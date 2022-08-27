ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Stanly News & Press

Noted Christian radio personality, Oakboro native returns, shares Bible study

Dr. Joy Greene has taught pharmacy students at several institutions of higher learning, but this past Saturday morning the Oakboro native returned home with lessons for ladies in the community. As part of her Joytime Ministries, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, Greene presented an hour-long Bible study to a...
OAKBORO, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Music, tours and more at Dove House celebration

All are invited to join in an afternoon of fun to celebrate 20 years of the Dove House Children's Advocacy Center, 2407 Simonton Road, Statesville. Scheduled for Sept. 17, the event will begin at noon and continue until 3 p.m. and will feature an afternoon of music and entertainment by The Buffu'gees, street performers and dance groups.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Red Dirt Revival takes stage at Friday After 5 in Downtown Statesville

Labor Day weekend in Downtown Statesville will be kicked off with music for all ages from Red Dirt Revival. The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series will be held Friday. Red Dirt Revival is a country band based out of Alamance County. They are highly regarded in the...
STATESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

'Bar Rescue' filming underway at NC bar and grill

HICKORY, N.C. (WGHP) — Filming for the reality show "Bar Rescue" is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record. The Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill in Hickory, located on U.S. Highway 70 SW, confirmed on Tuesday that the bar will be featured on the show. "Bar Rescue's" Jon Taffer offers tips […]
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Movie Tickets Will Be $3 On September 3rd At Cinemark Theaters To Celebrate National Movie Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cinemark is celebrating National Movie Day on September 3rd by having $3 movies, $3 drinks, $3 candy, and $3 popcorn. Tickets for all movies and all formats, including Cinemark XD, IMAX, D-BOX, and 3D are just $3 on September 3rd (not including taxes and fees). Moviegoers will be able to catch captivating films made for the big screen, including the re-release of the record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home, cult-classic Jaws in IMAX and 3D, Elvis, Jurassic World Dominion, and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pastor pushing for change after grandson died of overdose

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A pastor is trying to bring change after his grandson died of an overdose. Bridge to Recovery addiction treatment center lined its lawn with purple flags to symbolize the victims who have died from overdose in North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Department of...
UNION COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Mitchell's BLET program kicks off a 'Spirit Run' tradition

Mitchell Community College's summer Basic Law Enforcement Training students participated in a new tradition Monday — the BLET Spirit Run — in which they and two instructors ran a route from the school's Mooresville campus to the Government Center and then to Mooresville Town Hall. The...
MOORESVILLE, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Charlotte Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit

Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city known for its Southern hospitality and, with that, its delicious food. And when it comes to soul food, Charlotte definitely does not disappoint. Soul food originates back to the days of slavery when African Americans would make do with whatever scraps they could get.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A restaurant that's been serving the Hickory community for three-quarters of a century will be closing its doors this weekend. The Snack Bar has become an icon in the community serving thousands and bringing in customers from all over the Foothills for good food and good fellowship. Sadly, the reason for the closure is one that's all-too-common in the closing era of the pandemic.
HICKORY, NC
kiss951.com

The New Location For Midnight Diner Revealed

Midnight Diner has been a staple in Charlotte for decades. When the news was released, everyone wanted to know about the new location. It's now been revealed. Midnight Diner is going to be moving across from the Spectrum Center. It's going to be one amazing location. I would think this location would be a lot busier than the current one as the uptown foot traffic would increase.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol meets with local educators

On Aug. 20 at the Iredell Composite Squadron's hangar in Statesville, 1st Lt. Dave Leach, aerospace education officer; 1st Lt. William Brown, recruiting and retention officer; and SM Susan Seiler, public affairs officer, hosted an aerospace education member information meeting to share the resources that Civil Air Patrol has to offer teachers.
STATESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Fire at historic North Wilkesboro building

WILKESBORO, N.C. — North Wilkesboro Fire Department responded to a large building fire Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning at a building in downtown North Wilkesboro. Officials with the North Wilkesboro Fire Department confirmed it was a two-alarm fire at the old Holland Clothing building. According to the North Wilkesboro Fire Department, the fire happened a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC

