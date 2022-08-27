Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man reportedly assaulted and robbed
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a reported robbery after a man was assaulted. LPD said police were sent to the 1000 block of N 44th Street around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday on the report of a robbery. Officers said they talked to the 21-year-old victim who...
klkntv.com
Biker assaulted and robbed by three men on MoPac Trail, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A biker was assaulted and robbed by three men Tuesday morning while riding on the MoPac trail in east Lincoln, police say. Around 9:40 a.m., a 21-year-old man was arriving at McAdams Park near 44th and Y Streets when three unknown men approached him. One...
kfornow.com
Man Jailed For Robbery/Assault Suspected of Having Stolen Items
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 31)–As Lancaster County deputies served a warrant at a garage in southwest Lincoln that’s connected to a 40-year-old man arrested Saturday for a robbery and assault case near Roca, they found some items that may have been taken in other unrelated cases. On Wednesday, Sheriff...
Lincoln police investigating stabbing death of man found in field
LINCOLN, Neb.-The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the area of North 3rd and P Streets. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 2:01 a.m., police were dispatched to an unresponsive male near North 3rd and P Streets. Emergency personnel arrived and found a 60-year-old male deceased in a field northwest of the intersection. The injuries appear to have been caused by a bladed weapon. Multiple interviews are being conducted with persons of interest and witnesses. Crime Scene Investigators continue to process the scene for evidence.
News Channel Nebraska
Gun found during vehicle search in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was cited by Lincoln Police Department after a handgun was found in the vehicle he was driving. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators were traveling in the area of 21st and K Street on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when they saw 23-year-old Stephan Dennis operating a motor vehicle.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man killed near homeless shelter; ‘He was important to us’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning near Third and P Streets. Shortly before 2 a.m., authorities were called to the area, where they found a 60-year-old Lincoln man deceased in a grassy area. The man was killed...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man, 60, killed in field near city's homeless shelter, police say
A 60-year-old Lincoln man was killed early Wednesday morning in an apparent cutting or stabbing in a field between the city's homeless shelter and the nonprofit Community Action Partnership, according to Lincoln Police officials. Officers and medics responded to the field, near Third and P streets behind Community Action, just...
kfornow.com
Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Was Found Near Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 31)–Lincoln Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide case, after a 60-year-old man’s body was found around 2am Wednesday just west of downtown Lincoln. Chief Teresa Ewins said Wednesday morning that officers were sent out to an open field northwest of 3rd and “P”...
1011now.com
Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln last month, has been arrested in Grand Island. Torrien Harris was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department on Tuesday. She failed to return to CCC-L on July 18 from her job assignment in the community.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol traffic stop drug bust
Omaha police believe a burglary suspect now in custody could be tied to more than a million dollars in damages to commercial air conditioning units. There was a gathering Wednesday in the metro to remember lives lost. Nebraska marijuana fight. Updated: 10 hours ago. An update on the ongoing fight...
klkntv.com
Beatrice woman found in ditch after being robbed of $10,000, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 33-year-old Beatrice woman was found in a ditch Saturday after she had been robbed of $10,000, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman told deputies that 40-year-old Thomas Angell and a friend were giving her a ride from Beatrice to Lincoln so she could buy a car, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
klkntv.com
Two injured after loose tire smashes into windshield on I-80 near Gretna
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One loose tire on Interstate 80 sent two people to a local hospital after it smashed into a vehicle’s windshield near Gretna. Around 12:11 p.m., an eastbound Dodge Avenger lost a tire near the Gretna exit. That tire then rolled into oncoming traffic in...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Firefighters Quickly Put Out Apartment Fire
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 31)–Lincoln Firefighters managed to get a fire knocked down and put out in about 10 minutes late Wednesday morning at an apartment building near 14th and “F” Street. LFR Battalion Chief Mark Majors told KFOR News first arriving crews did see smoke and soon...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Monday. Pierce White, 28, of Lincoln was killed in the crash at 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway just after 6:30 p.m., police say. White was heading west on Cornhusker when he was hit...
1011now.com
10/11 NOW investigates motorcycle crashes in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In just a matter of days, there have been two deadly motorcycle crashes on Cornhusker Highway in Lincoln. 10/11 NOW wanted to know if that stretch of street is more dangerous than others and if so, why? While the two crashes happened just a few blocks away, they’re also very different.
kfornow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Body Found Early Wednesday Morning West of Downtown Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS August 31, 2022) The body of an adult male was found early Wednesday morning in the 200 block of P Street. Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka told KFOR NEWS, the man appears to be in his 60’s. Capt. Hubka said, “there are some suspicious circumstances associated with the death.”
1011now.com
After 13 days on the lam, missing pet tortoise found, returns home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As nasty as social media can be, it also has the power to do good. The Carder family, in Lincoln, can attest to that. Their pet tortoise, Cecil, went missing for nearly two weeks, and dozens of people united online to find it. This is a...
News Channel Nebraska
Lost tire hits semi and car, leaves two injured
GRETNA, Neb. -- Authorities in Sarpy County responded to a personal injury crash Wednesday. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said around 12:11 p.m., they and Gretna Fire & Rescue responded to a personal injury accident on Interstate 80, near the Gretna Exit. The Sheriff's Office said it was discovered a...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
