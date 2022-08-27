The countdown to Georgia’s 2022 season is almost over. The Bulldogs stand two days away from beginning a new campaign with a 3:30 p.m. ET showdown with No. 11 Oregon. It’s a historic meeting of sorts between the Bulldogs and Ducks, who haven’t faced each other since 1977. As Georgia fans love to be reminded, the Bulldogs are coming off an unforgettable 2021 season during which they won their first national championship since 1980; Oregon, meanwhile, went 10-4 last fall, won the PAC-12 North division and finished the season ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press poll.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO