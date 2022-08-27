ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Thompson twins and Overtime Elite's unproven path to the NBA

TIM FULLER WAS one of dozens of scouts filling a Louisville gym in late April 2021 to assess some basketball talent. Among the players on the former Power 5 assistant coach's list: Amen and Ausar Thompson, from unsponsored AAU team Florida Pro HSA, who initially hadn't been on his radar but came recommended by a friend.
College football betting nuggets: Trends to watch for in Week 1

Week 1 of the 2022 College Football season kicks off on Thursday night featuring plenty of marquee games that will be played over the Labor Day weekend. Pittsburgh and West Virginia will start the holiday weekend in a battle of former USC signal callers, JT Daniels and the man who replaced him in 2019, Kedon Slovis. Saturday has a full slate of games between top-25 teams, highlighted by the defending champion No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs facing the No. 11 Oregon Ducks in the Chic-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish going up against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.
