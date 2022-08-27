ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Beloit firefighters boil corn to support department

By Jack Baudoin
 4 days ago

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline fire department held a fundraiser on Saturday.

The 13th Annual “South Beloit Firefighter’s Association Corn Boil” took place at Viking Lanes, 210 Oak Grove Ave. There was lots of food, live music, a car show and more going on.

It served as a fundraiser for the department and that charities it sponsors throughout the year, like buying presents for less fortunate families around the holidays, and teaching CPR.

“We just try our best and do whatever we can,” said Taylor Ramsey and Theron Williams of the South Beloit Fire Department. “The more that we raise, the more we can do throughout the year.”

The event concluded with a fireworks show at dusk.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

