AJMC®: Can you walk us through your published findings regarding the real-world prevalence of Demodex blepharitis?1 Why is this an important disease to study?. KARPECKI: Demodex blepharitis is one of the more common forms of blepharitis, and there’s no good treatment for it. Some 45% of people diagnosed with blepharitis reportedly experience infestation involving the Demodex genus; however, that percentage is probably low. When you start to look for the pathognomonic sign of Demodex blepharitis—collarettes at the base of the lashes—you see a considerable number of cases. Moreover, in a referral practice like mine, the prevalence is higher; more than 90% of blepharitis cases involve Demodex. This type of infestation is not easily treated, and patients who don’t respond to therapy are referred to our clinic. We have treatments for blepharitis associated with staphylococcal or bacterial infection and for dermatologic cases (eg, seborrheic dermatitis), but we really don’t have anything for Demodex infestation. There’s a real need to both appropriately diagnose the condition and find ways to manage it.

