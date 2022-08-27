Michelle Smallmon is one of the most recognizable women in sports media and an inspiration for other sportscasters. For the better part of her career, she went between WXOS (101.1 FM), the ESPN affiliate in her native Illinois, and the parent company. St. Louis residents were ecstatic when she returned and began hosting Karraker & Smallmon, but now she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Michelle Smallmon is leaving 101 ESPN for a national job. Find out more about where she is going next and her background in this Michelle Smallmon wiki.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO