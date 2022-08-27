Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Uptown Normal hosts annual Sweet Corn Circus
NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — Uptown Normal hosted its annual Sweet Corn Circus this past weekend. Locals came out to enjoy vendors, corn, and a performance from the Gamma Phi Circus from Illinois State University. Coordinators said more than 20 tons of corn is served up annually at the festival.
hoiabc.com
Rock Climbing could be fun alternative for kids this Fall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you are looking for a fun Fall activity for your children rock climbing might be the answer. After making it’s official debut in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the sport has grown significantly in popularity. First Ascent Climbing and Fitness is now enrolling...
Central Illinois Proud
BUILD Peoria’s 2022 Chili Cook-Off canceled
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It looks like the 2022 Chili Cook-Off will not happen this year. BUILD Peoria President Nick Yates said with an increased cost of supplies and ongoing labor shortage, local restaurants that usually participate are unable to donate their time and resources to the event. The...
Central Illinois Proud
The first clue for 2022’s Pekin Marigold Medallion Hunt
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — For the last 43 years, the Pekin Marigold Festival began with a community-wide scavenger hunt, and 2022 is no different. Every year, a small disc is hidden somewhere in Pekin, and the location can only be revealed by solving a series of “mystic yet poetic” clues posted on the festival’s social media page. Hunters will need to decipher a new clue every day to eventually reveal the location of the medallion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington narrowing candidates for director of venue entertainment
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is narrowing candidates for its Director of Entertainment and Arts. Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said it’s a role city staff hopes will bring new life to the city’s arena and performing arts center. Two years ago, the city...
Central Illinois Proud
Construction progressing on natural playground
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Construction on a state-of-the-art playground continues to progress ahead of a targeted fall opening. A $5 million natural playground at Colene Hoose Elementary School is on track to open sometime in October, according to McLean County Unit 5 superintendent Dr Kristen Weikle. In May, a...
videtteonline.com
Bloomington-Normal turns out for homecoming concert of 'American Idol' finalist Leah Marlene
Normal’s very own singer, songwriter and producer, Leah Marlene, performed at the Corn Crib Stadium on Saturday. She returned for a homecoming concert after her fame grew by placing third on “American Idol.”. Special guests Fritz Hager and Maddie Poppe, both also successful on "American Idol," opened for...
hoiabc.com
Sinkhole closes intersection of Park Ave., Summer St. in Pekin
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A sinkhole near Jefferson Primary School in Pekin is going to reroute traffic for the next few days. City Engineer Josie Esker says the city is doing everything it can to address as quickly as possible the “rather large sinkhole” that formed in close proximity to the school - at Park Avenue and Summer Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoiabc.com
Donors come through to perhaps save lives in WEEK-Red Cross blood drive
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The American Red Cross of Central Illinois reached its goal from a blood drive Tuesday in East Peoria and Bloomington hosted by WEEK. The Red Cross said donors gave 36 pints of blood at the Stoney Creek Hotel in East Peoria and 24 pints at Bloomington’s Eastland Mall. The organization said it achieved the goal of collecting 60 pints in all on Tuesday.
1470 WMBD
Pekin Township Building ready to start serving again
PEKIN, Ill. — Good news for Pekin’s senior citizens. The Pekin Township Building is just about ready to start serving meals again. “They have been desperately trying to get their kitchen remodeled and updated. Now that they have accomplished that, they’re trying to get out their schedule, so seniors can come back to get their meals,” says Pekin Mayor Mark Luft.
hoiabc.com
Sinkhole closes portion of southbound Wisconsin Ave.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A sinkhole has shut down a portion of the southbound lane of Wisconsin Avenue in Peoria for at least a week. The City of Peoria’s Public Works Department says the sinkhole has affected the southbound lane of Wisconsin between McClure and Archer avenues. Drivers...
wcbu.org
Developers, Washington mayor envision brewpub restaurant on the city square as a destination
An upscale restaurant and craft brewpub with a local theme plans to open along Washington's downtown square by the end of next year. The Grist Mill will serve as the centerpiece of the development project on the southeast corner of the square. “I think anytime you bring something of this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Greenway path to close through November for water line construction
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A large section of the Rock Island Greenway path will close next week through November for the installation of a new water line. The section of the path, through Peoria Heights and part of Peoria, will close the week of Labor Day. A detour will be provided until the water main installation is completed, which is likely by the end of November.
hoiabc.com
Bloomington man uses property for homeless encampment, neighbors express concern
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Bloomington man is working to help an encampment of homeless people as they have been pushed out of the place they were staying for almost a year. That man is using his land to offer them a safe space, but neighbors are extremely concerned.
starvedrock.media
Two Spring Valley Women Booked On Warrants
A couple of women wanted for drugs have been tracked down in Spring Valley. Forty-three-year-old Joy Hannigan of Spring Valley was arrested Monday evening on a warrant out of La Salle County for possession of a controlled substance. A few hours later Monday night, officers stopped 37-year-old Ashley Dominic of...
hoiabc.com
Fire departments still dealing with applicant shortages
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Local fire departments are still working to overcome a shortage of firefighters. Fire chiefs in Peoria, East Peoria and Bloomington say their staffing levels are currently good, but it has become much harder to find more young and qualified applicants to recruit. “To be a...
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Pontiac science teacher encourages education beyond classroom basics
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether it’s encouraging a conversation around conservation or working to reintroduce alligator snapping turtles, this Pontiac high school teacher goes beyond classroom basics. “Where there were zero, now there are 650 [snapping turtles],” said Pontiac High School Science teacher, Paul Ritter. “We’ve done that...
hoiabc.com
Peoria outreach program aims to help young men with conflict resolution
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Twice a week at Peoria’s Carver Center, you’ll hear about two dozen feet playing on the basketball courts, but basketball isn’t the only game they are learning. They’re also learning the game of life. “I’m teaching them to be peaceful,...
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
Dome-Shaped House for Sale in LaSalle County. Here's What Makes it So Unique Besides the Shape
Featuring a dome shape some may associate with a futuristic look, one abode in LaSalle County surely stands out from its neighbors, and it could soon be yours. With this particular house, a 4,018-square-foot dwelling in the village of Somonauk, "the pictures, video and amazing design essentially speak for themselves," according to the Zillow listing.
Comments / 2