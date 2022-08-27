SPOKANE, Wash. - A new workforce recruitment campaign is coming to Spokane. Locally and across the state, workforce issues are affecting construction projects. The campaign, called "Trade Up 2 Construction," will address the challenges construction companies are facing. Washington construction sites, including those in Spokane, are struggling to find enough staffing for their projects. "Everyone I talked to, every contractor in ...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO