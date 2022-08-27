Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida CemeteryEvie M.Eustis, FL
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Meet Asha, a woman who holds the record for having the longest hair in the worldKath LeeFlorida State
Is this Walmart in Leesburg, Florida really haunted?Evie M.Leesburg, FL
Related
City council approves 312-unit apartment complex at SE 25th Ave and Maricamp Road
A new 312-unit apartment complex was approved by the Ocala City Council in a nearly 6.5 hour-long meeting held Aug. 16. Public opposition to the apartments included concerns about crime, traffic access for both SE 25th Avenue and Maricamp Road (CR 464) and the question of improper notice of the meeting to neighboring residents as required by state statute.
villages-news.com
District Office releases information on trash pick over Labor Day holiday
The District Office has released information about trash pick over the Labor Day holiday. Community Development Districts 1 – 11 — If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 5.
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala seeking company to lease, operate cafe inside Mary Sue Rich Community Center
The City of Ocala is looking for a qualified company to lease and operate a 185 square-foot cafe inside the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, which is currently under construction. The request for proposals is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and...
villages-news.com
Two cars involved in crash on Morse Boulevard
Two cars were involved in a crash Wednesday evening on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. Witnesses said a red Hyundai at 5:45 p.m. was northbound on Morse Boulevard when a copper-colored four-door sedan attempted a left turn into the Village of Hacienda West. After the cars collided, the red Hyundai was forced onto San Fernando Drive, which also serves as the exit for the Village of Hacienda West. It caused a disruption in the flow out of Hacienda West.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man with marijuana arrested despite having valid medical use card
A Lady Lake man with marijuana was arrested despite having a valid medical use card. Cydrick Akeem Brockington, 37, was at the wheel of a beige Hyundai Azera shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at Huey Street when an officer noticed the license plate on the vehicle was expired, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
villages-news.com
Red-Shouldered Hawk In The Wind At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
This red-shouldered hawk was clinging to a branch in the wind at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Man riding on lawnmower on roadway arrested by Lady Lake police
A man riding on a lawnmower on a roadway was arrested by Lady Lake police. Kenneth John Tracy, 40, was riding on the lawnmower at 9:35 p.m. Friday on Summit Avenue in the area of Mark Avenue when a Lady Lake police officer spotted him and conducted a traffic stop.
‘I’m tired of crying’: Local woman battles new-home builder over 30% price increase
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County woman claims a builder raised the price of her new home by over 30% a year after signing the contract, and she’s been trying to get her home built for nearly two years. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Sleeping driver arrested after backing up traffic at busy CVS intersection
A sleeping driver was arrested after backing up traffic at a busy intersection where a CVS Pharmacy is located. Jimmy Ryan Lain, 40, of Summerfield, was sleeping at the wheel of a silver Ford Flex at 1:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His vehicle was at a green light and not moving. The light cycled back to red, apparently angering the drivers behind them who were “beeping their horn at him,” the report said. A trooper roused Lain and instructed him to pull into the parking lot of the nearby CVS.
villages-news.com
Driver who hit bicyclist near Fenney jailed after caught back behind wheel
A woman who lost her driver’s license in 2020 after hitting a bicyclist near the Village of Fenney was arrested when she was caught back behind the wheel of a car. Constance Marie Perkins, 36, of Ocala, was driving a brown GMC Sierra pickup at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on East Warm Springs Avenue near Mulberry Street in Coleman when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered it had expired. During a traffic stop, Perkins presented the deputy with a Florida identification card and admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license. A check revealed Perkins’ driver’s license had been canceled indefinitely as of 2020.
villages-news.com
Fifth wheel travel trailer burns in wee hours at home in Summerfield
A fifth wheel travel trailer caught fire and burned in the wee hours Sunday morning at a home in Summerfield. Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched at 12:55 a.m. to a residential structure fire in the 5000 block of SE 140th St. in Summerfield. The 911 caller reported that a mobile home at the back of their property was on fire, it was unknown if everyone was able to get out.
ocala-news.com
Two-vehicle crash on SW 60th Street Road sends one driver to hospital
One driver was hospitalized on Monday evening following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on SW 60th Street Road in Ocala. On Monday, August 29, shortly before 8:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 5000 block of SW 60th Street Road due to reports of a vehicle accident with possible entrapment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Wildwood flushes 175 fire hydrants in effort to clear up discolored water
Wildwood utilities employees flushed 175 fire hydrants last weekend to clear excess iron from the fresh water system, which was coloring the water yellow for some residents. Officials said any resident still experiencing discolored water should call 352-330-1336 between 7:30 am and 5 p.m. so a technician can be sent to investigate.
villages-news.com
Margaret Louise Hatcher
On August 25, 2022, Margaret Louise Hatcher, 91 of Summerfield, Florida got her wings and went to heaven. She now resides among the clouds with her husband, Chief-Edward B. Hatcher Sr, father and mother, Oliver and Margaret Byrne, sisters, Janice Saputo, Franny Byrne, brother, Butch Byrne, and many other cherished family members.
click orlando
Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
villages-news.com
Villager to lose driver’s license after crash at Lake Sumter Landing
A 63-year-old Villager will lose her driver’s license after a traffic crash at Lake Sumter Landing. Claire Louise Vandenberghe of the Village of Caroline pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
villages-news.com
Villager who admitted to sipping champagne arrested after suspected of driving impaired
A Villager who admitted to sipping champagne was arrested after she was suspected of driving impaired. Elena Dhabuwala, 63, of the Village of Osceola Hills, was driving a white Acura SUV at 9:43 p.m. Monday in the area of County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road when she was caught on radar traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She turned onto Rolling Acres Road and nearly hit “numerous mailboxes,” the report said.
villages-news.com
Jeffry L. Mills
Jeffry L. Mills, 73, of the The Villages, FL died Sunday, August 14, 2022. He was born October 29, 1948 in Windber, PA, a son of the late Robert E. and Elizabeth (Prosser) Mills. He is survived by his sister Susan (Mills) and Paul Hess, and nephew Jeffrey P. Hess.
New Five Guys Location To Open in Clermont
The national burger franchise expands its Central Florida footprint
usatales.com
10 Amazing Restaurants At Ormond Beach That You Must Definitely Visit!
Ormond Beach is located in Florida. As we all know, Ormond Beach is a terrific beach filled with parks, gardens, and historical and cultural landmarks. It is undeniably one of the exceptional holiday destinations. However, Ormond Beach is not only about the beaches, there are so many amazing restaurants with different cuisines all over Ormond Beach. Here are some of the exceptional restaurants to check out in Ormond Beach. The taste, price, and dining options are considered for this list.
Comments / 6