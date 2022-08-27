Read full article on original website
Virginia man in Clay County Jail for resisting officer with violence, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville professional dance team final auditions to be held at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Developers want approval to move forward with new Green Cove Springs housing projectJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
OakLeaf Plantation getting new free-standing Panera BreadDon JohnsonOakleaf Plantation, FL
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Fee that covers neighborhood pool could go up for Clay County homeowners; residents say pool gate has been locked for years
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Homeowners in a new Clay County neighborhood say for years they've been paying hundreds for amenities they don't have access to and now they could be paying even more. Half a dozen neighbors at Wilford Preserve turned to First Coast News for answers after learning...
Over a day since JEA found E. coli in water well, residents say they haven’t received a water alert
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 19,000 people on the southside are being told to boil their water after JEA says E. coli was found in a water sample. Some customers say they heard about the notice from word-of-mouth, social media or local news stations like ours. I visited the...
News4Jax.com
JEA issues boil water notice for portions of Southside including Tinseltown, Town Center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA said E. coli bacteria were found Friday in wells on Saints Road, which is part of the water supply for the utility’s Oakridge Water Treatment Plant. The bacteria were found at a sample point before JEA’s treatment process, but the discovery prompted a boil...
Over 19,000 in Jacksonville’s Southside under boil water advisory
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of people on Jacksonville’s Southside are being told to boil their water before drinking it over E. coli concerns. The majority of those impacted are from J. Turner Butler Boulevard up to Atlantic Boulevard and from Southside Boulevard over to Hodges Boulevard. JEA told...
First Coast News
Will JEA commit to using more renewable energy? CEO Jay Stowe answers questions
Environmental groups want JEA and the city of Jacksonville to commit to using 100 percent renewable energy by 2050. Will JEA commit?
First Coast News
Saving our Springs: How pollution, pumping and people are destroying Florida's freshwater treasures
Florida has the highest concentration of freshwater springs in the entire world, but the crystal-clear oases are at risk. On an early summer morning in Gilchrist County, Bob Knight and Merrillee Malwitz-Jipson took a leisurely paddle along the Santa Fe River. "This has been called the last pristine river in...
JEA customers claim they never got notification of water boil advisory
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: 8.27.22 9:00 a.m. Karen McAllister with JEA hopes to lift the advisory Sunday morning. She stated that JEA requires 48 hours of clear testing before they would be able to lift the advisory. Original Story:. Like many others, Chris Thomas dashed to Publix Friday evening...
'If you don't live here, don't come here:' Town Center residents demand drivers stop using intersections for car stunts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents living in Sail Cove Town Center apartments say cars are using the intersection at Gate Parkway and Shiloh Mill Boulevard to perform car stunts like donuts and drifting. It’s an issue that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been cracking down on in recent months, but...
Boil water advisory issued for the Sandalwood, Town Center, Tinseltown areas
Jacksonville, Fla. — If you live in the Sandalwood, Town Center, or Tinseltown areas, you’ll need to boil your water before you use it. JEA issued a boil water advisory on Friday after E. coli were found in a sample that was collected on Saints Road. >>> STREAM...
Liberty Bakery, a family-owned drive-thru bakery and sandwich shop, closing after 9 years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was originally published by the Florida Times-Union. Cherished by its customers, a family-owned, drive-thru bakery and sandwich shop is closing its service window permanently this Saturday. Liberty Bakery at 6661 Bowden Road near Parental Home Road has been a Southside neighborhood mainstay for nine...
Atlantic Beach residents fighting to save a 100-year-old oak from being removed
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — A group of longtime residents of Atlantic Beach are outraged. Developers are moving in and tearing down a 100 year old oak. It is more than aesthetics. Trees protect the environment, their homes, and when it rains the roots protect the streets from flooding. Long...
An $8.2 million dredging and restoration project aims to rehabilitate Big Fishweir Creek
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Aug 26, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of Jacksonville awarded $8.2 million for a restoration project of Big Fishweir Creek, an urban tributary of St. Johns River, David Ruderman of the Army Crops said. The contract was awarded to local commercial diving company Underwater...
'Definitely foul play,' sergeant says about an unidentified body found in vacant house on Jacksonville's Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Employees at a construction company are searching for answers after they said their co-worker was found dead in a home they were renovating on Jacksonville's Eastside Tuesday morning. Sergeant Steve Rudlaff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's homicide unit said the body was in such a state...
First Coast News
"Definitely foul play," body found in vacant home on Eastside
A coworker says the victim's wallet, and phone and car are now missing. An active JSO homicide investigation is underway.
Local father, veteran killed during birthday celebration at Jacksonville Beach short-term rental
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Jacksonville Army veteran, father, and entrepreneur was shot dead Thursday night just hours before his 32nd birthday. Friends identified the victim as Shawn Davis. “Shawn is the type of guy — if you’re stuck in the mud, he’s not going to throw a rope,...
Three puppies rescued from flames thanks to Amazon driver in Columbia County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three puppies were rescued from a house fire in Columbia County on Tuesday thanks to the quick thinking of a passing driver, officials said. An Amazon driver saw smoke coming from the home and called 911. Three little pups were saved from the flames. Officials were able to revive the dogs from smoke inhalation.
Nassau County Sheriff's Office looking for missing person last seen in May
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is still seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Laurence Whittemore, who has been missing since earlier this year. Deputies say Whittemore was last seen May 7 leaving the Dayspring Senior Living Center located at 553600 US Highway 1 in Hilliard. Deputies...
First Coast News
Nassau man missing since May
56-year-old Laurence Whittemore, last seen leaving Dayspring Senior Living Center on US 1 in Hilliard. He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
First Coast News
'It's horrible:' Jacksonville military mom battles landlord over mold infestation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A battle over mold may be headed to the courtroom. Crystal Kincade had to throw away $38,000 worth of belongings destroyed by mold. As bad as that is, her biggest concern is her health and the health of her children. "It was a good for my...
Panhandling crackdown in Lake City with new pedestrian safety ordinance
LAKE CITY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Lake City Police Department issued a new pedestrian safety ordinance aimed at dealing with safety issues between pedestrians and vehicles, especially on arterial roadways LCPD Sergeant Mike Lee said via press release. The ordinance arrives on the heels of a traffic safety...
