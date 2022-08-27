ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicomico County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Pets on the Plaza: Meet Pogo

Meet Pogo, a 4-year-old Terrier mix available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: humane society of wicomico county, pets on the plaza, pogo.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wicomico County, MD
Wicomico County, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Society
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
talbotspy.org

Bluepoint Hospitality Group Provides Generous Support to Habitat Choptank

Habitat for Humanity Choptank received a generous gift of $25,000 from Bluepoint Hospitality Group. This gift will be used for critical equipment to help Habitat Choptank build and rehab homes in Talbot and Dorchester Counties. Habitat Choptank is using Bluepoint Hospitality’s gift for three new construction trailers. While the affiliate...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Kent Co. school receives donation

DELAWARE – Caring Hearts Helping Hands received a generous donation of school supplies from a variety of donors this week. Donations came from local businesses and individual donors. We’re told the organization was able to 144 book bags into the hands of young students in Kent County. We...
KENT COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Overfalls gala tickets discounted thru Sept. 9

The Overfalls Foundation’s annual gala is fast approaching. Rock the Boat festivities will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, at Baywood Greens Ballroom. In addition to terrific food and great musical entertainment by the popular band Hot Sauce, the evening will feature a live auction led by well-known auctioneer Dickie Bryant.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Bargains on the Broadkill draws a crowd

The Town of Milton was bustling Aug. 27 for the annual Bargains on the Broadkill event at Memorial Park. The weather was hot and humid, but it didn’t stop people from perusing products for sale from dozens of vendors, from sunglasses and candles to homemade fudge and a variety of home decor items. Face painting, balloon animals, the Lions Club train and other activities kept the kids happy before the grand finale duck race, which saw members of the Milton Fire Department dump hundreds of rubber duckies from a ladder truck before local celebrities Rep. Steve Smyk, R-Milton; Melissa Clampitt, co-owner of Po’ Boys restaurant; and WRDE anchor Matt Pencek raced to collect them. The day’s festivities kicked off with the annual Irish Eyes canoe and kayak race, which started and ended at Memorial Park.
MILTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paws#Dog Rescue Adoption#Petting Zoo#Pet Lover#The Humane Society
Cape Gazette

Like the name implies, The Crab Connect is the place for crabs

Looking to meet the needs of customer demands, The Crab Connect outside Lewes has begun steaming crabs onsite. “So many customers were asking us to do it. We had too,” said owner Bryan Stewart. The Crab Connect is located in the parking lot of the BP gas station on...
LEWES, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
WBOC

The National Folk Festival Packs Up

SALISBURY, Md. - As the National Folk Festival packs up it's fifth and final year, the Maryland Folk Festival is something to look forward to. The Maryland Folk Festival will continue as the same extravagant and free event as the National Folk Festival. Local Manager of the National Folk Festival,...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Brightside: History Of Crisfield Exhibit

CRISFIELD, Md. – Locals know Crisfield as a city in Somerset County best known for their crabs, and life on the water. However, the arts and entertainment district is diving deep into Crisfield’s history to show it’s so much more than that, and always has been. “The history is just as important as any new idea that can be brought to town. I think it’s really when you find the proper balance between the two, that you have a thriving small town.”
CRISFIELD, MD
WMDT.com

$10K donation going to Delmar Elementary School for classroom materials

SALISBURY, Md.- Delmar Elementary School received exciting news that they were recently surprised with a donation of $10,000. The money comes from Gateway Subaru through its Subaru Loves Learning Program and partnership with Adopt a classroom. We’re told the donation will support teachers and students in an initiative of helping to further equity in education. All of the classrooms will get money to spend on materials.
DELMAR, MD
WMDT.com

First human case of West Nile Virus of 2022 confirmed in Del.

DELAWARE – The Delaware Division of Public Health has announced the first human case of West Nile Virus of this year. We’re told a 78-year-old Sussex County man contracted the virus, which is a mosquito-borne illness that can cause serious health problems. WNV is transmitted by mosquitos generally in summer and fall, with a peak period from mid-August to mid-October. Health officials say nearly 80% of those infected will not become ill, however, some (less than 20%) will develop mild symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash on the chest or back, and swollen lymph glands. Roughly one in 150 people infected will develop severe infection which may include headache, high fever, stiff neck, tremors or convulsions, muscle weakness, encephalitis or meningitis, all possibly leading to hospitalization and very rarely death.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe patient becomes part of the One Beebe family

A few weeks ago, I participated in a local 5K, and at that race, I was introduced to Robert “RJ” Willoughby Jr. RJ looked like all the rest of us in his T-shirt, shorts and running shoes, but there was something special about RJ. He told me that this was his first race with his “new knees.”
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

New survey looks to expand adult programs in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Parks and Recreation department is calling on community members to fill out a new survey looking to expand adult programs. From more sports leagues to new art initiatives, the department tells us they want to serve all that call Ocean City home.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

National Hard Crab Derby returns this holiday weekend, bonus for local economy

CRISFIELD, Md.- “The backbone of this event is the town,” Ritchey said. Crisfield holds the title of the crab capital of the world, which makes it no surprise that for 75 years the town has been home to the National Hard Carb Derby. “It’s really an event that just kind of shows the tradition of the town. Its a waterman town and its to celebrate what we do as a town,” Crisfield Area Chamber of Commerce President Stevie Ritchey said.
CRISFIELD, MD
Cape Gazette

Nanticoke Indian powwow to include 9/11 tribute Sept. 11

The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Entrance fees are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 11-17, and free for children 10 and...
MILTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy