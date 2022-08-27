ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Several roads reopen following isolated incident in Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas - Several roads reopened after Hays County deputies worked an isolated incident in Wimberley. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said around 5:26 p.m., deputies responded to an incident on Mt. Sharp Rd. Mt. Sharp and Mt. Olive School Rd. through Mt. Sharp and Ledgerock Rd. were closed for...
WIMBERLEY, TX
fox7austin.com

Round Rock SWAT cleared following home burglary

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock SWAT team was cleared following a report of a home burglary. Police said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle. The SWAT team was called to the scene as the report said the home burglary was in process.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

SWAT call ends in Round Rock following reported burglary

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department said a SWAT call to the scene of an alleged home burglary in progress on Tuesday afternoon has ended. Around 3:30 p.m., RRPD said officers were responding to the incident in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle in Round Rock.
ROUND ROCK, TX
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Oak Hill Parkway construction hits 1-year mark in Southwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Construction on the Oak Hill Parkway in Southwest Austin recently passed the one-year mark. When it’s done, the project will transform the US 290 / SH 71 interchange known as the "Y." "It always looks different, every time I come out here," said Austin resident Jennifer...
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Environment
fox7austin.com

Police asking for public's help finding North Austin murder suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) and US Marshals Service are asking for the public's help finding a murder suspect. Police say Franco Javier Maldonado has an outstanding murder warrant for the murder of Luke Kemper, 16, that happened on Sept. 29, 2020, in the 2300 block of Yarmont Way.
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Train hits car in northwest Austin, passengers escape

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said no one was hurt Tuesday morning after a train hit a stalled car in northwest Austin. Police said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at the crossing on Duval Road northwest of MoPac Expressway. According to APD, the driver stalled on the tracks,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Hays County Sheriff's Office responding to 'incident' in Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas — A suspect is reportedly in custody Wednesday night after the Hays County Sheriff's Office said deputies and additional first responders were working an "incident" on Mount Sharp Road in Wimberley. The sheriff's office closed the road in the area of Mount Sharp and Mount Olive School...
WIMBERLEY, TX
dailytrib.com

Burn ban lifted in Burnet County

Burnet County lifted its burn ban at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, after a week of off-and-on rains, some heavy. It joins adjacent Llano, Blanco, and Williamson counties in lifting their burn bans in light of recent rains. As he lifted the ban, Burnet County Judge James Oakley urged residents...
BURNET COUNTY, TX

