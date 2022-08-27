Read full article on original website
Chicago family robbed and attacked by group of teens near train station
A Chicago family was robbed and attacked near a CTA station on the city's South Side on Monday. Police say that the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. when a family including a mother, 43, a daughter, 23, and godson, 18 were walking in the area of the 95th Street Red Line Station, according to FOX 32.
Carjacking team accidentally left one gunman behind as cops moved in, prosecutors say
The age-old adage “leave no man behind” apparently does not apply to Chicago’s carjacking squads. Prosecutors on Wednesday said Chicago police officers rolled upon an armed hijacking in progress early Tuesday and the carjacking team sped away in two hijacked vehicles. Well, most of the carjacking team...
Chicago shooting in West Garfield Park liquor store kills 1, CPD says
Chicago police said a man has died after a shooting at a liquor store in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon.
2 teens accused of whirlwind carjacking spree in Chicago
Chicago Police say they’ve arrested two teenagers accused in more than a dozen carjackings — nine of them crammed into a period of just over 28 hours.
Chicago man fired shots at man during road rage incident on expressway: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of being involved in a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident Monday. Jalynn L, Powell, 21, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding. At about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Illinois State Police District Chicago Troopers responded...
Chicago police issues alert of recent armed robberies in River North, West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of armed robberies that happened in the River North and West Loop neighborhoods during the month of August.Police said in each incident, the offenders approach the victims on the street, produce handguns, and announced a robbery.The offenders order the victims to give up their personal property before fleeing in a dark-colored 4-door sedan. Incident times and locations:· 0-100 block of West Hubbard Street, Monday, August 22, 2022, in the morning hours.· 0-100 block of East Illinois Street, Monday, August 29, 2022, in the evening hours.· 400 block of North Wells Street, Monday,...
Man, 59, critically wounded in East Chatham shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the East Chatham neighborhood Wednesday just before noon. The shooting happened in the 7900 block of South Maryland around 11:45 a.m. Police said the 59-year-old victim was outside when he heard shots and felt pain. He...
Chicago Mother, daughter attacked by mob outside CTA station
A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon.
Suspects carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Grand Crossing residents about two carjackings that occurred Tuesday. In each incident, two to three male offenders approached a victim, who was standing just outside their vehicle. The offenders displayed a handgun and then demanded the victim's vehicle, police said. The offenders then entered...
2 shot, wounded during argument in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are wounded following a shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday morning. The shooting happened in the 6800 block of South Campbell around 8:38 a.m. Chicago police said two victims, a 27-year-old man, and an unaged male, were in an argument with a known...
Mob of teens robbed, violently attacked Chicago woman and her family outside CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon. At about 5:30 p.m., a mother, 43, her daughter, 23, and her godson, 18, were walking near the 95th Street Red Line Station.
17-year-old charged with 11 armed carjackings; 9 in one day
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with 11 counts of armed vehicular hijacking, including nine in the same day. Police said the boy, whose name was not given due to being a minor, was arrested by members of CPD’s carjacking task force Tuesday in the 6500 block of Rockwell. He is one suspect […]
Man fatally shot at gas station on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing […]
59-year-old man shot in neck on Chicago's South Side, in critical condition
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning. The victim was outside in the 7900 block of South Maryland Avenue around 11:45 a.m. when he was hit in his neck and his left shoulder, Chicago police say.
Pilsen man charged with reckless conduct after blocking CTA Red Line exit while armed
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Pilsen man was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless conduct after causing a disturbance at a CTA Red Line station in South Loop. Nehemiah Knox was seen by police blocking access to the entrance/exit of a CTA Red Line station near East...
Man, 23, shot in Chicago gangway
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 23-year-old was in a gangway between two buildings around 8:50 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue when a gunman started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. He was shot once in...
Man charged in connection with 'road rage' shooting on I-57
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested and charged in connection with what police described as an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 57 last Monday. Jalynn Powell, 21, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to Illinois State Police. Around...
Witnesses: Corvettes were ‘showing off’ before speeding car hit, killed woman
CHICAGO — A woman walking in Chicago with her boyfriend was hit and killed by a Corvette that witnesses said had been drag racing. Police said there were two Corvettes speeding toward Shawman Meireis and her boyfriend, when one of the Corvettes hit another vehicle, careened out of control and hit Meireis in a crosswalk, WMAQ reported. Meireis was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 killed outside Morgan Park police station, authorities say
Two people were shot on the city's South Side Sunday night, authorities said.
Driver crashes near police station in Lawndale, says he was being chased
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car crashed near the Chicago police station in Lawndale.The 35-year-old man told police he was being followed by someone in a gray sedan. He said he believed the car was chasing him when he lost control and crashed in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue just before midnight. The car jumped the curb and hit a parking lot gate at the station. The driver was treated at the scene.
