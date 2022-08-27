Read full article on original website
hoiabc.com
Peoria outreach program aims to help young men with conflict resolution
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Twice a week at Peoria’s Carver Center, you’ll hear about two dozen feet playing on the basketball courts, but basketball isn’t the only game they are learning. They’re also learning the game of life. “I’m teaching them to be peaceful,...
hoiabc.com
Rock Climbing could be fun alternative for kids this Fall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you are looking for a fun Fall activity for your children rock climbing might be the answer. After making it’s official debut in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the sport has grown significantly in popularity. First Ascent Climbing and Fitness is now enrolling...
Central Illinois Proud
BUILD Peoria’s 2022 Chili Cook-Off canceled
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It looks like the 2022 Chili Cook-Off will not happen this year. BUILD Peoria President Nick Yates said with an increased cost of supplies and ongoing labor shortage, local restaurants that usually participate are unable to donate their time and resources to the event. The...
Central Illinois Proud
The first clue for 2022’s Pekin Marigold Medallion Hunt
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — For the last 43 years, the Pekin Marigold Festival began with a community-wide scavenger hunt, and 2022 is no different. Every year, a small disc is hidden somewhere in Pekin, and the location can only be revealed by solving a series of “mystic yet poetic” clues posted on the festival’s social media page. Hunters will need to decipher a new clue every day to eventually reveal the location of the medallion.
Central Illinois Proud
Uptown Normal hosts annual Sweet Corn Circus
NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — Uptown Normal hosted its annual Sweet Corn Circus this past weekend. Locals came out to enjoy vendors, corn, and a performance from the Gamma Phi Circus from Illinois State University. Coordinators said more than 20 tons of corn is served up annually at the festival.
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Pontiac science teacher encourages education beyond classroom basics
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether it’s encouraging a conversation around conservation or working to reintroduce alligator snapping turtles, this Pontiac high school teacher goes beyond classroom basics. “Where there were zero, now there are 650 [snapping turtles],” said Pontiac High School Science teacher, Paul Ritter. “We’ve done that...
wglt.org
Schools settle into annual rhythm with new social, emotional component
Teachers in Bloomington-Normal hope to make more progress this school year on how kids interact with each other. Last year, many kids weren't used to being in a classroom, doing things together, or taking teacher direction. That resulted in increased conflict and tempers, and sometimes emotional withdrawal. "I think at...
hoiabc.com
Bloomington man uses property for homeless encampment, neighbors express concern
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Bloomington man is working to help an encampment of homeless people as they have been pushed out of the place they were staying for almost a year. That man is using his land to offer them a safe space, but neighbors are extremely concerned.
hoiabc.com
Football rivals and community come together to help family of 6 injured in car crash
WOODFORD COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - From rival teams to an entire region, thousands of dollars have already been raised for a Woodford County family after a Saturday car crash. State police are investigating the deadly accident. Now, a family is recovering after they were all sent to the...
Central Illinois Proud
Chillicothe police officer honored with surprise baby shower
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois girl surprised a pregnant Chillicothe school resource officer with a baby shower Tuesday. Sophia Richards of Sophia Salutes First Responders hosted the surprise baby shower at South School in Chillicothe for Kellie Hesterberg, a Chillicothe police officer and school resource officer at IVC School District.
wmay.com
Poor labor market, high taxes leads several Illinois cities to be ranked among worst U.S. real estate markets
(The Center Square) – A new study which ranks the best and worst real estate markets in the country places several Illinois cities near the bottom. The personal finance website WalletHub compared 300 cities using 17 real estate metrics to determine the ranking, including home price appreciation and job growth.
hoiabc.com
Peoria teachers union to hold strike authorization vote Thursday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Fighting for better pay and more, Peoria teachers are set to take another step toward potentially walking off the job. The Peoria Federation of Teachers will hold a strike authorization vote Thursday afternoon at Woodruff Career and Technical Center, but an actual strike is still a ways off.
hoiabc.com
Tight security measures to continue at PPS athletic games
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Students who want to attend Peoria Public Schools athletic games will now have to “earn” the privilege. PPS says in a statement that eligibility will incorporate behavior, attendance, and academics/grades. To maximize resources, the September 23 game between Peoria and Manual is rescheduled...
hoiabc.com
Sterling Middle School student receives small cut to forehead during fight Monday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Schools says a knife was not involved in a fight at Sterling Middle School Monday. A statement from district spokesperson Haleemah Na’Allah says the fight broke out between a couple of students - but was quickly broken up - during the evacuation of the school because of a fire alarm.
hoiabc.com
High School Sports 8-31
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Week 2 State Football rankings are out and another area big schools team has joined the ranks. After a dominant win over Rock Island in Week 1, Pekin is now ranked No. 9 in this week’s Class 7A Poll. The Dragons visit Belleville East on Friday night. In Class 5A, Peoria High stays pat at No. 6. In Class 3A, Eureka checks in at No. 7 and Prairie Central at No. 8. In Class 2A, Tri-Valley remains at No. 3 and in Class 1A Ridgeview-Lexington checks in at No. 4.
starvedrock.media
Two Spring Valley Women Booked On Warrants
A couple of women wanted for drugs have been tracked down in Spring Valley. Forty-three-year-old Joy Hannigan of Spring Valley was arrested Monday evening on a warrant out of La Salle County for possession of a controlled substance. A few hours later Monday night, officers stopped 37-year-old Ashley Dominic of...
Central Illinois Proud
How Ameren scam artists are cashing out on Central Illinois residents
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There has been a recent spike in Ameren scams, just in the past week hundreds of calls have already been reported in the Greater Peoria area. Here are the top three red flags to look out for when you receive an unexpected call. Scam artists...
Central Illinois Proud
Greenway path to close through November for water line construction
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A large section of the Rock Island Greenway path will close next week through November for the installation of a new water line. The section of the path, through Peoria Heights and part of Peoria, will close the week of Labor Day. A detour will be provided until the water main installation is completed, which is likely by the end of November.
hoiabc.com
Peoria Courts tackling drug addiction with less emphasis on punishment
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Historically, drug addiction has been treated two ways: probation and prison time. After a while though, 10th Judicial Circuit Associate Judge Sean Donahue said it was clear those strategies weren’t working. Recidivism rates were high and those with drug charges were “warehoused” in jails or put in probation programs that failed and were incarcerated anyway.
Peoria Public Schools makes changes to football games following Friday fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools has announced changes to two football games, following a fight that broke out in the stands at Peoria High vs. Metamora on August 26. The following games have been rescheduled: Peoria High School vs. Manual High School is rescheduled to Saturday, September 24 at 1 P.M. The game […]
