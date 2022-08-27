CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of armed robberies that happened in the River North and West Loop neighborhoods during the month of August.Police said in each incident, the offenders approach the victims on the street, produce handguns, and announced a robbery.The offenders order the victims to give up their personal property before fleeing in a dark-colored 4-door sedan. Incident times and locations:· 0-100 block of West Hubbard Street, Monday, August 22, 2022, in the morning hours.· 0-100 block of East Illinois Street, Monday, August 29, 2022, in the evening hours.· 400 block of North Wells Street, Monday,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO