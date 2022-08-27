Read full article on original website
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Starting a New LifeSheeraz QurbanAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Several roads reopen following isolated incident in Wimberley
WIMBERLEY, Texas - Several roads reopened after Hays County deputies worked an isolated incident in Wimberley. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said around 5:26 p.m., deputies responded to an incident on Mt. Sharp Rd. Mt. Sharp and Mt. Olive School Rd. through Mt. Sharp and Ledgerock Rd. were closed for...
fox7austin.com
Round Rock SWAT cleared following home burglary
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock SWAT team was cleared following a report of a home burglary. Police said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle. The SWAT team was called to the scene as the report said the home burglary was in process.
SWAT situation in Round Rock resolved after possible home burglary
A reported home burglary situation Tuesday afternoon in Round Rock has been resolved, Round Rock Police said on Twitter.
SWAT call ends in Round Rock following reported burglary
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department said a SWAT call to the scene of an alleged home burglary in progress on Tuesday afternoon has ended. Around 3:30 p.m., RRPD said officers were responding to the incident in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle in Round Rock.
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run involving semi-truck on I-35
The Austin Police Department said they responded to a crash between a pedestrian and a tractor-trailer just before 1 a.m. Saturday. It happened in the 3800 block of N. IH-35 Southbound, on the upper deck.
Fatal auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Austin shuts down I-35, leaves one dead
A fatal auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday morning shut down Interstate 35 in the downtown area, snarling traffic for miles during Wednesday morning’s rush hour.
One-week rain totals exceed 6 inches in some communities
Camp Mabry and Austin-Bergstrom have recorded more rainfall in the last two weeks than either rain gauge had in the previous three months combined.
fox7austin.com
Oak Hill Parkway construction hits 1-year mark in Southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Construction on the Oak Hill Parkway in Southwest Austin recently passed the one-year mark. When it’s done, the project will transform the US 290 / SH 71 interchange known as the "Y." "It always looks different, every time I come out here," said Austin resident Jennifer...
fox7austin.com
Police asking for public's help finding North Austin murder suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) and US Marshals Service are asking for the public's help finding a murder suspect. Police say Franco Javier Maldonado has an outstanding murder warrant for the murder of Luke Kemper, 16, that happened on Sept. 29, 2020, in the 2300 block of Yarmont Way.
everythinglubbock.com
Train hits car in northwest Austin, passengers escape
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said no one was hurt Tuesday morning after a train hit a stalled car in northwest Austin. Police said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at the crossing on Duval Road northwest of MoPac Expressway. According to APD, the driver stalled on the tracks,...
Hays County Sheriff's Office responding to 'incident' in Wimberley
WIMBERLEY, Texas — A suspect is reportedly in custody Wednesday night after the Hays County Sheriff's Office said deputies and additional first responders were working an "incident" on Mount Sharp Road in Wimberley. The sheriff's office closed the road in the area of Mount Sharp and Mount Olive School...
Construction, drought reportedly causing increase in Austin rat problems
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video, about a rat problem in Pflugerville, was published in 2020. A number of factors have caused problems for local rodents – and now those rats are causing problems for residents. The Austin American-Statesman reports that a mix of new construction,...
1 dead after vehicle hits traffic light in north Austin
Austin Police said one person is dead after a vehicle hit a traffic light Sunday night.
Man hit, killed by vehicle in southeast Austin last week identified
The Austin Police Department on Monday identified a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle in southeast Austin last week.
Police investigating armed robbery of Little Caesars in northeast Austin
It happened on July 28 between 10 and 10:30 p.m. Police said the suspects held store employees at gunpoint and robbed the register and safe, then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
PHOTOS: Brushy Creek floods into sports complex parking lot
Parts of Brushy Creek Sports Park were still underwater due to recent storms. Photos from Tuesday morning show portions of the parking lot covered in water, dirt and mud.
Groundbreaking in Georgetown marks start of final phase of Southwest Bypass expansion
In her address to the small crowd at the morning groundbreaking, Covey said the project was part of a long-term road expansion plan made 20 years ago. She says the expansion couldn't be happening at a better time amid the current population boom throughout Williamson County.
North I-35 in Georgetown reopens after semi-truck crash
All northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Georgetown reopened Wednesday morning after a semi-truck crash near the Westinghouse Road overpass.
dailytrib.com
Burn ban lifted in Burnet County
Burnet County lifted its burn ban at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, after a week of off-and-on rains, some heavy. It joins adjacent Llano, Blanco, and Williamson counties in lifting their burn bans in light of recent rains. As he lifted the ban, Burnet County Judge James Oakley urged residents...
