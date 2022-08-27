Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Idaho State Police officer arrested, charged with felony battery domestic violence
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – An Idaho State Police specialist has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was charged with felony battery domestic violence with a traumatic injury. Derek James Emmert, 38, was arrested after he allegedly bruised a woman, according to a criminal complaint filed by the...
Be on lookout for attempted murder suspect, Boise County Sheriff asks
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office is searching for an Idaho man who's wanted on attempted murder and weapons charges. Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, is suspected of first-degree attempted murder and for possession of a firearm as a felon. A $500,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Man charged with arson after fire damages front yard of Boise Bench home
BOISE, Idaho — A man who was suspected of starting a fire at a Boise home was arrested by police Tuesday afternoon. James Lemm was arrested after a preliminary investigation named him as a suspect in a fire that damaged a fence and yard of a home in the area of West State Street and North Clover Drive, on Sunday, Aug. 14.
spotonidaho.com
Former Lewiston Representative von Ehlinger sentenced to 20 years for rape conviction
Former Lewiston state Representative Aaron von Ehlinger was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday, four months after a jury found him guilty of raping a 19-year-old House intern last year. The sentence imposed by Ada County District Court Judge Michael Reardon included a minimum... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Treasure Valley Doctor Accused of Inappropriately Touching Patients
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Boise authorities have arrested a doctor and charged him with two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. According to the Boise Police Department, 68-year-old Stanley Waters was booked Monday into the Ada County Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Boise Police say evidence found during an investigation alleges Waters inappropriately touched multiple people at his place of work, which is listed on St. Luke's Health System website as Americana Orthopaedics in Boise. The clinic is listed as Water's private practice. Boise Police says there could be other victims and have asked people to call 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) if they think they may be a victim.
Southern Idaho Woman Accused of Murdering her Grandfather
A Caldwell woman has been accused of killing her grandfather. Esmeralda Ahumada, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her 81-year-old grandfather Friday inside a residence at 2500 Rawhide Drive in Caldwell. The man’s name and cause of death have not been released. Caldwell...
spotonidaho.com
Former Idaho legislator goes to prison for rape
Attorney Jon Cox, left, speaks with Aaron von Ehlinger as court is recessed after sentencing at the Ada County Courthouse on Aug. 31, 2022. Von Ehlinger, a former Idaho state representative, was convicted earlier this year of raping a legislative intern and was sentenced on Wednesday...
Two arrested on drug, weapons charges after Caldwell SWAT raid
CALDWELL, Idaho — Two people believed to be affiliated with a Mexican drug cartel are in jail on suspicion of drug trafficking and weapons violations following a SWAT Team operation Tuesday in Caldwell. The Caldwell Police and Canyon County Sheriff's Office Special Weapons and Tactics teams served an "extremely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
signalamerican.com
Evidence suggests Fruitland boy’s disappearance ‘Criminal’
The search for a Fruitland boy more than a year after his disappearance continues, the Fruitland Police Department holding a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to update the public on the investigation. Michael “Monkey” Vaughn was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021, in the area...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho doctor arrested after police say he inappropriately touched people at his job
A doctor has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching multiple people at his place of work, according to the Boise Police Department and St. Luke's website. Just after 8 ...
KIVI-TV
Documents: Former Caldwell Police officer wiped data from laptop, cellphone
CALDWELL, Idaho — New court documents filed by federal prosecutors for the upcoming trial of the former Caldwell Police officer allege Joseph Hoadley wiped the data from his department-issued laptop and cellphone before turning them in. The documents state one week after he was indicted for Deprivation of rights...
beckersspine.com
Idaho orthopedic surgeon arrested for alleged misconduct at practice
Orthopedic surgeon Stanley Waters, MD, was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple people at Americana Orthopaedics in Boise, Idaho, Idaho Statesman reported Aug. 29. The allegations stem from two separate reports made in July, the report said. According to Boise police, he allegedly touched "multiple victims." Dr. Waters was booked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho Law Enforcement Captures Mexican Cartel Guns and Drugs
Two Idaho law enforcement agencies, used 'flash bang' and tear gas devices in an early dawn raid against alleged members of the Mexican Drug Cartel. On Tuesday morning, SWAT teams from the Canyon County Sheriff's Office and the Caldwell Police Department served a warrant at a Caldwell residence. No one was hurt serving the high-risk search warrant.
Boise dog owner believes his dog was kidnapped and is being held for ransom
BOISE, Idaho — Most of us remember the joy of getting our first pet, something that Chico McKinney's son Chase remembers vividly after getting his first puppy a month ago. That is until his puppy went missing a short time after. On August 2, Chase's dog got out of...
81-year-old Caldwell man killed by his granddaughter
CALDWELL, Idaho — An Idaho woman was arrested by police after she reportedly shot and killed her grandfather in Caldwell Thursday night. Caldwell Police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest Thursday at 9:36 p.m. Once they arrived at the residence, they found an 81-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. The man was examined by paramedics and declared dead at the scene.
spotonidaho.com
Eagle doctor accused of inappropriate touching at clinic
A 68-year-old Eagle doctor is accused of inappropriately touching multiple victims at his work.Boise Police says officers arrested Dr. Stanley Waters of Eagle o...
Police arrest man wielding hatchet after pursuit
A man wielding a hatchet was arrested following a police chase that involved three police agencies. The police chase began in Nampa and continued into Meridian. The man, 39-year-old Michael Carlson, of Spanaway, Washington, was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony eluding, false imprisonment and resisting and obstructing officers, according to a Nampa Police Department press release. Nampa police made the arrest after being assisted in the pursuit by the...
Altercation at the Western Idaho Fair creates chaotic environment
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho Fair after a fight broke out Friday night, the first in the fair's 125-year history. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), following an argument between two groups near the carnival rides, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the elbow while inside the fairgrounds, and a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
KTVB
7's HERO: Nampa mother celebrates the miracle of her son's survival after snowboarding accident
Gabe Spoolstra is a Marine, stationed in California. A snowboarding crash almost ended his life, but his mom says prayers and community support kept them going.
Comments / 0