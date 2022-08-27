ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

3 players Cubs would have to trade for Shohei Ohtani

The Chicago Cubs are being linked to Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, but it will cost a lot for them to successfully acquire him. With owner Arte Moreno announcing that he plans to sell the team, rumors have been swirling that the Angels are ready to embark on a rebuild. Mike Trout’s name has come up in the rumor mill, and now Ohtani’s future with the Halos could be in question.
Yardbarker

The White Sox Are The Most Disappointing Team In Baseball

The Chicago White Sox came into the MLB season with plans at making a run for the American League pennant. Now, they will be lucky to even make the playoffs. The season is officially turning into a freefall for the White Sox after getting swept by the Diamondbacks in a three-game series at home.
FanSided

Packers: 3 most shocking 53-man roster cuts

The Green Bay Packers made some trims to get their roster down to the requisite 53 on Tuesday. Here are the most shocking cuts. Cut day is here in the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers along with the 31 other NFL teams need to trim their roster to 53 total players. As such, as much as the Packers would love to keep everyone, some gotta go.
FanSided

MLB Best Bets Today (Trust Clayton Kershaw & Brandon Woodruff On Thursday)

In a spot on perfection of Bone Thugs N’ Harmony, I would like to announce that it’s, the first of the month. Today, I have three picks and all of them are OVER strikeouts props at plus-money. There’s a play for the early, afternoon and night window of today’s slate, so you will be covered until it’s time to go to sleep.
FanSided

7 outstanding and 4 poor efforts from Cardinals in Braves series win

The St Louis Cardinals’ weekend series against the Braves had an epic playoff feel. The Cardinals won two of the three games from the World Series reigning champion Braves this weekend. The Cardinals lost terribly on Friday, 11-4. They won a close one on Saturday, 6-5. They won a pitchers duel of a game turned homer fest on Sunday, 6-3.
earnthenecklace.com

Michelle Smallmon Leaving 101 ESPN: Who Is the Sports Radio Host?

Michelle Smallmon is one of the most recognizable women in sports media and an inspiration for other sportscasters. For the better part of her career, she went between WXOS (101.1 FM), the ESPN affiliate in her native Illinois, and the parent company. St. Louis residents were ecstatic when she returned and began hosting Karraker & Smallmon, but now she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Michelle Smallmon is leaving 101 ESPN for a national job. Find out more about where she is going next and her background in this Michelle Smallmon wiki.
