BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Boise authorities have arrested a doctor and charged him with two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. According to the Boise Police Department, 68-year-old Stanley Waters was booked Monday into the Ada County Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Boise Police say evidence found during an investigation alleges Waters inappropriately touched multiple people at his place of work, which is listed on St. Luke's Health System website as Americana Orthopaedics in Boise. The clinic is listed as Water's private practice. Boise Police says there could be other victims and have asked people to call 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) if they think they may be a victim.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO