung Speedrome on Friday night.

(Photos courtesy: track photographer Clayton Vargeson)

The 2022 regular season wrapped up at the Chemung Speedrome on Friday night and race winners and division champions celebrated in victory lane. Nick Robinson made history by winning both the Insinger Performance Super Stock championship and the 4 Cylinder title. Lee Sharpsteen won the Sunoco Modified title over his brother, Charlie. Also winning 2022 division championships were Josh Parker (Hobby Stocks), and both Kalysta DeMark (Outlaw) and Chase Sinsabaugh (Bandit) in the INEX Bandoleros.

Race winners from Flynn Energy Championship Night are listed below.

Sunoco Modifieds (35 laps): Jimmy Zacharias

Insinger Performance Super Stocks (25 Laps): Frank Chapman Jr.

Marion Decker Agency Hobby Stocks (20 Laps): Tim Gullo

4 Cylinders (20 Laps): Nick Robinson

Bandoleros (8 Laps): Kalysta DeMark (Outlaw), Chase Sinsabaugh (Bandit)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Horseheads and Elmira girls win big in soccer home openers

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads and Elmira girls soccer retuned to the field, each earning big wins in their home openers. The Horseheads girls started their second season in the Horseheads District Stadium with a 4-1 win over Union-Endicott. The Blue Raiders won their first game ever in the new stadium last year 1-0 over […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Brett Bodine returns to Chemung Speedrome

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Former NASCAR driver Brett Bodine returned home this weekend. (Photo courtesy: track photographer Clayton Vargeson) Chemung native Brett Bodine returned home this weekend and attended the regular season finale at Chemung Speedrome on Friday night. The now 3/8 mile asphalt race track was built by the Bodine family in 1951 and […]
CHEMUNG, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Flashback – Jeff Stone promo article

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time go back to the vault at WETM-TV. On this next installment of 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to the mid-1980’s with a special Elmira Star-Gazette article on one of the greatest ever in Twin Tiers media. Jeff Stone, who retired in 2016 after 40 year career from WETM-TV. […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Wolverines primed for another big season

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly football has their eyes on another big season. The Waverly Wolverines are back on the gridiron and had a big season a year ago. Waverly went 10-1 last season and made it to the Section IV Class C championship game where they lost to eventual state champs Chenango Forks. The […]
WAVERLY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chemung, NY
WETM 18 News

Ortiz starting for Siena College soccer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local soccer standout is earning valuable minutes at the D-I level. Waverly graduate Melina Ortiz has started all four games for Siena College women’s soccer so far this season. Ortiz, a junior in the backfield, has recorded one shot and racked up 282 total minutes on the field. On Sunday, […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Senior Helpers Opens its Doors in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Senior Helpers, a local in-home senior care company, officially opened their doors Tuesday in Elmira. The new company will serve senior citizens and their families in Elmira, Ithaca, Corning, Horseheads, and the surrounding areas. Senior Helpers' professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy home life despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Parker
Person
Nick Robinson
WNBF News Radio 1290

Storms Pull Power for Hundreds of Southern Tier NYSEG Customers

It’s been a busy night for New York State Electric and Gas crews dealing with power outages scattered around the region. A majority of the problems as of 2 a.m. August 31 were in the City of Binghamton where power was reported to be out to over 600 customers on downtown streets including at Hawley and State, Chenango, Court and Susquehanna. Most customers were due to be restored before the morning commute and Binghamton Police reported no major issues other than a few intersections requiring supplemental traffic control as traffic lights were out.
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decker#Chemung Speedrome#Sunoco Modified#Nexstar Media Inc
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Aug. 17, 2022, property located at 5 Rennie Dr., Town of Owego, from Gail Dailey to Cory Quealy for $240,000. On Aug. 17, 2022, property located at 2704 Hullsville Rd., Town of Owego, from Adam and Arlene Ace to Megan Weed for $65,000. On Aug. 17, 2022, property located...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Take a Look Around Binghamton’s 2022 Porchfest

I've been to a lot of events since I moved to Binghamton a few months ago, but Porchfest was without a doubt my favorite one yet. I mean no disrespect to Spiediefest or any of the various town and county fairs I've gotten to attend, but this event checked every box that I have. There was great food, great music, beautiful weather and I got to walk around meeting the fine people of the Binghamton community in their own community.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Lee Zeldin visits Elmira, talks NY population loss, Governor Hochul

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican candidate for Governor Lee Zeldin visited Elmira today to speak about the upcoming election. 18 News spoke to Zeldin outside of Anne’s Pancakes in Elmira’s Southside. The campaign stop was a part of Zeldin’s trip through the Southern Tier. At the event, he was joined by his running mate Alison […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Power restored after morning outages in Elmira

UPDATE: As of 12:20 a.m., NYSEG’s outage map lists that there are no current outages in Elmira, the map still lists 46 without power in Catlin N.Y. (WETM) — Customers are currently reporting power outages in Elmira, according to NYSEG’s outage map. As of 10:35 a.m., NYSEG lists 26 customers without power in Elmira. Earlier […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

One taken in ambulance after downtown Elmira crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – At least one person was taken in an ambulance after a crash at Clemens Center Parkway and Water Street. Details on the crash are limited, but an 18 News reporter on the scene said both cars had to be towed after suffering significant damage to their fronts. The crash happened around […]
ELMIRA, NY
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Watkins Glen, NY USA

I was hiking in Watkins Glen NY on the gorge trail with my grandparents and boyfriend after camping out in the state park. While halfway through the trail my boyfriend had come walking up to me with this cute little heart in his hand that he had found on the trail where there is a gorgeous view.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell Police training at high school Monday afternoon

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Hornell are warning residents that officers will be training at the high school Monday afternoon. The City of Hornell Police Department put out a reminder on August 29, 2022 saying that the department would be training at the high school in the afternoon. The department said that anyone who […]
HORNELL, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Airport Announces Arrival of New Airline Service

Broome County has announced a new airline will be offering budget friendly direct flights to Florida from Binghamton. In a press conference at the Greater Binghamton Airport on Wednesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that Avelo Airlines will begin serving Binghamton this fall with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport and Fort Myers' Southwest Florida International Airport.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy