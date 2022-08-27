Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ESPN
The Thompson twins and Overtime Elite's unproven path to the NBA
TIM FULLER WAS one of dozens of scouts filling a Louisville gym in late April 2021 to assess some basketball talent. Among the players on the former Power 5 assistant coach's list: Amen and Ausar Thompson, from unsponsored AAU team Florida Pro HSA, who initially hadn't been on his radar but came recommended by a friend.
NBA・
ESPN
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. will miss opener, could face suspension
LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. will not play in Saturday night's season opener against Miami of Ohio, and coach Mark Stoops expects multiple-game suspensions for the No. 20 Wildcats' rushing leader and other players. Rodriguez pleaded guilty this summer to driving under the influence and other...
ESPN
Ranking the top 25 men's basketball recruits regardless of class: No. 1 vs. No. 1 and NBA comparisons
We evaluate hundreds of men's basketball prospects in each recruiting cycle, and we narrow our rankings to the ESPN 100 for the senior class, ESPN 60 for the junior class and ESPN 25 for sophomores. But how do they compare against each other? After all, there are some juniors who...
ESPN
College football betting nuggets: Trends to watch for in Week 1
Week 1 of the 2022 College Football season kicks off on Thursday night featuring plenty of marquee games that will be played over the Labor Day weekend. Pittsburgh and West Virginia will start the holiday weekend in a battle of former USC signal callers, JT Daniels and the man who replaced him in 2019, Kedon Slovis. Saturday has a full slate of games between top-25 teams, highlighted by the defending champion No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs facing the No. 11 Oregon Ducks in the Chic-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish going up against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.
Comments / 0