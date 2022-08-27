Midnight Diner has been a staple in Charlotte for decades. When the news was released, everyone wanted to know about the new location. It’s now been revealed. Midnight Diner is going to be moving across from the Spectrum Center. It’s going to be one amazing location. I would think this location would be a lot busier than the current one as the uptown foot traffic would increase.

