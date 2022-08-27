ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

hoiabc.com

Rock Climbing could be fun alternative for kids this Fall

PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you are looking for a fun Fall activity for your children rock climbing might be the answer. After making it’s official debut in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the sport has grown significantly in popularity. First Ascent Climbing and Fitness is now enrolling...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

BUILD Peoria’s 2022 Chili Cook-Off canceled

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It looks like the 2022 Chili Cook-Off will not happen this year. BUILD Peoria President Nick Yates said with an increased cost of supplies and ongoing labor shortage, local restaurants that usually participate are unable to donate their time and resources to the event. The...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The first clue for 2022’s Pekin Marigold Medallion Hunt

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — For the last 43 years, the Pekin Marigold Festival began with a community-wide scavenger hunt, and 2022 is no different. Every year, a small disc is hidden somewhere in Pekin, and the location can only be revealed by solving a series of “mystic yet poetic” clues posted on the festival’s social media page. Hunters will need to decipher a new clue every day to eventually reveal the location of the medallion.
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Uptown Normal hosts annual Sweet Corn Circus

NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — Uptown Normal hosted its annual Sweet Corn Circus this past weekend. Locals came out to enjoy vendors, corn, and a performance from the Gamma Phi Circus from Illinois State University. Coordinators said more than 20 tons of corn is served up annually at the festival.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

CI Hero: Pontiac science teacher encourages education beyond classroom basics

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether it’s encouraging a conversation around conservation or working to reintroduce alligator snapping turtles, this Pontiac high school teacher goes beyond classroom basics. “Where there were zero, now there are 650 [snapping turtles],” said Pontiac High School Science teacher, Paul Ritter. “We’ve done that...
PONTIAC, IL
wglt.org

Schools settle into annual rhythm with new social, emotional component

Teachers in Bloomington-Normal hope to make more progress this school year on how kids interact with each other. Last year, many kids weren't used to being in a classroom, doing things together, or taking teacher direction. That resulted in increased conflict and tempers, and sometimes emotional withdrawal. "I think at...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Chillicothe police officer honored with surprise baby shower

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois girl surprised a pregnant Chillicothe school resource officer with a baby shower Tuesday. Sophia Richards of Sophia Salutes First Responders hosted the surprise baby shower at South School in Chillicothe for Kellie Hesterberg, a Chillicothe police officer and school resource officer at IVC School District.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria teachers union to hold strike authorization vote Thursday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Fighting for better pay and more, Peoria teachers are set to take another step toward potentially walking off the job. The Peoria Federation of Teachers will hold a strike authorization vote Thursday afternoon at Woodruff Career and Technical Center, but an actual strike is still a ways off.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Tight security measures to continue at PPS athletic games

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Students who want to attend Peoria Public Schools athletic games will now have to “earn” the privilege. PPS says in a statement that eligibility will incorporate behavior, attendance, and academics/grades. To maximize resources, the September 23 game between Peoria and Manual is rescheduled...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

High School Sports 8-31

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Week 2 State Football rankings are out and another area big schools team has joined the ranks. After a dominant win over Rock Island in Week 1, Pekin is now ranked No. 9 in this week’s Class 7A Poll. The Dragons visit Belleville East on Friday night. In Class 5A, Peoria High stays pat at No. 6. In Class 3A, Eureka checks in at No. 7 and Prairie Central at No. 8. In Class 2A, Tri-Valley remains at No. 3 and in Class 1A Ridgeview-Lexington checks in at No. 4.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
starvedrock.media

Two Spring Valley Women Booked On Warrants

A couple of women wanted for drugs have been tracked down in Spring Valley. Forty-three-year-old Joy Hannigan of Spring Valley was arrested Monday evening on a warrant out of La Salle County for possession of a controlled substance. A few hours later Monday night, officers stopped 37-year-old Ashley Dominic of...
SPRING VALLEY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Greenway path to close through November for water line construction

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A large section of the Rock Island Greenway path will close next week through November for the installation of a new water line. The section of the path, through Peoria Heights and part of Peoria, will close the week of Labor Day. A detour will be provided until the water main installation is completed, which is likely by the end of November.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Courts tackling drug addiction with less emphasis on punishment

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Historically, drug addiction has been treated two ways: probation and prison time. After a while though, 10th Judicial Circuit Associate Judge Sean Donahue said it was clear those strategies weren’t working. Recidivism rates were high and those with drug charges were “warehoused” in jails or put in probation programs that failed and were incarcerated anyway.
PEORIA, IL

