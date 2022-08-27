COLUMBUS, Mont. - Columbus Police are investigating the possible attempted abduction of a middle school student within the City of Columbus. "On 8/31/22 at approximately 1651 hours Columbus Police were notified of a possible attempted abduction within the City Columbus. A young middle school student who was walking home from a nearby business was approached by an subject driving a vehicle. The male stopped and said to the girl, "Hey, do you know me, I'm your grandpa". The girl immediately ran to the front door of a nearby home, and the vehicle and subject drove away. The male is described as White, in his late 50's or early 60's with salt/pepper hair. He was wearing an Orange sleeveless shirt and driving a newer model red pickup, with unknown license plate. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on N. Diamond St towards E. Pike Ave.

COLUMBUS, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO