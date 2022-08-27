Read full article on original website

In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Starting a New LifeSheeraz QurbanAustin, TX
Texas School Safety Center demonstrates intruder audits
AUSTIN, Texas — Starting in September, students, teachers and staff at Texas public schools will see inspectors conduct random intruder audits on campuses. On Wednesday, the agency in charge of those audits let the KVUE Defenders see what they'll actually look like. KVUE met up with Texas School Safety...
KVUE
Outward migration trending upward in Austin, data shows
For the past couple of years, it has seemed like everyone has been trying to move to Austin. But new data shows we're starting to see more people moving out.
Construction, drought reportedly causing increase in Austin rat problems
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video, about a rat problem in Pflugerville, was published in 2020. A number of factors have caused problems for local rodents – and now those rats are causing problems for residents. The Austin American-Statesman reports that a mix of new construction,...
KVUE
Proposed public transportation route connecting San Antonio and Austin aims to ease congestion on I-35
SAN ANTONIO — Roughly 80 miles apart, I-35 – one of the state's most congested highways – is the quickest route connecting San Antonio and Austin. A $1.5 million proposal for a pilot program would support a public bidirectional bus route along the corridor. Diane Rath, executive...
Austin Community Foundation commits to investing $1M over three years in Black community
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Community Foundation, a public charity focused on closing the opportunity gap, announced the launch of a fund dedicated to helping Black-led organizations in Central Texas. Called The Black Fund, the new network was established in response to systemic inequities impacting Black people in Austin,...
KVUE
Many of Austin's Black-owned businesses are 'micro-businesses'
The City of Austin is home to about 2,600 Black-owned businesses. But a lot of them are "micro-businesses," with 90% not even having employees.
Police appeal to public in search for 2020 North Austin murder suspect
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect accused of murdering a 16-year-old in the Tech Ridge area in September 2020. Franco Javier Maldonado, 22, has an outstanding warrant for the murder of Luke...
KVUE
Austin City Council set to discuss tenants' rights, parks and more
Austin City Council has a hefty list of agenda items to get to Thursday, from approving contracts to new development plans. KVUE's Natalie Haddad has the details.
Black Business Month: Celebrating small Black-owned businesses in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Although National Black Business Month is an important time to recognize Black-owned businesses across the country and in Central Texas, it's also an opportunity to learn about the resources available that help keep diverse businesses up and running. Austin is home to about 2,600 Black-owned businesses....
KVUE
'Every day is a hope and a nightmare' | Central Texas father speaks out about missing children
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — After a long custody battle, Christopher Robertson was planning to go home with his three children on June 3rd. Earlier that day, 27th Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt signed an order stating that the children's mother, Kristine Whitehead, must deliver the children to Robertson at the Copperas Cove Police Department at 3 p.m.
Kyle police partnering with DFPS to provide gunlocks to households in need
KYLE, Texas — The Kyle Police Department (KPD) is partnering with the Hays and Caldwell County Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to provide extra safety measures for households that have guns. In a Facebook post, KPD said it will provide 200 gunlocks to Child Protective Service...
SWAT call ends in Round Rock following reported burglary
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department said a SWAT call to the scene of an alleged home burglary in progress on Tuesday afternoon has ended. Around 3:30 p.m., RRPD said officers were responding to the incident in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle in Round Rock.
Experts say campus police need yearly active shooter training
AUSTIN, Texas — Parents want to know their child is protected. In May, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Despite their training to confront an active shooter, law enforcement stayed back. The shooter continued to kill inside the classroom. Police waited down the hallway for more than an hour. Federal agents finally entered the classroom and killed the gunman.
KVUE
Austin Pets Alive! in need of help with parvo puppies
Austin Pets Alive! is expecting more than 40 sick puppies to be delivered to its Parvo Puppy ICU.
Developer hopes to revitalize Sixth Street with plans for office building, hotel and retail space
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin just keeps on growing, but the city's historic Sixth Street doesn't look like it's growing with the rest of the city. Right now it has dozens of vacant buildings, and business owners say crime continues to be a problem. One real estate group believes a new development they are planning could help revitalize the once vibrant area.
Hays County Sheriff's Office responding to 'incident' in Wimberley
WIMBERLEY, Texas — A suspect is reportedly in custody Wednesday night after the Hays County Sheriff's Office said deputies and additional first responders were working an "incident" on Mount Sharp Road in Wimberley. The sheriff's office closed the road in the area of Mount Sharp and Mount Olive School...
Self-driving Lyft rides to start soon in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — You may have already seen some of the white Ford cars driving around the streets of Austin with the Argo AI emblem. Argo AI started operations in Austin back in 2019, but it is now expanding more of its services to the public. The group has...
Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder at Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes pleaded guilty to murder in link to a 2019 homicide at an Austin Quality Inn. Haynes was arrested on May 16, 2019, for the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams on May 5, 2019. He was later indicted on July 31, 2019, on the murder charge.
Hays County commissioners approve wage increases for corrections, law enforcement officers
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Commissioners Court unanimously passed an increase for corrections and law enforcement officers. The county currently has a shortage of corrections officers, and Corrections Bureau Captain John Saenz said that means overtime for officers. "Just the stress of having to work, be on...
Nonprofit group helps local elementary school roll out the year right with free skateboards
AUSTIN, Texas — It's hard to tear children away from their video games, iPhones and the TV. Experts say kids average seven hours of screen time per day, and only one in five gets the daily recommended amount of exercise. One nonprofit is going around the country, making sure...
