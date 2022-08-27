Read full article on original website
Easy Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Casserole
An easy, cheesy, saucy 30-minute meal that always hits the spot. For me and enchiladas, it was love at first bite. That’s no exaggeration — mole, Suiza, ranchero, basic cheese… If it’s an enchilada, I’m all in. I’m even all in on enchilada casserole, which is not at all traditional but requires no rolling and yet still gives you the same saucy experience. (More or less, anyway.) This Chicken Enchilada Casserole is one to turn to when you’re craving enchiladas but don’t want to put a lot of work into getting them. It’s easy and cheesy and crowd-pleasing thanks to its approachable flavors and simple prep and it’s sure to make it into your regular dinner rotation.
Southern Fried Corn Recipe
While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic
There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
Homemade old-fashioned potato chips
If you love potato chips, but not the amount of salt that is in them, why not consider making your own? Making homemade chips is really simple. Plus, when you make them yourself, you can control the amount of salt that's added to them.
Grown-Up Stir-Fried Rice Recipe
A few years back, while I was visiting family in Ahmedabad, my father and I went to have tea with his neighbors. The Sastrys are from the South Indian state of Karnataka. While we were having tea and the usual cookies and other obligatory snacks and making small talk, their elementary school–aged children came home from school. Mrs. Sastry excused herself to make a snack for the children. I heard her chopping something in the kitchen and offered to help. She said no, so I asked if I could watch her as she put together this snack. She said yes.
People are vowing they'll never go back to Cracker Barrel after the chain added vegan sausage to its menus
Some Cracker Barrel fans were outraged after the chain announced it was adding Impossible Sausage, a plant-based protein, to the breakfast menu.
I went to Golden Corral for unlimited chicken wings, but I stayed for the salad bar
The salad bar was the unexpected highlight of my trip, but the rest of the buffet was disappointing and bland.
6 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
Dolly Parton's Secret Coleslaw Ingredient Is A Game-Changer
Dolly Parton might be best known for her music career but the 11-time Grammy winner (per IMDb) has shown off her other talents through the years as well. According to her website, the country music singer has lent her expertise to books, films, television, and theatre. She has also gained the likes of thrillseekers as a co-owner of the theme park that incorporates her first name, Dollywood.
Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss
This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning
When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
I made a classic baked potato with 3 different appliances, and I'll never use my oven again
I tried making baked potatoes in the microwave, air fryer, and oven to see which cooking method produced the best results. Here's what I learned.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 16, 2022. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for...
I'm a chef. Here are the 10 foods I never order for delivery from restaurants.
For this culinary pro, some foods don't travel well and aren't worth the cost. From french fries to eggs, here's what you won't find her ordering.
44 fall recipes to celebrate the season with
Fall is such a special time of year for so many reasons and one of the best ways to savor it is with comforting meals. Dinner in autumn is a magical thing. It brings much of the cooking back indoors after the season prior kept the grill on high. But as temperatures simmer, so do the soups and stews and braises. And a whole sensory experience is suddenly happening in the kitchen — a cozy welcome after school, work or time outside in the crisp air.
3 Fat-Blasting Beverages You Should Be Drinking Every Day For Weight Loss
Oftentimes when people think about losing weight, they consider the foods they should or shouldn’t be eating. But it’s also crucial to remember that the beverages you consume are a vital part of your diet, too. Of course, it’s no surprise that it’s important to lay off the sugary beverages like soda if you’re trying to shed some pounds, but have you ever thought about the fact that certain drinks can actually help you reach your weight loss goals? And we’re not talking about harmful detox teas!
The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)
This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
I Tried Drinking Green Tea Every Morning For A Week—Here's How It Went
When it comes to a morning drink, my go-to option is almost always coffee—aside from water, of course. Let’s be real: Nothing beats the feeling of sipping a warm cup of joe to start the day right. Every time I drink coffee, I feel more energized and productive, ready to face the tasks I need to accomplish.
This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'
It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
Dairy Queen Is Celebrating Its New Fall Menu In An Unexpected Way
Summer is coming to a close, but that should only be good news for fall lovers. A change in season usually signifies new limited-time products from popular brands and restaurants. While some people may opt for a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks to enhance their seasonal spirit, Dairy Queen is also prepared and eager to serve customers holiday-inspired treats.
