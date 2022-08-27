STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — A former Statesboro city councilman was sentenced Monday to 33 months in prison and to pay $352,404.52 in restitution for tax evasion. According to court documents and statements, Will Britt, who served on the Statesboro City Council, evaded taxes on income from various bars he co-owned in the city. Officials said as part of the scheme, the true ownership of these bars was disguised, and a group of business partners, including Britt, owned them in varying percentages.

