Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Pets on the Plaza: Meet Pogo
Meet Pogo, a 4-year-old Terrier mix available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: humane society of wicomico county, pets on the plaza, pogo.
WMDT.com
Tri-County Goes Purple addiction awareness event supports those battling addiction
SALISBURY, Md. – The Tri-County Goes Purple Addiction Awareness event brought those who are battling addiction in contact with a loving community, a fun atmosphere, and resources that could help them on their path to recovery Wednesday night. The event in Winterplace Park hosted vendors offering resources, in addition...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Goes Purple hosting Toiletry Drive for Recovery in September
WICOMICO CO., Md- Wicomico Goes Purple needs your help to collect items for those in need. As part of their Go Purple Campaign, they’re hosting a Toiletry Drive for Recovery. Donations will be accepted from September 1 through September 30. Travel size items are preferred and they’re looking for...
WMDT.com
Shatter The Stigma Walk at Wor-Wic aims to make asking for help a shame-free act
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico Goes Purple will be hosting a “Shatter The Stigma” Walk next Saturday, September 10th, at Wor-Wic Community College. They are partnering with the school and the community to help normalize asking for help, especially when facing addiction. Organizers tell us they can have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
talbotspy.org
Bluepoint Hospitality Group Provides Generous Support to Habitat Choptank
Habitat for Humanity Choptank received a generous gift of $25,000 from Bluepoint Hospitality Group. This gift will be used for critical equipment to help Habitat Choptank build and rehab homes in Talbot and Dorchester Counties. Habitat Choptank is using Bluepoint Hospitality’s gift for three new construction trailers. While the affiliate...
WMDT.com
Kent Co. school receives donation
DELAWARE – Caring Hearts Helping Hands received a generous donation of school supplies from a variety of donors this week. Donations came from local businesses and individual donors. We’re told the organization was able to 144 book bags into the hands of young students in Kent County. We...
Cape Gazette
Overfalls gala tickets discounted thru Sept. 9
The Overfalls Foundation’s annual gala is fast approaching. Rock the Boat festivities will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, at Baywood Greens Ballroom. In addition to terrific food and great musical entertainment by the popular band Hot Sauce, the evening will feature a live auction led by well-known auctioneer Dickie Bryant.
Cape Gazette
Bargains on the Broadkill draws a crowd
The Town of Milton was bustling Aug. 27 for the annual Bargains on the Broadkill event at Memorial Park. The weather was hot and humid, but it didn’t stop people from perusing products for sale from dozens of vendors, from sunglasses and candles to homemade fudge and a variety of home decor items. Face painting, balloon animals, the Lions Club train and other activities kept the kids happy before the grand finale duck race, which saw members of the Milton Fire Department dump hundreds of rubber duckies from a ladder truck before local celebrities Rep. Steve Smyk, R-Milton; Melissa Clampitt, co-owner of Po’ Boys restaurant; and WRDE anchor Matt Pencek raced to collect them. The day’s festivities kicked off with the annual Irish Eyes canoe and kayak race, which started and ended at Memorial Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brittingham Farms creates Lavender and Lambs Experience to educate people on local farming
At Brittingham Farms in Millsboro, Delaware you can experience lots of lavender and lots of bleating lambs that just may follow you everywhere you go.
Cape Gazette
Like the name implies, The Crab Connect is the place for crabs
Looking to meet the needs of customer demands, The Crab Connect outside Lewes has begun steaming crabs onsite. “So many customers were asking us to do it. We had too,” said owner Bryan Stewart. The Crab Connect is located in the parking lot of the BP gas station on...
WMDT.com
Sussex Co. Chp. of Attack Addiction to host overdose awareness candlelight ceremony
GEORGETOWN, Del. – August 31st is International Overdose Awareness day, and organizations across Delmarva are planning events to shed light on those who struggle with addiction, honor those who have lost their lives, provide resources to help, and more importantly, break the stigma. Attack Addiction, the Sussex County chapter...
WMDT.com
“Just a phenomenal man:” Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office announces challenge coin fundraiser in honor of Cpl. Glenn Hilliard
SALISBURY, Md.- Efforts to honor Wicomico County Sheriff’s Corporal Glenn Hilliard continue as a new, unique fundraiser is now being put on by the sheriff’s office. Now for those who are unfamiliar with them, challenge coins go back to the origins of the U.S. Military. They’re a reward...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBOC
The National Folk Festival Packs Up
SALISBURY, Md. - As the National Folk Festival packs up it's fifth and final year, the Maryland Folk Festival is something to look forward to. The Maryland Folk Festival will continue as the same extravagant and free event as the National Folk Festival. Local Manager of the National Folk Festival,...
WMDT.com
Brightside: History Of Crisfield Exhibit
CRISFIELD, Md. – Locals know Crisfield as a city in Somerset County best known for their crabs, and life on the water. However, the arts and entertainment district is diving deep into Crisfield’s history to show it’s so much more than that, and always has been. “The history is just as important as any new idea that can be brought to town. I think it’s really when you find the proper balance between the two, that you have a thriving small town.”
WMDT.com
$10K donation going to Delmar Elementary School for classroom materials
SALISBURY, Md.- Delmar Elementary School received exciting news that they were recently surprised with a donation of $10,000. The money comes from Gateway Subaru through its Subaru Loves Learning Program and partnership with Adopt a classroom. We’re told the donation will support teachers and students in an initiative of helping to further equity in education. All of the classrooms will get money to spend on materials.
WMDT.com
First human case of West Nile Virus of 2022 confirmed in Del.
DELAWARE – The Delaware Division of Public Health has announced the first human case of West Nile Virus of this year. We’re told a 78-year-old Sussex County man contracted the virus, which is a mosquito-borne illness that can cause serious health problems. WNV is transmitted by mosquitos generally in summer and fall, with a peak period from mid-August to mid-October. Health officials say nearly 80% of those infected will not become ill, however, some (less than 20%) will develop mild symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash on the chest or back, and swollen lymph glands. Roughly one in 150 people infected will develop severe infection which may include headache, high fever, stiff neck, tremors or convulsions, muscle weakness, encephalitis or meningitis, all possibly leading to hospitalization and very rarely death.
Cape Gazette
Beebe patient becomes part of the One Beebe family
A few weeks ago, I participated in a local 5K, and at that race, I was introduced to Robert “RJ” Willoughby Jr. RJ looked like all the rest of us in his T-shirt, shorts and running shoes, but there was something special about RJ. He told me that this was his first race with his “new knees.”
WMDT.com
New survey looks to expand adult programs in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Parks and Recreation department is calling on community members to fill out a new survey looking to expand adult programs. From more sports leagues to new art initiatives, the department tells us they want to serve all that call Ocean City home.
WMDT.com
National Hard Crab Derby returns this holiday weekend, bonus for local economy
CRISFIELD, Md.- “The backbone of this event is the town,” Ritchey said. Crisfield holds the title of the crab capital of the world, which makes it no surprise that for 75 years the town has been home to the National Hard Carb Derby. “It’s really an event that just kind of shows the tradition of the town. Its a waterman town and its to celebrate what we do as a town,” Crisfield Area Chamber of Commerce President Stevie Ritchey said.
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Indian powwow to include 9/11 tribute Sept. 11
The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Entrance fees are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 11-17, and free for children 10 and...
Comments / 0