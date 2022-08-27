ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Senior volleyball shares a workout with Billings Firefighters

BILLINGS- High school teams around the state are working hard to get in tip-top shape for their season. On Wednesday, the Billings Senior volleyball team got some help from the Billings Fire Department. On Wednesday afternoon, the Lady Broncs came to the fire station to test their fitness and strength...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Cement truck rolls over on I-90 in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont.- A cement truck rolled over on I-90 eastbound at mile-marker 446 in Billings Tuesday. Our reporter on scene said an extrication is in progress. One eastbound lane and the King Avenue West off-ramp are closed.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Governor Gianforte meets with registered apprentices at KOA future site

Billings, MT- The mentorship program, called the Registered Apprenticeship Program, is apart of Governor Gianforte's Montana Comeback Plan. The plan focuses on building up the workforce in Montana. Through this program, the governor says Montana added over seven hundred new apprentices in just the first half of 2022. Additionally, the...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Columbus police investigating possible attempted abduction

COLUMBUS, Mont. - Columbus Police are investigating the possible attempted abduction of a middle school student within the City of Columbus. "On 8/31/22 at approximately 1651 hours Columbus Police were notified of a possible attempted abduction within the City Columbus. A young middle school student who was walking home from a nearby business was approached by an subject driving a vehicle. The male stopped and said to the girl, "Hey, do you know me, I'm your grandpa". The girl immediately ran to the front door of a nearby home, and the vehicle and subject drove away. The male is described as White, in his late 50's or early 60's with salt/pepper hair. He was wearing an Orange sleeveless shirt and driving a newer model red pickup, with unknown license plate. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on N. Diamond St towards E. Pike Ave.
COLUMBUS, MT
KULR8

Sheriff's Office looking for information after burglary in Forsyth

ROSEBUD County - The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office is looking for any information about a burglary that took place within the last few days. The Sheriff's Office says the Forsyth Second Hand Store was burglarized sometime between August 24th and the 28th. The Sheriff's Office says several items were taken...
ROSEBUD COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Child recovering after being struck by car in the Heights

BILLINGS - A 7-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a car in the Heights Tuesday morning. Billings Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick says around 7:40 am, the boy ran across Lake Elmo Drive near Reda Lane. A car traveling south on the road was unable to stop in time...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Firefighter returns to duty after near death experience

BILLINGS, MT- Captain Doug Koffler of the Billings Fire Department returned to duty this week after four months of treatment after suffering from a heart attack. "We knew there was something wrong with Doug," said Ryan Zimmerman, a fellow firefighter and friend of Captain Koffler. Captain Koffler responded to a...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Hardin cross country finds success running in packs

The first thing people often notice about the Hardin cross country team is that when there's one Hardin runner, there's usually multiple. In practice, the team trains in a pack so that they can push and compete with one another.
HARDIN, MT

