LGHL Asks: Who do college football fans think will win it all? SBN Reacts survey has that answer and more

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Stroud poised to prove himself wrong, everyone else rightThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
On a budget? Here’s what to do in Columbus for cheap pricesThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Labor Day Weekend includes football, festivals and fresh air flowThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Asks: Buckeye fans, tell us what you think will happen in the Notre Dame game
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
Film Preview: Ohio State’s plan of attack for a successful performance against Notre Dame
Game week is finally here for the Ohio State Buckeyes as they finish up preparing for their season opening AP Top 5 match up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. At the podium this week, Ryan Day and Jim Knowles answered questions about their approach to this game, which starts with physicality.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Notre Dame is a must-win for Ohio State, but the reasons are strange
There are few opportunities for hiccups in today’s college football landscape. Ohio State, as we well remember, barely made the College Football Playoff in 2014 after a single, early loss. What does that mean for this Saturday’s matchup against No. 5 Notre Dame? Ohio State has to win. Obviously....
landgrantholyland.com
Pair of 2025 prospects set to visit Columbus for primetime matchup this weekend
Times are good when it’s finally game week. After what seemed to be the longest offseason ever, the Buckeyes are just a few short days away from kicking off the 2022 season under the lights against Notre Dame in a Top 5 contest. A game that couldn’t be any...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 1, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
landgrantholyland.com
Ask LGHL: Will the offensive line be nasty enough to convert on 3rd and short?
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State 17.5-point favorites over Notre Dame
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Betting Line: Ohio State -17.5 // Over/Under: 58.5. No. 2 Ohio State is set to kick off its season with a Top-5 matchup at home on Saturday night, as they will host No. 5 Notre Dame in a tough non-conference battle. C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes will look to build off last year’s electric offense by hopefully pairing it with a competent defense under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, while Marcus Freeman enters his first full season as the headman of the Fighting Irish needing to replace both his starting quarterback and running back from a year ago.
landgrantholyland.com
Stick to Sports Podcast: Should Notre Dame be allowed to play Big Ten teams? Do they have the smuggest fans?
Land-Grant Holy Land’s Stick to Sports is unlike any podcast you’ve heard on the Ohio State beat. Your hosts, Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, will (of course) talk Ohio State sports, but the primary focus of the show will be on what’s going on around the periphery, such as weird/funny happenings in college football and the sports world at large, as well as other things that keep us interested in between games.
RELATED PEOPLE
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who scores the first touchdown of the season for Ohio State?
We made it! It’s finally game week! This year has the possibility of being a special year for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the first game of the season will allow us to see where the Buckeyes stand. While Ohio State has had some interesting season-openers over the years, this has the possibility of being one of the most memorable openers in school history.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: The Buckeyes won’t crumble under pressure this season and this is why
We’re almost there, folks. The moment we’ve been waiting for since Jan. 2. One of the greatest season openers in Ohio State history is just four days away, and with that comes an extreme amount of pressure. In fact, this entire season comes with a lot of pressure. Will the Buckeyes live up to expectations?
Comments / 0