Barren Co. Schools drop off buses and supplies in eastern KY
BARREN CO., Ky.-Three Barren County School buses made their way to eastern Kentucky this morning, filled with supplies to help the devastated community. Three staff members left at 5 a.m. this morning and drove the buses to Letcher County High School. They are donating the buses to the school district to use. Letcher County lost 28 buses in the flood.
White Squirrel Brewery making a comeback
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Bowling Green favorite is returning downtown after closing its doors during the pandemic. White Squirrel Brewery is planning on making a comeback by spring of 2023. They’re going to start by focusing on beer and offering a limited menu, bringing in food trucks from the community to...
Rand Paul names Small Business of the Week in Morgantown, provides update on campaign
MORGANTOWN, Ky. – Today, News 40 caught up with Republican senator Rand Paul in Butler County as he was recognizing the Small Business of the Week. Congratulations to P-31 Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils and Homemade Products in Morgantown!. Paul also released his first ad of the campaign season today.
BGA Chambers comments on launching heavy equipment program
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – News 40 had the chance to interview Ron Bunch today, the President of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. Bunch spoke about the chamber’s partnership in a new program geared towards heavy equipment training for students. Different organizations have come together to offer...
WKU PD asking public’s help in search for car
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Western Kentucky University Police Department is asking assistance in identifying the owner or driver of a blue, four-door car. If you know any information, please call the WKU PD at 270-745-2548 or 270-745-2677. In addition, calls may be anonymous.
Electric vehicle battery plant Envision AESC breaks ground
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- “This is the second largest ever investment in the history of Kentucky and it’s right here in Bowling Green,” said Governor Andy Beshear. Envision AESC, one of the world’s largest electric vehicle battery companies, officially breaks ground in Bowling Green, less than six months after announcing the project.
Section of Middle Bridge Road to be closed starting Monday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Beginning Monday, Aug. 29, a section of Middle Bridge Road between Pedigo Way and Ken Bale Boulevard (Shive Lane) will be closed to traffic. The City of Bowling Green says the project will include a storm system installation, and the closure should last until Friday, Sept. 2.
Delavan Ag Pumps to create 30 jobs in Elkton with $2.3 million investment
ELKTON, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear stated Wednesday that Delavan Ag Pumps is locating a new manufacturing facility in Todd County. The $2.3 million investment will bring 30 full-time jobs to the area, including positions in management, engineering and assembly. Delevan will have a location in the Marsh Building...
Barren Co. teachers & custodians step up as bus drivers during shortage
BARREN CO., Ky.-Kentucky is experiencing a massive bus driver shortage. “I’ve been a sub driver for several years and I’ve only driven periodically for somebody that would be injured or be out. But this year I’ve started from the front and wanted to help out,” said Barren Co. Schools head custodian and bus driver Derrick Williams.
Man dead after vehicle flips in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – On Wednesday, 55-year-old Richard Wade Lamb of Scottsville died following a car accident. The Scottsville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Old Gallatin Road and Sunset Hill. Authorities stated Lamb was traveling south on Old Gallatin Road in a 2005 Dodge...
Man arrested in connection with 2020 fentanyl overdose in Logan Co.
ADAIRVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing multiple charges after spending roughly a year and a half as a fugitive after an overdose death in Logan County. In 2020, South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force agents stated they received a call of a possible drug overdose on Stagger Avenue.
Glasgow woman charged with DUI
GLASGOW, Ky. – A woman is facing charges after authorities say she ran through a fence and hit a parked car while driving under the influence. Glasgow police arrested 71-year-old Lena Carver of Glasgow Sunday after receiving a call about an accident on Happy Valley Road. Police stated that,...
Man arrested after machete assault in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – A man is behind bars after allegedly wielding a machete during an assault on Saturday in Glasgow. The Glasgow Police Department stated they responded to a call and found that 31-year-old Eddie Cooper of Glasgow assaulted a woman with a machete before he ran on South Lewis Street.
PET OF THE DAY – Bruna
Today’s Pet of the day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust is Bruna. She is one year old and still has all the puppy energy left! She also does very well with other dogs. Make sure to adopt her from the BG/Warren County Humane Society today.
Scott Waste Services announces new collection system
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scott Waste Services is changing things up a bit with their new trash collection system. Site Manager Sam Upperman and District Manager Drew Marr told News 40 they are looking to reduce labor to employees and cost to customers with their new curbside pick up method. This week up to September 9th, the company will be delivering Scott Waste branded yellow and blue trash cans to customers and transition to exclusively using those for collection starting September 12th. Marr and Upperman told News 40 this new method will be beneficial for both parties.
Trial begins in Barren County horse seizing lawsuit
BARREN CO., Ky.-The trial for the lawsuit involving seized horses in Barren County officially began on Monday morning. Early Monday, local officials gathered in Barren County Judge John Alexander’s courtroom for the first hearing in the case. A lawsuit filed by a Christian County family, claims Judge-Executive Michael Hale...
Local author uses own story of grief to write children’s book
BARREN CO., Ky.- “It’s been a journey of three years working on it during a certain period, and then I’m like this is too much for my heart I have to stop,” said award-winning author and illustrator Elizabeth Hoffman. Hoffman is using her own story of...
