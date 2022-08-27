Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal landsPolarbearOregon State
Port of Alsea Terminates Shop Lease With Shrimp DaddyOregon Coast Breaking NewsAlsea, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Murder and Kidnapping in Sweet Home in “Find Her”The Fiction AddictionSweet Home, OR
Related
Dam Podcast: Previewing Oregon State vs Boise State with Jordan Kaye
This episode of the Dam Podcast airs live on Thursday, September 1st at 3:00 pm PT. BeaverBlitz staffers Angie Machado and Carter Bahns are back behind the microphone and camera for another episode of the Dam Podcast, streaming live on YouTube and any time on your favorite podcast app. On...
PODCAST: Georgia Insider Jordan D. Hill previews Ducks vs Dawgs
The No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks are going to kick off their 2022 football season - the first year under head coach Dan Lanning as head coach - against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. With the game being played in Atlanta and all the eyes of the country watching this huge game play out, DuckTerritory.com had Georgia insider and beat reporter Jordan D. Hill of Dawgs247 on the podcast to preview this big matchup and get a better feeling for what could play out on Saturday.
Georgia football: Learning more about Oregon from Ducks insider Erik Skopil
The countdown to Georgia’s 2022 season is almost over. The Bulldogs stand two days away from beginning a new campaign with a 3:30 p.m. ET showdown with No. 11 Oregon. It’s a historic meeting of sorts between the Bulldogs and Ducks, who haven’t faced each other since 1977. As Georgia fans love to be reminded, the Bulldogs are coming off an unforgettable 2021 season during which they won their first national championship since 1980; Oregon, meanwhile, went 10-4 last fall, won the PAC-12 North division and finished the season ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press poll.
How to Watch: No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia in Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic
The No. 11 Oregon Ducks kickoff their 2022 college football season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic against reigning National Champion No. 3 Georgia on Saturday night in Atlanta. Saturday's game will be the first look for Oregon under new head coach Dan Lanning, who will face off against his previous team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What They’re Saying: Boise State head coach Andy Avalos on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State is set to open its 2022 season on Saturday when it hosts Boise...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State-Boise State Football Game: SOLD OUT
CORVALLIS, Ore. – This Saturday's Oregon State-Boise football game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Reser Stadium, is officially a sellout. Fans can visit stubhub.com to purchase tickets. The season opener for both teams will be televised nationally on ESPN. Beaver Block Party, the one stop free tailgate zone, located...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman understands what new Oregon coach Dan Lanning will be dealing with Saturday
No. 11 (AP) Oregon faces No. 3 Georgia on Saturday in one of the biggest games of the week. New Ducks head coach Dan Lanning helped lead the Bulldogs to a national championship a year ago as Georgia’s defensive coordinator. He will now be tasked with facing his old team.
Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'
The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
beachconnection.net
S. Oregon Coast's Bandon Cranberry Festival Kicks Up a Colorful Storm of Taste, Music, Fun
(Bandon, Oregon) – One heckuva party will be happening shortly on the southern Oregon coast, as the 76th Annual Bandon Cranberry Festival hits the lovely little town, with lots of the red morsels and a tradition that's closing in on a century. The Bandon Chamber of Commerce puts together the big event every year, and this one takes place on September 9-11, with most events located in Bandon City Park. (Photo courtesy Bandon Visitors Center)
Child missing from Cottage Grove, presumed in danger
Officials are asking for help in locating a missing child who is believed to be endangered.
Lebanon-Express
Heat advisory issued for Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon
Mid-Willamette Valley residents are at risk for heat exhaustion and stroke through Tuesday evening, Aug. 30 while temperatures climb toward 95 degrees. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Tuesday afternoon calling for high temperatures of 95 to 100 for the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge. Albany and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregon State Police searching for alleged fatal hit-run suspect
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on I-5 Southbound.
Herald and News
Police seize 11K pot plants, find 57 greenhouses, stolen cars, ATVs, guns in Oregon raids
Oregon police seized more than 11,000 marijuana plants as well as guns and allegedly stolen vehicles at ATV after raiding two locations in Woodburn south of Portland. The Oregon State Police and regional law enforcement task forces raided the properties Friday, Aug. 26.
kezi.com
Moments leading to fatal Scio plane crash described in official report
SCIO, Ore. -- A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board has shed light on a plane crash that occurred on August 21 near Scio. The crash killed the pilot and left a passenger with injuries that later proved fatal. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on Sunday,...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Lane Co., Aug. 29
On August 27, 2022 at approximately 1:15AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 32. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Dodge Charger, operated by Randal Hahn Jr. (41) of Eugene, crossed over the northbound lane and exited the roadway striking a utility pole. Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor. Hahn sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 4 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Junction City Fire Department and ODOT.
kcfmradio.com
Fatal Wreck Saturday; State of Emergency; 25K for Pioneer Museum
A Saturday morning wreck on Highway 126 claimed the life of a Florence Man. 39 year old Chad Colborn failed to negotiate a corner near milepost 29 when his Chevy Colorado left the roadway and struck a tree. The accident happened early, around 6:15 in the morning. another passenger in the vehicle Skeyla Wardrobe, 26, of Mapleton was transported via air ambulance with critical injuries. There were two other passengers 34 year old Shane Sprinkly and 24 year old Jaydon Woodruff of Eugene, both were transported with non-life threatening injuries. The accident caused a closure of highway 126 for about 5 hours while the crash was investigated. Oregon State Police were assisted by West Lane Fire, Central Lane Fire and Rescue, Lane County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
Oregon State Police identify McMinnville officer who fatally shot possibly suicidal man
The Oregon State Police on Monday publicly identified the McMinnville police officer who fatally shot a man last week. Justin Schwartz has been an officer with the McMinnville Police Department for five years, the state police said. He began his law-enforcement career in 2009 with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.
2 airlifted, another hospitalized after Hwy 22E crash
Two drivers were airlifted and a passenger was taken by ambulance to hospitals following a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 22E in Marion County, authorities said.
KXL
2 Dead, 1 Wounded In Salem Shootings
SALEM, Ore. — Three shootings between Friday night and Sunday night took the life of two people and injured another in what police call an “unusual” weekend of violence. A man was shot when police say he forced his way into the residence of a former domestic partner and was shot by a resident of the home on Lone Oak Road SE about 11:00pm on Friday. He died on the way to a hospital.
247Sports
47K+
Followers
366K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0