Stanly News & Press
Noted Christian radio personality, Oakboro native returns, shares Bible study
Dr. Joy Greene has taught pharmacy students at several institutions of higher learning, but this past Saturday morning the Oakboro native returned home with lessons for ladies in the community. As part of her Joytime Ministries, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, Greene presented an hour-long Bible study to a...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Music, tours and more at Dove House celebration
All are invited to join in an afternoon of fun to celebrate 20 years of the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, 2407 Simonton Road, Statesville. Scheduled for Sept. 17, the event will begin at noon and continue until 3 p.m. and will feature an afternoon of music and entertainment by The Buffu’gees, street performers and dance groups.
WXII 12
Wilkes County pastor remembered as dedicated father with joyful spirit
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — The community in Wilkes County is mourning the loss of Grace Baptist Church Pastor Ryan Marlow over the weekend after nearly two weeks in the hospital. He's remembered as a man who dedicated his life to being there for others. "He was such a good...
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Survivor: Charlotte mom and daughter diagnosed two days apart
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This mom and daughter in Charlotte are 53 years old and 20 years old, respectively – and are both fighting breast cancer at the same time. Ashley Samuelson, the mom, participated in our Pink Cupcake Walk on #TeamMolly last year. She said she had no idea what was to come in her own personal life.
WXII 12
"I don't want to have false hope," wife says Wilkes County pastor who died is now alive
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor emulated the story of his religion this week when his death certificate was supposedly redacted three days after he was declared dead. "I just wanted to give a quick unexpected update here," Megan Marlow began on a Facebook live, Wednesday evening.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Red Dirt Revival takes stage at Friday After 5 in Downtown Statesville
Labor Day weekend in Downtown Statesville will be kicked off with music for all ages from Red Dirt Revival. The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series will be held Friday. Red Dirt Revival is a country band based out of Alamance County. They are highly regarded in the...
‘Bar Rescue’ filming underway at NC bar and grill
HICKORY, N.C. (WGHP) — Filming for the reality show “Bar Rescue” is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record. The Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill in Hickory, located on U.S. Highway 70 SW, confirmed on Tuesday that the bar will be featured on the show. “Bar Rescue’s” Jon Taffer offers tips […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Movie Tickets Will Be $3 On September 3rd At Cinemark Theaters To Celebrate National Movie Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cinemark is celebrating National Movie Day on September 3rd by having $3 movies, $3 drinks, $3 candy, and $3 popcorn. Tickets for all movies and all formats, including Cinemark XD, IMAX, D-BOX, and 3D are just $3 on September 3rd (not including taxes and fees). Moviegoers will be able to catch captivating films made for the big screen, including the re-release of the record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home, cult-classic Jaws in IMAX and 3D, Elvis, Jurassic World Dominion, and more.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pastor pushing for change after grandson died of overdose
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A pastor is trying to bring change after his grandson died of an overdose. Bridge to Recovery addiction treatment center lined its lawn with purple flags to symbolize the victims who have died from overdose in North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Department of...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mitchell’s BLET program kicks off a ‘Spirit Run’ tradition
Mitchell Community College’s summer Basic Law Enforcement Training students participated in a new tradition Monday — the BLET Spirit Run — in which they and two instructors ran a route from the school’s Mooresville campus to the Government Center and then to Mooresville Town Hall. The...
restaurantclicks.com
Charlotte Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city known for its Southern hospitality and, with that, its delicious food. And when it comes to soul food, Charlotte definitely does not disappoint. Soul food originates back to the days of slavery when African Americans would make do with whatever scraps they could get.
WBTV
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A restaurant that’s been serving the Hickory community for three-quarters of a century will be closing its doors this weekend. The Snack Bar has become an icon in the community serving thousands and bringing in customers from all over the Foothills for good food and good fellowship. Sadly, the reason for the closure is one that’s all-too-common in the closing era of the pandemic.
Story of North Carolina woman ‘adopted’ at 43 is now a movie
The original classified ad, first published in The Charlotte Observer on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2005, was simple. Though Jenna's plea had a more complex motivation.
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this cafe in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
The New Location For Midnight Diner Revealed
Midnight Diner has been a staple in Charlotte for decades. When the news was released, everyone wanted to know about the new location. It’s now been revealed. Midnight Diner is going to be moving across from the Spectrum Center. It’s going to be one amazing location. I would think this location would be a lot busier than the current one as the uptown foot traffic would increase.
Workers across area say ‘quiet firing’ has been happening for decades
Quiet quitting refers to workers who are no longer out in extra work at the office. Since the term has gone viral on social media, another word is making the wounds: Quiet firing.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol meets with local educators
On Aug. 20 at the Iredell Composite Squadron’s hangar in Statesville, 1st Lt. Dave Leach, aerospace education officer; 1st Lt. William Brown, recruiting and retention officer; and SM Susan Seiler, public affairs officer, hosted an aerospace education member information meeting to share the resources that Civil Air Patrol has to offer teachers.
charlotteonthecheap.com
NC Bradford Pear Bounty program: Remove a Bradford Pear Tree and get a free native tree
Do you have a Bradford Pear Tree on your property? You could get a free native tree from the NC Bradford Pear Bounty program if you cut down the Bradford Pear. The Bradford Pear Bounty is a collaborative program between NC State Extension, NC Urban Forest Council, NC Forest Service and NC Wildlife Federation.
WXII 12
Fire at historic North Wilkesboro building
WILKESBORO, N.C. — North Wilkesboro Fire Department responded to a large building fire Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning at a building in downtown North Wilkesboro. Officials with the North Wilkesboro Fire Department confirmed it was a two-alarm fire at the old Holland Clothing building. According to the North Wilkesboro Fire Department, the fire happened a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 1
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (7) updates to this series since Updated 10 min ago.
