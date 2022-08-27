ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

247Sports

PODCAST: Georgia Insider Jordan D. Hill previews Ducks vs Dawgs

The No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks are going to kick off their 2022 football season - the first year under head coach Dan Lanning as head coach - against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. With the game being played in Atlanta and all the eyes of the country watching this huge game play out, DuckTerritory.com had Georgia insider and beat reporter Jordan D. Hill of Dawgs247 on the podcast to preview this big matchup and get a better feeling for what could play out on Saturday.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Georgia football: Learning more about Oregon from Ducks insider Erik Skopil

The countdown to Georgia’s 2022 season is almost over. The Bulldogs stand two days away from beginning a new campaign with a 3:30 p.m. ET showdown with No. 11 Oregon. It’s a historic meeting of sorts between the Bulldogs and Ducks, who haven’t faced each other since 1977. As Georgia fans love to be reminded, the Bulldogs are coming off an unforgettable 2021 season during which they won their first national championship since 1980; Oregon, meanwhile, went 10-4 last fall, won the PAC-12 North division and finished the season ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press poll.
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Oregon State-Boise State Football Game: SOLD OUT

CORVALLIS, Ore. – This Saturday's Oregon State-Boise football game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Reser Stadium, is officially a sellout. Fans can visit stubhub.com to purchase tickets. The season opener for both teams will be televised nationally on ESPN. Beaver Block Party, the one stop free tailgate zone, located...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'

The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality

WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

S. Oregon Coast's Bandon Cranberry Festival Kicks Up a Colorful Storm of Taste, Music, Fun

(Bandon, Oregon) – One heckuva party will be happening shortly on the southern Oregon coast, as the 76th Annual Bandon Cranberry Festival hits the lovely little town, with lots of the red morsels and a tradition that's closing in on a century. The Bandon Chamber of Commerce puts together the big event every year, and this one takes place on September 9-11, with most events located in Bandon City Park. (Photo courtesy Bandon Visitors Center)
BANDON, OR
Lebanon-Express

Heat advisory issued for Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon

Mid-Willamette Valley residents are at risk for heat exhaustion and stroke through Tuesday evening, Aug. 30 while temperatures climb toward 95 degrees. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Tuesday afternoon calling for high temperatures of 95 to 100 for the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge. Albany and...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Moments leading to fatal Scio plane crash described in official report

SCIO, Ore. -- A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board has shed light on a plane crash that occurred on August 21 near Scio. The crash killed the pilot and left a passenger with injuries that later proved fatal. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on Sunday,...
SCIO, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 99E Fatal, Lane Co., Aug. 29

On August 27, 2022 at approximately 1:15AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 32. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Dodge Charger, operated by Randal Hahn Jr. (41) of Eugene, crossed over the northbound lane and exited the roadway striking a utility pole. Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor. Hahn sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 4 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Junction City Fire Department and ODOT.
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Fatal Wreck Saturday; State of Emergency; 25K for Pioneer Museum

A Saturday morning wreck on Highway 126 claimed the life of a Florence Man. 39 year old Chad Colborn failed to negotiate a corner near milepost 29 when his Chevy Colorado left the roadway and struck a tree. The accident happened early, around 6:15 in the morning. another passenger in the vehicle Skeyla Wardrobe, 26, of Mapleton was transported via air ambulance with critical injuries. There were two other passengers 34 year old Shane Sprinkly and 24 year old Jaydon Woodruff of Eugene, both were transported with non-life threatening injuries. The accident caused a closure of highway 126 for about 5 hours while the crash was investigated. Oregon State Police were assisted by West Lane Fire, Central Lane Fire and Rescue, Lane County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
FLORENCE, OR
KXL

2 Dead, 1 Wounded In Salem Shootings

SALEM, Ore. — Three shootings between Friday night and Sunday night took the life of two people and injured another in what police call an “unusual” weekend of violence. A man was shot when police say he forced his way into the residence of a former domestic partner and was shot by a resident of the home on Lone Oak Road SE about 11:00pm on Friday. He died on the way to a hospital.
SALEM, OR
