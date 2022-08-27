ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Overturned, crashed car on Kansas City interstate leaves driver with critical injuries

By Matti Gellman
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

The driver of a Ford F250 suffered critical injuries on Saturday afternoon after their car slid into the concrete dividers of a Kansas City interstate.

Police were called to the car wreck at 12:29 p.m. around Interstate 670 West and Oak, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

When they arrived, officers learned that a Ford F250 traveling west on the interstate at a high speed had struck the back of a Chevrolet Cruze moving in the same direction, Foreman said.

After colliding with the Chevrolet, the Ford began to veer into the concrete barriers, which divided the east and west lanes of the interstate. The impact caused the vehicle to topple onto its roof. The driver was left critically injured.

They were transported to a hospital in stable condition. No one in the Chevrolet was injured.

Police are still investigating the crash, according to Foreman.

