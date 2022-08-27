ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments

98.3 The Snake

Treasure Valley Doctor Accused of Inappropriately Touching Patients

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Boise authorities have arrested a doctor and charged him with two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. According to the Boise Police Department, 68-year-old Stanley Waters was booked Monday into the Ada County Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Boise Police say evidence found during an investigation alleges Waters inappropriately touched multiple people at his place of work, which is listed on St. Luke's Health System website as Americana Orthopaedics in Boise. The clinic is listed as Water's private practice. Boise Police says there could be other victims and have asked people to call 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) if they think they may be a victim.
BOISE, ID
spotonidaho.com

Former Idaho legislator goes to prison for rape

Attorney Jon Cox, left, speaks with Aaron von Ehlinger as court is recessed after sentencing at the Ada County Courthouse on Aug. 31, 2022. Von Ehlinger, a former Idaho state representative, was convicted earlier this year of raping a legislative intern and was sentenced on Wednesday...
IDAHO STATE
signalamerican.com

Evidence suggests Fruitland boy’s disappearance ‘Criminal’

The search for a Fruitland boy more than a year after his disappearance continues, the Fruitland Police Department holding a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to update the public on the investigation.  Michael “Monkey” Vaughn was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021, in the area...
FRUITLAND, ID
beckersspine.com

Idaho orthopedic surgeon arrested for alleged misconduct at practice

Orthopedic surgeon Stanley Waters, MD, was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple people at Americana Orthopaedics in Boise, Idaho, Idaho Statesman reported Aug. 29. The allegations stem from two separate reports made in July, the report said. According to Boise police, he allegedly touched "multiple victims." Dr. Waters was booked...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Law Enforcement Captures Mexican Cartel Guns and Drugs

Two Idaho law enforcement agencies, used 'flash bang' and tear gas devices in an early dawn raid against alleged members of the Mexican Drug Cartel. On Tuesday morning, SWAT teams from the Canyon County Sheriff's Office and the Caldwell Police Department served a warrant at a Caldwell residence. No one was hurt serving the high-risk search warrant.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

81-year-old Caldwell man killed by his granddaughter

CALDWELL, Idaho — An Idaho woman was arrested by police after she reportedly shot and killed her grandfather in Caldwell Thursday night. Caldwell Police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest Thursday at 9:36 p.m. Once they arrived at the residence, they found an 81-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. The man was examined by paramedics and declared dead at the scene.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police arrest man wielding hatchet after pursuit

A man wielding a hatchet was arrested following a police chase that involved three police agencies. The police chase began in Nampa and continued into Meridian. The man, 39-year-old Michael Carlson, of Spanaway, Washington, was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony eluding, false imprisonment and resisting and obstructing officers, according to a Nampa Police Department press release. Nampa police made the arrest after being assisted in the pursuit by the...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Altercation at the Western Idaho Fair creates chaotic environment

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho Fair after a fight broke out Friday night, the first in the fair's 125-year history. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), following an argument between two groups near the carnival rides, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the elbow while inside the fairgrounds, and a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
BOISE, ID

