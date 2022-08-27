ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

Packers: 3 most shocking 53-man roster cuts

The Green Bay Packers made some trims to get their roster down to the requisite 53 on Tuesday. Here are the most shocking cuts. Cut day is here in the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers along with the 31 other NFL teams need to trim their roster to 53 total players. As such, as much as the Packers would love to keep everyone, some gotta go.
FanSided

Russell Wilson contract extension is disgraceful look for Browns

The Cleveland Browns guaranteed Deshaun Watson’s contract, a decision that looks worse and worse with every new quarterback contract signed around the NFL. On Thursday morning, the Denver Broncos signed Russell Wilson to a five-year extension with $165 million in guaranteed money. The total deal is worth $245 million.
FanSided

Russell Wilson extension has Twitter reaction going crazy

The Denver Broncos have signed quarterback Russell Wilson to a five-year, $245 million extension, and Twitter is losing its mind. Russell Wilson is going to be with the Denver Broncos for a long time. On Thursday morning, news broke of Wilson inking a five-year, $245 million extension with $165 million...
FanSided

3 bold predictions for Patriots 2022 season

The New England Patriots are looking to bounce back this season, but do they have the pieces or mindset needed to do so?. The New England Patriots made it to the postseason last year after missing it in 2020 for just the third time in the last two decades. It ended a streak of 11 straight appearances in the NFL’s epilogue.
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers roster cuts tracker: 53-man roster moves (UPDATED)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some tough decisions to make on roster cut day, as Mike Tomlin and Co. look to trim their group down to 53 players. The Steelers quarterback competition has taken home most of the headlines during training camp, and for good reason. Mitch Trubisky seems the likely winner given he was the team’s biggest free-agent signing, while Kenny Pickett will back him up as Pittsburgh’s first-round draft pick.
FanSided

FanSided

