WTGS
Garden City Empowerment Center hosts series of housing fairs
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Garden City Empowerment Center hosted a series of housing fairs Wednesday to help people in the community begin the house-buying process. Rep. Carl Gilliard said because of the current housing market, many are left out when it comes to home ownership. He said...
WTGS
Parker's House opens, filling regional gap in transitional housing services
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Parker's House, a Union Mission home for women, opened its doors on Wednesday, becoming the only shelter for unaccompanied women from Florida to South Carolina along the I-95 Corridor. Michael Traynor, the CEO of Union Mission and Parker’s House, said he hopes to help 100...
WTGS
City moves forward in plans to curb homeless population in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The mayor of Savannah gave an update on Tuesday regarding the city's work to address the growing homeless population. Mayor Van Johnson announced that the city council has passed over $200,000 in funding to create a day shelter for the homeless while the night shelters are closed.
WTGS
Police searching for missing woman with dementia in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department announced a 79-year-old woman who suffers from dementia is missing in Savannah. According to officials, Beverly Tillman was last seen in the 1800 block of Fitzgerald Street early Tuesday morning. Police said she was wearing a brown wool sweatshirt and gray...
WTGS
Savannah mayor speaks on shooting that killed toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Mayor Van Johnson responded to a shooting that took place Monday, killing a toddler. The Savannah Police Department arrived at the scene on Alaska Street to find Lauren Barton suffering from a gunshot wound, according to officials. Johnson said gun violence is a growing...
WTGS
Mayor Van Johnson responds to death of Savannah police officer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the death of a young police officer, Reginald Brannan, at a press conference on Tuesday. The Savannah Police Dept. said Brannan was traveling home late from work around midnight on Monday and crashed into a tractor-trailer in Garden City.
WTGS
Additional defendants charged for COVID-19 relief fraud in Southern District of Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Six additional defendants were charged with illegally obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Since the passage of the CARES Act in March 2020, the Southern District of Georgia has charged almost 40 defendants for fraudulently obtaining funds.
WTGS
Authorities locate 3-year-old boy following disappearance in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (10:40 PM): Officials say Mason has been found. More details will be released at a later time, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. ________________________________________. Members of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Port Royal Police Department are searching for a missing 3-year-old...
WTGS
Bryan County officials give update on repairs following deadly tornado
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTGS) — Bryan County residents are still recovering from a deadly EF-4 tornado that hit the area five months ago. The storm ravaged the Pembroke area, destroying public buildings such as the Bryan County Courthouse, administrative buildings, and many homes. The Bryan County communications manager Matthew Kent...
WTGS
Teen arrested in shooting death of Savannah toddler: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police detectives said they arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Aug. 29 shooting death of a 2-year-old girl at a home on Alaska Street. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton...
WTGS
Chatham County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of deputy
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Sheriff's Office announced one of their deputies died on Sunday. Officials said Corporal Ava Lucas passed away on Sunday. The Sheriff's Office confirmed she was not on duty at the time of her death. "Her smile lit up a room," Sheriff...
WTGS
Savannah Police searching for suspect in shooting at Broughton and Whitaker
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Detectives with the Savannah Police Department are searching for a female suspect they believe was involved in an Aug. 20 shooting at Broughton Street and Whitaker Street. According to officials, Ashlee S. Scott, 26, is wanted for aggravated assault in connection to a shooting that...
WTGS
Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
WTGS
Jury is out on verdict in Marc Wilson trial
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — After the defense and prosecution gave their closing arguments, the jury decided they'd need more time for a verdict in Marc Wilson's trial. Judge Ronald "Ronnie" Thompson dismissed the jury to begin deliberating on a verdict at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Prior to that, the defense and prosecution of Wilson made their closing arguments on an emotional day at the Bulloch County Judicial Annex.
WTGS
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into train in Garden City: GSP
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — A driver crashed into a moving train in Garden City Tuesday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Rincon troopers responded to a crash on Smith Avenue at 7:11 a.m. Tuesday morning. A 2012 Lexus RX350 traveling east on Smith in Garden City struck the closing arm of a railroad sign before crashing into a moving train. The train passed through Smith Avenue moving North.
WTGS
Closing arguments to begin Tuesday in Marc Wilson trial
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The trial for William Marcus ‘Marc’ Wilson could soon be wrapping up. Wilson is charged with felony murder after police said he shot into a pick-up truck killing a 17-year-old girl in Statesboro two years ago. The defense rested their case Tuesday in...
WTGS
3rd attempted murder suspect arrested in Beaufort following community tip: Deputies
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — Raul Francisco Doporto, 20, who was wanted for attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace for July 16 shooting in Grays Hill, was arrested in Beaufort following a tip from the community. On July 16, around 12:30 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to the...
WTGS
Former Statesboro city councilman sentenced to prison for tax evasion scheme
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — A former Statesboro city councilman was sentenced Monday to 33 months in prison and to pay $352,404.52 in restitution for tax evasion. According to court documents and statements, Will Britt, who served on the Statesboro City Council, evaded taxes on income from various bars he co-owned in the city. Officials said as part of the scheme, the true ownership of these bars was disguised, and a group of business partners, including Britt, owned them in varying percentages.
WTGS
Marc Wilson found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, not guilty on other charges
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A jury in Bulloch County found Marc Wilson guilty of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday afternoon. The jury additionally found him not guilty of felony murder and murder in the 2nd degree. Wilson also faced five counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm and was found not guilty on all of those counts.
WTGS
Prosecutors receive discovery in Murdaugh murder trial Wednesday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh's defense attorneys say they received discovery materials from the prosecution in his murder trial on Wednesday and are now evaluating. This comes after Judge Clifton Newman ordered the State to share discovery with the defense during a pretrial hearing on Monday in...
