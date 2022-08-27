Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Latest Joey Gallo comments explain why Yankees fans were sick of his tenure
New York is a tough place. Forget being an athlete in the big city. Existing day-to-day as the average citizen is a challenge only a certain kind of person can properly handle. Those people subjected to the grind with a much less desirable situation than, say, Yankees players, are obviously going to be a bit more rough around the edges.
Red Sox trade for former college closer to complete Jake Diekman deal
The Boston Red Sox completed the trade deadline deal that sent Jake Diekman to the White Sox and got back Reese McGuire, reeling in pitcher Taylor Broadway as the player to be named later
3 players Cubs would have to trade for Shohei Ohtani
The Chicago Cubs are being linked to Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, but it will cost a lot for them to successfully acquire him. With owner Arte Moreno announcing that he plans to sell the team, rumors have been swirling that the Angels are ready to embark on a rebuild. Mike Trout’s name has come up in the rumor mill, and now Ohtani’s future with the Halos could be in question.
NBC Sports
Waiting at Wrigley: 49ers-Bears game bumps Giants to Sunday night
The three-game weekend between the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in September will be impacted Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season,. The Cubs-Giants series finale on Sunday, Sept. 11, has been moved to ESPN's Sunday Night baseball game at 5 p.m. PST. The baseball game...
Yardbarker
The White Sox Are The Most Disappointing Team In Baseball
The Chicago White Sox came into the MLB season with plans at making a run for the American League pennant. Now, they will be lucky to even make the playoffs. The season is officially turning into a freefall for the White Sox after getting swept by the Diamondbacks in a three-game series at home.
Packers: 3 most shocking 53-man roster cuts
The Green Bay Packers made some trims to get their roster down to the requisite 53 on Tuesday. Here are the most shocking cuts. Cut day is here in the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers along with the 31 other NFL teams need to trim their roster to 53 total players. As such, as much as the Packers would love to keep everyone, some gotta go.
MLB Best Bets Today (Trust Clayton Kershaw & Brandon Woodruff On Thursday)
In a spot on perfection of Bone Thugs N’ Harmony, I would like to announce that it’s, the first of the month. Today, I have three picks and all of them are OVER strikeouts props at plus-money. There’s a play for the early, afternoon and night window of today’s slate, so you will be covered until it’s time to go to sleep.
MLB・
MLB Weather Report for Thursday, September 1 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)
We have a great slate of baseball waiting for us today. Part of it is the fact the games are set up to be very compelling, but the other reason is the weather is predicted to be fantastic in every game. It's clear skies and sunshine tonight, setting the stage for the actual baseball to shine.
7 outstanding and 4 poor efforts from Cardinals in Braves series win
The St Louis Cardinals’ weekend series against the Braves had an epic playoff feel. The Cardinals won two of the three games from the World Series reigning champion Braves this weekend. The Cardinals lost terribly on Friday, 11-4. They won a close one on Saturday, 6-5. They won a pitchers duel of a game turned homer fest on Sunday, 6-3.
earnthenecklace.com
Michelle Smallmon Leaving 101 ESPN: Who Is the Sports Radio Host?
Michelle Smallmon is one of the most recognizable women in sports media and an inspiration for other sportscasters. For the better part of her career, she went between WXOS (101.1 FM), the ESPN affiliate in her native Illinois, and the parent company. St. Louis residents were ecstatic when she returned and began hosting Karraker & Smallmon, but now she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Michelle Smallmon is leaving 101 ESPN for a national job. Find out more about where she is going next and her background in this Michelle Smallmon wiki.
Report: Bears stadium announcement could be 'before end of calendar year'
The Bears might be packing their bags quicker than fans imagined. Chicago Tribune reporter Brad Biggs said the Bears could announce the new stadium plans "before the end of the calendar year." The Bears made their plans for building a new stadium very clear last September when the organization purchased...
