The 15 best places for crab cakes In New Jersey

It started in Maryland when I was in my 20s. I had my first crab cake at a place called Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City, Maryland. That was all it took. That state is known for its crab cakes and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad one anywhere in that state. Well, like most great things, when they get to New Jersey we tend to make them better.
21 things that happened at my overwhelming 1st N.J. diner visit

Since moving to New Jersey three months ago, I’ve been asked this question time and again by my newly adopted New Jersey brethren. Back in Alabama, where I spent the last 33 years, there were luncheonettes and the like, but very few establishments folks around here would consider a diner. And where I grew up in Syria, such a place — offering just about every food item known to man — was a very foreign concept.
Ouch! Rare stinging jellyfish invades the Jersey Shore

If you are headed to the Jersey Shore this weekend, beware of another danger lurking in the waters just off our coast. The rare mauve stinger jellyfish has shown up in large numbers, and they pack a painful sting. Unlike other jellyfish, this species has stinger cells all over its...
New Jersey ranks near the lowest of all states for this …

We may be at or near the bottom of the list of states for things like business-friendly climates or affordable tax rates, but this one, many people might actually like. New Jersey is famously anti-gun. Not only the government, but most of the population will clutch their pearls if you tell them that you own a firearm.
NJ lags behind most nearby states in innovation

A new report that examines New Jersey’s innovation economy and compares it to other states in the region finds the Garden State is near the bottom of the pack. But the state is taking some positive steps which could improve its future standing. The New Jersey Business and Industry...
Pumpkin Spice Season In New Jersey Has Gone Over The Top

Even the biggest summer lovers in New Jersey have to realize that the days of crying that it's too early for pumpkin spice are quickly disappearing. You can make an argument up to and including Labor Day that it's too early for pumpkin spice anything but after this weekend, all bets are off.
