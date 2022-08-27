Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
L.A. Weekly
Car Crash on 57 Freeway Kills One [Placentia, CA]
Victim Pronounced Dead after Auto Accident near Crowther Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene on the southbound lanes of the freeway around 12:50 p.m., near Crowther Avenue on August 28th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the crash resulted in...
L.A. Weekly
4 Hospitalized after Head-On Accident on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]
Four Injured in Head-On Collision near Lemon Street. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the scene just east of Lemon Street. Reports indicate that a Nissan Altima and another vehicle collided head-on in the area. However, further events leading up to the collision remain unclear. First responders located both vehicles...
Pedestrian hit and killed by Huntington Beach PD officer who was responding to radio call, CHP says
A pedestrian was hit and killed in Sunset Beach over the weekend by a Huntington Beach police officer in a service vehicle who was responding to a radio call, authorities said.
L.A. Weekly
Derrick Deon Flanders Killed in Pedestrian Crash on North Pacific Avenue [Huntington Beach, CA]
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Responding Officer near Broadway. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened at 5:40 a.m. near North Pacific Avenue and Broadway. Furthermore, investigators reported that a Huntington Beach Officer was responding to a call before striking the pedestrian. Unfortunately, 45-year-old Derrick Deon Flanders died at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Rolling Hills-Area Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed when her vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes.
Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Lanes of 57 Freeway Near Fullerton
A multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig prompted closure of three right lanes of the northbound Orange (57) Freeway Tuesday in the Fullerton area.
Person Killed in Crash in Rolling Hills Area
A person was killed Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes.
Tesla driver killed in Palos Verdes Peninsula crash
A woman was killed after she crashed a Tesla into a utility pole and then hit another car in Palos Verdes Peninsula Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Woman Died After A Single-Vehicle Crash In Laguna Niguel (Orange County, CA)
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in Laguna Niguel that claimed a life. The crash occurred when a White Hyundai Kona struck a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
High-speed, head-on crash leaves 2 dead in Woodland Hills
Two motorists were killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area, police said.
Crash pushes big rig up a hill off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar
A big rig was left up an embankment off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar after being hit by another semi.The crash happened at about 4:44 a.m.in the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, just east of Phillips Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were immediately reported.A Sigalert was issued for three right lanes as crews work to remove the semi from the embankment. The lanes are expected to be closed until at least 7:15 a.m.Traffic on the eastbound side appears to backed up to at least the 57 Freeway.All lanes were reopened by 10:20 a.m.
Long Beach road rage incident leads to car-to-car shootout, violent crash; 1 wounded
A car-to-car shootout in Long Beach that was prompted by road rage left one person wounded and led to a violent crash, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
Hiker Found Dead in Arizona Park Identified as Irvine Man
A hiker found dead in after he was separated from a group in an Arizona park on a day of triple-digit heat was identified as a 31-year-old man from Irvine. Kyle Matthew Movius became lost on trails in the 1,100-acre SARA Regional Park in Lake Havasu City after he was separated from a group of three other hikers, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.
Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA
A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
Suspect in deadly Dockweiler Beach DUI crash was out on bail for prior DUI, LAPD says
The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a suspected DUI crash near Dockweiler Beach is demanding answers about the suspect, who police say was out on bail for a previous DUI earlier this year.
L.A. Weekly
Kevin Franklin Killed in Fatal Crash on Baseline Road [San Bernardino, CA]
58-Year-Old Man Dies in Go-Cart Accident on Cedar Street. The incident took place around 11:19 a.m., near Cedar Street on August 23rd. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Reports indicate that a go-cart was involved. Upon arrival, authorities transported Franklin to Loma Linda University...
onscene.tv
Firefighters Battle Commercial Fire | Anaheim
08.30.2022 | 12:18 AM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to a working commercial fire with heavy flames and smoke at a commercial building. The fire was held to one unit in the building. A fire investigator has been called to the scene to investigate the cause but as of now the cause of the fire is unknown. The fire took around 15 minutes to knock down. No more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
32-Year-Old Hanna Jocelyn Gomar Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)
The Anaheim Police reported that a multi-vehicle collision occurred early Saturday morning. The officials reported that a woman traveling in a GMC Yukon SUV eastbound in the 700 block of West Katella Avenue rear-ended a Dodge sedan. The crash led the SUV to go off the roadway and collided with a [..]
Huntington Beach police officer fatally strikes pedestrian with patrol vehicle
A 45-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a Huntington Beach Police Department vehicle Saturday morning. The unidentified man was near the intersection of North Pacific Avenue and Broadway at about 5:35 a.m. when he was hit by a HBPD Ford Explorer that was responding to a radio call, the California Highway Patrol […]
3 killed, 2 injured in fiery 2-car Santa Clarita crash
Three people died and two were injured in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita, officials say.
Comments / 1