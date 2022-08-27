ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Car Crash on 57 Freeway Kills One [Placentia, CA]

Victim Pronounced Dead after Auto Accident near Crowther Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene on the southbound lanes of the freeway around 12:50 p.m., near Crowther Avenue on August 28th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the crash resulted in...
PLACENTIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

4 Hospitalized after Head-On Accident on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]

Four Injured in Head-On Collision near Lemon Street. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the scene just east of Lemon Street. Reports indicate that a Nissan Altima and another vehicle collided head-on in the area. However, further events leading up to the collision remain unclear. First responders located both vehicles...
FULLERTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Derrick Deon Flanders Killed in Pedestrian Crash on North Pacific Avenue [Huntington Beach, CA]

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Responding Officer near Broadway. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened at 5:40 a.m. near North Pacific Avenue and Broadway. Furthermore, investigators reported that a Huntington Beach Officer was responding to a call before striking the pedestrian. Unfortunately, 45-year-old Derrick Deon Flanders died at...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Huntington Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Sunset Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Pacific#Broadway#Accident
CBS LA

Crash pushes big rig up a hill off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar

A big rig was left up an embankment off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar after being hit by another semi.The crash happened at about 4:44 a.m.in the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, just east of Phillips Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were immediately reported.A Sigalert was issued for three right lanes as crews work to remove the semi from the embankment. The lanes are expected to be closed until at least 7:15 a.m.Traffic on the eastbound side appears to backed up to at least the 57 Freeway.All lanes were reopened by 10:20 a.m.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Hiker Found Dead in Arizona Park Identified as Irvine Man

A hiker found dead in after he was separated from a group in an Arizona park on a day of triple-digit heat was identified as a 31-year-old man from Irvine. Kyle Matthew Movius became lost on trails in the 1,100-acre SARA Regional Park in Lake Havasu City after he was separated from a group of three other hikers, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
CBS LA

Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Firefighters Battle Commercial Fire | Anaheim

08.30.2022 | 12:18 AM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to a working commercial fire with heavy flames and smoke at a commercial building. The fire was held to one unit in the building. A fire investigator has been called to the scene to investigate the cause but as of now the cause of the fire is unknown. The fire took around 15 minutes to knock down. No more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy