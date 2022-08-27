Effective: 2022-09-01 08:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, St. Tammany and Hancock Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, St. Tammany, Washington and Hancock Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, When the river is falling, water on low lying property and over the lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will slowly begin to drain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Thursday was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.2 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet on 01/11/1998. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

