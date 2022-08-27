ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Chicago police issues alert of recent armed robberies in River North, West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of armed robberies that happened in the River North and West Loop neighborhoods during the month of August.Police said in each incident, the offenders approach the victims on the street, produce handguns, and announced a robbery.The offenders order the victims to give up their personal property before fleeing in a dark-colored 4-door sedan. Incident times and locations:· 0-100 block of West Hubbard Street, Monday, August 22, 2022, in the morning hours.· 0-100 block of East Illinois Street, Monday, August 29, 2022, in the evening hours.· 400 block of North Wells Street, Monday,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man, 59, critically wounded in East Chatham shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the East Chatham neighborhood Wednesday just before noon. The shooting happened in the 7900 block of South Maryland around 11:45 a.m. Police said the 59-year-old victim was outside when he heard shots and felt pain. He...
CHICAGO, IL
David Brown
fox32chicago.com

Suspects carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Grand Crossing residents about two carjackings that occurred Tuesday. In each incident, two to three male offenders approached a victim, who was standing just outside their vehicle. The offenders displayed a handgun and then demanded the victim's vehicle, police said. The offenders then entered...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

2 shot, wounded during argument in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are wounded following a shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday morning. The shooting happened in the 6800 block of South Campbell around 8:38 a.m. Chicago police said two victims, a 27-year-old man, and an unaged male, were in an argument with a known...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

17-year-old charged with 11 armed carjackings; 9 in one day

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with 11 counts of armed vehicular hijacking, including nine in the same day. Police said the boy, whose name was not given due to being a minor, was arrested by members of CPD’s carjacking task force Tuesday in the 6500 block of Rockwell. He is one suspect […]
CHICAGO, IL
#Shooting#Trains#Violent Crime#Cta Red Line#Chicago Police Department
WGN News

Man fatally shot at gas station on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 23, shot in Chicago gangway

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 23-year-old was in a gangway between two buildings around 8:50 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue when a gunman started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. He was shot once in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man charged in connection with 'road rage' shooting on I-57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested and charged in connection with what police described as an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 57 last Monday. Jalynn Powell, 21, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to Illinois State Police. Around...
CHICAGO, IL
WDBO

Witnesses: Corvettes were ‘showing off’ before speeding car hit, killed woman

CHICAGO — A woman walking in Chicago with her boyfriend was hit and killed by a Corvette that witnesses said had been drag racing. Police said there were two Corvettes speeding toward Shawman Meireis and her boyfriend, when one of the Corvettes hit another vehicle, careened out of control and hit Meireis in a crosswalk, WMAQ reported. Meireis was taken to a hospital, where she died.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver crashes near police station in Lawndale, says he was being chased

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car crashed near the Chicago police station in Lawndale.The 35-year-old man told police he was being followed by someone in a gray sedan. He said he believed the car was chasing him when he lost control and crashed in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue just before midnight. The car jumped the curb and hit a parking lot gate at the station. The driver was treated at the scene. 
CHICAGO, IL
