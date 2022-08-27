ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Bay, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Uptown Normal hosts annual Sweet Corn Circus

NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — Uptown Normal hosted its annual Sweet Corn Circus this past weekend. Locals came out to enjoy vendors, corn, and a performance from the Gamma Phi Circus from Illinois State University. Coordinators said more than 20 tons of corn is served up annually at the festival.
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Rock Climbing could be fun alternative for kids this Fall

PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you are looking for a fun Fall activity for your children rock climbing might be the answer. After making it’s official debut in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the sport has grown significantly in popularity. First Ascent Climbing and Fitness is now enrolling...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

BUILD Peoria’s 2022 Chili Cook-Off canceled

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It looks like the 2022 Chili Cook-Off will not happen this year. BUILD Peoria President Nick Yates said with an increased cost of supplies and ongoing labor shortage, local restaurants that usually participate are unable to donate their time and resources to the event. The...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The first clue for 2022’s Pekin Marigold Medallion Hunt

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — For the last 43 years, the Pekin Marigold Festival began with a community-wide scavenger hunt, and 2022 is no different. Every year, a small disc is hidden somewhere in Pekin, and the location can only be revealed by solving a series of “mystic yet poetic” clues posted on the festival’s social media page. Hunters will need to decipher a new clue every day to eventually reveal the location of the medallion.
PEKIN, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Spring Bay, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington narrowing candidates for director of venue entertainment

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is narrowing candidates for its Director of Entertainment and Arts. Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said it’s a role city staff hopes will bring new life to the city’s arena and performing arts center. Two years ago, the city...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Construction progressing on natural playground

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Construction on a state-of-the-art playground continues to progress ahead of a targeted fall opening. A $5 million natural playground at Colene Hoose Elementary School is on track to open sometime in October, according to McLean County Unit 5 superintendent Dr Kristen Weikle. In May, a...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Sinkhole closes intersection of Park Ave., Summer St. in Pekin

PEKIN (25 News Now) - A sinkhole near Jefferson Primary School in Pekin is going to reroute traffic for the next few days. City Engineer Josie Esker says the city is doing everything it can to address as quickly as possible the “rather large sinkhole” that formed in close proximity to the school - at Park Avenue and Summer Street.
PEKIN, IL
hoiabc.com

Donors come through to perhaps save lives in WEEK-Red Cross blood drive

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The American Red Cross of Central Illinois reached its goal from a blood drive Tuesday in East Peoria and Bloomington hosted by WEEK. The Red Cross said donors gave 36 pints of blood at the Stoney Creek Hotel in East Peoria and 24 pints at Bloomington’s Eastland Mall. The organization said it achieved the goal of collecting 60 pints in all on Tuesday.
EAST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Pekin Township Building ready to start serving again

PEKIN, Ill. — Good news for Pekin’s senior citizens. The Pekin Township Building is just about ready to start serving meals again. “They have been desperately trying to get their kitchen remodeled and updated. Now that they have accomplished that, they’re trying to get out their schedule, so seniors can come back to get their meals,” says Pekin Mayor Mark Luft.
PEKIN, IL
hoiabc.com

Sinkhole closes portion of southbound Wisconsin Ave.

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A sinkhole has shut down a portion of the southbound lane of Wisconsin Avenue in Peoria for at least a week. The City of Peoria’s Public Works Department says the sinkhole has affected the southbound lane of Wisconsin between McClure and Archer avenues. Drivers...
PEORIA, IL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Central Illinois Proud

Greenway path to close through November for water line construction

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A large section of the Rock Island Greenway path will close next week through November for the installation of a new water line. The section of the path, through Peoria Heights and part of Peoria, will close the week of Labor Day. A detour will be provided until the water main installation is completed, which is likely by the end of November.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
starvedrock.media

Two Spring Valley Women Booked On Warrants

A couple of women wanted for drugs have been tracked down in Spring Valley. Forty-three-year-old Joy Hannigan of Spring Valley was arrested Monday evening on a warrant out of La Salle County for possession of a controlled substance. A few hours later Monday night, officers stopped 37-year-old Ashley Dominic of...
SPRING VALLEY, IL
hoiabc.com

Fire departments still dealing with applicant shortages

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Local fire departments are still working to overcome a shortage of firefighters. Fire chiefs in Peoria, East Peoria and Bloomington say their staffing levels are currently good, but it has become much harder to find more young and qualified applicants to recruit. “To be a...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

CI Hero: Pontiac science teacher encourages education beyond classroom basics

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether it’s encouraging a conversation around conservation or working to reintroduce alligator snapping turtles, this Pontiac high school teacher goes beyond classroom basics. “Where there were zero, now there are 650 [snapping turtles],” said Pontiac High School Science teacher, Paul Ritter. “We’ve done that...
PONTIAC, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
EAST PEORIA, IL

