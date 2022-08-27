ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico Heart Walk helping combat heart disease

By Scott Brown
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The American Heart Association was in the Duke City Saturday for the New Mexico Heart Walk. The walk started at the Mesa del Sol Aperture Center around 9:00 a.m.

The group was raising money to help New Mexicans lower their blood pressure and reduce the chances of stroke. Heart disease is the number one cause of death in New Mexico; a stroke is number five.

The American Heart Association says there are some easy steps you can take to keep your heart and brain healthy. “Try to lead the most healthy lifestyle that you can,” said Sherri Wells with the AMA of New Mexico. “To listen to your body, to get yourself checked out. You know, we know ourselves better than anyone else.”

The American Heart Association had a goal of raising $120,000 at Saturday’s event.

