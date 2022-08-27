(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Week 2 State Football rankings are out and another area big schools team has joined the ranks. After a dominant win over Rock Island in Week 1, Pekin is now ranked No. 9 in this week’s Class 7A Poll. The Dragons visit Belleville East on Friday night. In Class 5A, Peoria High stays pat at No. 6. In Class 3A, Eureka checks in at No. 7 and Prairie Central at No. 8. In Class 2A, Tri-Valley remains at No. 3 and in Class 1A Ridgeview-Lexington checks in at No. 4.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO