spotonidaho.com
Southern Idaho weather: Temperatures near 100 for Labor Day weekend (Video)
Heading into the Labor Day weekend, look for temperatures very close to 100 and near daily records. Temps drop back slightly to the mid-upper 90's on Labor Day. For KTVB's full weather forecast, visit...
Crumbl releases new info on Utah cookie wars
Courtesy Crumbl SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) - More information regarding the Utah Cookie Wars surfaced on Tuesday after Crumbl Cookies representatives said they received the go-ahead from their lawyer to share more of the story. Crumbl initially filed a trademark infringement lawsuit...
Palin loses special election for Alaska's only House seat
Mary Peltola, left, and Sarah Palin. | Peltola photo public domain, Palin photo courtesy Gage Skidmore JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska's only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking...
Leroy endorses Labrador for AG, says Labrador will bring back 'solicitor general' position; link to my full story...
Former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy endorsed Raul Labrador for Idaho Attorney General today, saying Labrador has agreed to bring back a "solicitor general" position he established when he held the office. Leroy was elected Idaho Attorney General in 1978...
'Trade up 2 Construction' campaign coming to Spokane (Video)
SPOKANE, Wash. - A new workforce recruitment campaign is coming to Spokane. Locally and across the state, workforce issues are affecting construction projects. The campaign, called "Trade Up 2 Construction," will address the challenges construction companies are facing. Washington construction sites, including those in Spokane, are struggling to find enough staffing for their projects. "Everyone I talked to, every contractor in ...
Missing Wyoming woman found
UPDATE Adelle Marie Columbus has been found, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. Additional details were not released. ORIGINAL STORY ALPINE, Wyoming - Investigators are asking for help in finding a Wyoming woman missing for several weeks. Adelle Marie Columbus,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 22:02. 21:57.
Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor
This is beyond wrong, and we hope the alleged criminal doctor gets what's coming to him. Continue reading...
Spokane Quaranteam and Idaho pilot rally to make terminally ill girl's wish come true (Video)
Spokane Quaranteam's Rick Clark and Idaho pilot Dennis Combs are stepping up to make the girl's final days as comfortable as possible. Read more local news here: KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
Aaron von Ehlinger, former Idaho lawmaker, sentenced to a minimum of eight years in prison (Video)
The former Idaho state representative convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern, Aaron von Ehlinger, was sentenced to at least eight years in prison on Wednesday. Ada County District Judge Michael Reardon told von Ehlinger, "I have to come to the conclusion that your denial demonstrated lack of empathy... I wrote down two words. Victim and hero. You see yourself ...
The Idaho Equation
When I speak to groups across the country and share that Idaho is the fastest growing state and the state with the best economy in the entire nation, people are often shocked. After I finish speaking, I almost always get...
Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape
A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. Aaron von Ehlinger must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon said...
Idaho doctor arrested after police say he inappropriately touched people at his job
A doctor has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching multiple people at his place of work, according to the Boise Police Department and St. Luke's website. Just after 8 ...
