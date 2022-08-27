Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Wildlife rehab center prepares for more outreach with new expansion
RHINELANDER- After 30 years in wildlife rehabilitation, you’d almost think the animals like being treated by Mark Naniot. From mice to bears, to hummingbirds to eagles, Naniot does it all. “Just a ton of different things that we can do," said Naniot. At Wild Instincts in Rhinelander, Naniot cares...
WJFW-TV
Golden Harvest now selling livestock
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Back in June, Golden Harvest of Rhinelander introduced a Chicken coop to their store. But they didn’t initially start it as a way of selling livestock. Instead, it was meant as a way for the owners’ kids to get some life experiences. "It was really...
WJFW-TV
Meals on Wheels volunteer celebrates birthday
RHINELANDER- Vern Lowther started his day with a piece of cake to celebrate his 90th birthday. Then, he set off for a day at work. “I have a lot of experience so I can take any route," said Lowther. "I’m scheduled two days a week but I work mostly four days a week.”
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk Homecoming Game in Jeopardy
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Tomahawk high school homecoming game might be in jeopardy after their opponent, Menominee Indian, dropped out. Menominee Indian high school canceled the majority of their games last week, but left two available: Tomahawk and Northland Pines. They kept those games because their matchup against Tomahawk was the Hatchets' homecoming game and Northland Pines was Menominee Indian's homecoming game.
WJFW-TV
Partnering to share the history of settlers along Clear, Mud, and Stone Lakes
MANITOWISH WATERS, Wis. (WJFW) - The Manitowish Waters Historical Society and the North Lakeland Discovery Center participate in a summer long partnership on the Manitowish chain. On one of their boat tours, they share history with hundreds of visitors on their Clear, Mud, and Stone Lakes tour. “I think it’s...
WJFW-TV
New bus facility will appear in Park Falls in 2023
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WJFW) - "It's been a few years in the works but with our growth down here we needed a place to get our buses out of the weather," said Pat Daoust. BART is a public transportation service that operates in Ashland, Mayfield, Price and Oneida County. Even though the bus system is running smoothly there is an issue in finding a place to store their buses in the winter time. "Right now three of the four buses are stored outside and we are unable to find adequate storage for them," said Pat.
WJFW-TV
Administrative Support Specialist - 3283151
JOB DUTIES: This is a hybrid position and offers the opportunity to work 50% of time remotely and 50% of time in the office. Create and maintain management or department-level schedules, such as calendar management, meetings, travel, conferences, and department activities. Manage incoming and outgoing mail, faxes, and deliveries, as well as photocopying and filing of documents. Work independently and on a team on department projects and serve as a project manager on unique projects as needed. Create and revise department systems and procedures. Create accurate and clear business correspondence. Serve as liaison to Church Mutual departments and customers. Ensure operation of office equipment by meeting preventive maintenance requirements and maintain department office supply inventory. Support the underwriting and risk control departments for maintenance of relevant file information, including, but not limited to document scanning, follow up, and generally ensuring that files are up to date. Work independently and within a team on department projects. Create and revise process and procedures by review of operating practices, recordkeeping systems. Serve as a liaison to other departments and customers. Interact with all levels of the organization personnel. Create accurate and clear business correspondences such as: letters, charts, tables, graphs, meeting minutes, or other business-related items. Establish and maintain departmental vendor relationships as needed. Maintain departmental supplies inventory by checking stock to determine inventory level, anticipating needed supplies, placing, and expediting orders for supplies, and verification of receipt of supplies. Ensure operation of office equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements, calling for repairs, maintaining equipment inventories, evaluating new equipment and techniques. Responsible for sorting incoming mail, faxes, and deliveries for distribution in the department. Prepare and send outgoing faxes, mail, and packages, and photocopy and file documents as needed.
WJFW-TV
Corrections Officer - Sheriff's Office - 3284555
JOB DUTIES: Oneida County is accepting applications to fill vacancies for full-time Corrections Officers with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Position includes an excellent benefit package including enrollment in the Wisconsin Retirement System, health, dental and vision insurance, short-term disability coverage and generous PTO (Paid Time Off) with the ability to carry over unused PTO hours into future years.
WJFW-TV
Health expert gives tips on how to deal with mental health
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - I would definitely say we are in a mental health pandemic," said Heidi Pritzl. MHA also known as Mental Health America says nearly 1 in 5 American adults have a diagnosable mental health condition. "Mental Health is about our brain and the way we think about things. so really the practice that we do in therapy are cogitate behavioral or dialectical behavioral therapy," said Heidi.
WJFW-TV
One person injured after a bus crash in Wausau
WAUSAU (WJFW) - One person is injured after a bus crash Tuesday in Wausau. The crash involved a Wausau bus and a tractor-trailer on Sherman St. in Wausau. According to the Wausau Pilot and Review witnesses say the bus was heading east on Sherman St. and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer near an intersection.
WJFW-TV
Human Resource Manager - 3283979
JOB DUTIES: Provide professional expertise in Human Resources in order to provide, personnel administration and employee relations, compliance with Head Start Program Performance Standards and Federal and State Law. QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's Degree Required. Requires thorough knowledge of general office/administrative practices, strong computer skills as well as communication skills both written...
WJFW-TV
Major road project to be completed before fall ride
TOMAHAWK - The city of Tomahawk is one step closer to completing a major road construction project before its annual fall ride. Tomahawk is planning on paving West Somo Avenue on Friday. Over the summer the city replaced water main and storm drains from South Tomahawk Avenue to West Somo...
