Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Alternative Therapies Possible for Refractory Systematic Onset JIA, Review Says
About 1 in 7 people with systematic onset juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA) will not respond to interleukin-1 or interleukin-6 inhibitors. Though targeted therapies have advanced the treatment of systemic onset juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA), a significant number of people with the rare disease are refractory to the new treatments. In...
ajmc.com
Understanding the Prevalence of Demodex Blepharitis in US Eye Care Clinics
AJMC®: Can you walk us through your published findings regarding the real-world prevalence of Demodex blepharitis?1 Why is this an important disease to study?. KARPECKI: Demodex blepharitis is one of the more common forms of blepharitis, and there’s no good treatment for it. Some 45% of people diagnosed with blepharitis reportedly experience infestation involving the Demodex genus; however, that percentage is probably low. When you start to look for the pathognomonic sign of Demodex blepharitis—collarettes at the base of the lashes—you see a considerable number of cases. Moreover, in a referral practice like mine, the prevalence is higher; more than 90% of blepharitis cases involve Demodex. This type of infestation is not easily treated, and patients who don’t respond to therapy are referred to our clinic. We have treatments for blepharitis associated with staphylococcal or bacterial infection and for dermatologic cases (eg, seborrheic dermatitis), but we really don’t have anything for Demodex infestation. There’s a real need to both appropriately diagnose the condition and find ways to manage it.
ajmc.com
Immune Responses to ART Vary by Regimen Among Individuals With Advanced HIV
People with advanced HIV initiating bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (B/F/TAF) were more likely to reach CD4 cell count levels of 200 cells/mcL or higher compared with those initiating other antiretroviral therapy (ART) regimens. Initiation of bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (B/F/TAF) was associated with an increased likelihood of CD4 cell count recovery to levels of...
ajmc.com
Dermoscopy May Be More Accurate vs Incisional Biopsy for Melanoma Thickness
In this new study, investigators searched for potential predictors of melanoma thickness, with implications for treatment decisions regarding biopsy and excision margins. The use of dermoscopy in the disease course of malignant melanoma proved to be more accurate for diagnosing melanoma thickness compared with incisional biopsy, with the latter method carrying higher risks of understaging and inaccurate margin definition, according to the findings of an observational cross-sectional study published recently in Anais Brasileiros de Dermatologia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ajmc.com
Methamphetamine Misuse Increases Risk of Adverse Heart Health Outcomes
This new study investigated risk factors for cardiovascular disease, including heart failure, among hospitalized patients with a recent history of methamphetamine use and priority patient populations to target. Methamphetamine misuse is linked to cardiovascular damage on a scale comparable to decades-long abuse of alcohol and cocaine, according to a recent...
ajmc.com
Milken Institute's Sarah Wells Kocsis Outlines How to Improve Earlier Detection of CKD
Sarah Wells Kocsis, MBA, is co-author of the Milken Institute report, “Chronic Kidney Disease: Finding a Path to Prevention, Earlier Detection, and Management.” She spoke to The American Journal of Managed Care® about the findings of the report and how they can be incorporated into care for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).
ajmc.com
Bradykinin Level Displays Biomarker Benefit in Nasal Polyposis
With evidence lacking on the role of inflammation in nasal polyposis (NP), this study investigated the role of 2 potential biomarkers in the nasal secretions of patients who have NP concomitant with aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease. Patients with nasal polyposis (NP)—another name for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP)—could soon see...
Comments / 0